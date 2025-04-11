It seems like the traditional college football spring game will be a thing of the past. Coaches aren't as inclined to give other teams any sort of competitive advantage, be that an opportunity to scout -- even if schools keep the playbook limited -- or evaluate players for potential transfer portal poaching.

Several prominent programs, including the likes of Nebraska and Texas, have outright canceled any sort of public scrimmage. Others have eschewed the typical game format for an open practice or a fan event with various activities for engagement.

Still, there are some notable college programs that aren't ready to retire the spring game. This year's limited slate starts Saturday, with teams like Alabama, Ohio State and Miami set to take the field. Fans will get their first look at Bill Belichick's North Carolina, even if it is in a limited practice setting.

There are still plenty of storylines to track. Here's a few to keep an eye on as this weekend's spring games unfold.

Alabama: Which QB stands out?

This is a big offseason for Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. In the wake of Jalen Milroe's departure for the NFL, he gets to pick his own quarterback and usher in a new offensive era for the Crimson Tide. Though Alabama is now embroiled in a heated competition, it certainly does not lack options. Veteran backup Ty Simpson may have a slight leg up on the others given his experience both in actual games and with the program, but Austin Mack, who signed to play for DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at Washington, is right there with him. Even five-star freshman Keelon Russell will get a fair shake.

Alabama's spring game won't be televised, so those outside of Tuscaloosa will not get a good look at the Tide's quarterbacks. Still, we'll find out if the battle is anywhere near over -- but it's almost a guarantee that DeBoer's final decision will stretch well into fall camp.

Miami: Has the defense taken a step?

Miami was painfully close to breaking through under coach Mario Cristobal last season, but a leaky defense ultimately doomed the Hurricanes down the stretch. Even Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward's magic ran out at some point, and now he's gone to the NFL. Though Miami landed QB Carson Beck via the transfer portal to replace Ward, and the Hurricanes do have some intriguing talent on the offense, they're going to have to take a step defensively to truly bring this program to the next level.

Luckily, Miami has the personnel in place. The Hurricanes should have one of the best defensive fronts in college football, even if standouts like edge rusher Tyler Baron and defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. are off to the NFL. Akheem Mesidor and a healthy Rueben Bain Jr. will be terrors in the offensive backfield, and nose tackle Justin Scott is a former blue-chip prospect with real space-eating upside. The secondary's development will be key. Miami brought in four new transfer cornerbacks (all of them four stars in 247Sports' transfer rankings) and four-star safety transfer Zechariah Poyser from Jacksonville State. That's a lot of potential, but it's also a lot of new faces in one room. Spring is a great time to iron things out.

North Carolina: Belichick era underway

Bill Belichick is publicly opening his North Carolina tenure in very Bill Belichick fashion. In lieu of a traditional spring game, the Tar Heels will have an open "Practice Like A Pro" event, where fans are welcome to attend and observe a practice that the university said "will be run similarly to open practices the New England Patriots held when Belichick coached that NFL team to six Super Bowls."

That being said, North Carolina's open practice will at least provide an initial look at how Belichick plans to run a college football program -- at least for those that are able to make it to Chapel Hill.

Who is Ohio State in 2025? New-look Buckeyes will begin search for identity in spring game Tom Fornelli

Ohio State: All eyes on QBs

Alabama isn't the only "Blue Blood" program dealing with a quarterback competition this offseason. Ohio State, fresh off of its first national championship in a decade, now has to land on a successor for Will Howard, the former Kansas State transfer that brought the Buckeyes back to the top of the mountain. Like Alabama, Ohio State certainly doesn't lack in options.

Julian Sayin, who signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2024 before transferring to Ohio State after Nick Saban retired, is widely seen as the frontrunner. He played in four games last season even though he was behind both Howard and Devin Brown. Meanwhile, Lincoln Kienholz, Sayin's primary , hasn't attempted a pass since Ohio State's 2023 Cotton Bowl loss against Missouri. Ohio State coach Ryan Day did recently say that Sayin and Kienholz are "pretty much neck and neck." The spring game could give a hint as to whether or not that's just coach speak.

Tennessee: Will Nico show?

Just one day out from Tennessee's Orange & White game, the Vols and starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava are locked into "contract negotiations." The talks have escalated to the point that Iamaleava was not present at Tennessee's spring practice Friday, much to the surprise of Tennessee's coaching staff and players. That certainly leaves his status for the spring game up in the air and, with the spring transfer window opening in less than a week, his future in Knoxville is unclear.

That means there should be plenty of opportunity for Tennessee's other quarterbacks on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger, who was buried on the depth chart behind Iamaleava and former walk-on Gaston Moore last season, would presumably get most of his work done with Tennessee's "first team" if Iamaleava decides not to participate. True freshman George MacIntyre, the No. 17 quarterback in the Class of 2025, will get plenty of run too. Who knows: maybe Tennessee's spring game is the start of an entirely unexpected quarterback battle.