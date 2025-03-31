The spring game schedule isn't as robust as it used to be. Several prominent programs are ditching scrimmages all together for a handful of different reasons. Nebraska's Matt Rhule was one of the first major figures to throw his weight behind moving away from spring games, citing concerns over transfer portal tampering.

Still, many schools around the nation will end their respective spring practice slates with some sort of event open to fans. A good few of those will take the form of a traditional spring game.

Texas is adjusting its practice schedule to an OTA-style model to try to mitigate some of the workload from an increased schedule in the 12-team College Football Playoff era. That means no spring game, though the Longhorns will still scrimmage in practice.

That doesn't mean this spring is lacking in juicy storylines. North Carolina embarks on its first offseason under new coach Bill Belichick, an NFL legend that's testing the collegiate waters for the first time. Though North Carolina won't have a spring game -- it will have an open practice and fan event instead -- the Tar Heels are still well-worth keeping an eye on.

Even with many schools opting out, there are still plenty of spring games to track. Below is a list of the times and dates as confirmed by schools. Included are fan events and open practices, even if the format will not follow what people have come to expect from a scrimmage.

This article will be updated as more programs announce dates. All times Eastern.

ACC

Team Date Time Channel Boston College None -- -- Cal Saturday, April 12 TBA TBA Clemson Saturday, April 5 1 p.m. TBA Duke Saturday, April 19 Noon TBA Florida State None -- -- Georgia Tech Saturday, April 12 1 p.m. TBA Louisville Friday, April 11 7 p.m. TBA Miami (FL) Saturday, April 12 4 p.m. TBA North Carolina Saturday, April 12 (Fan Event) 6:30 p.m. TBA NC State None -- -- Pitt Saturday, April 12 1 p.m. TBA SMU None -- -- Stanford None -- -- Syracuse Saturday, April 12 3 p.m. TBA Virginia Saturday, April 12 Noon ACC Network Virginia Tech Saturday, April 12 3 p.m. TBA Wake Forest Saturday, April 19 TBA TBA

Big Ten

Team Date Time Channel Illinois None -- -- Indiana Thursday, April 17 8 p.m. TBA Iowa None -- -- Maryland Saturday, April 26 TBA TBA Michigan Saturday, April 19 11 a.m. -- Michigan State None -- -- Minnesota None -- -- Nebraska None -- -- Northwestern None -- -- Ohio State Saturday, April 12 TBA TBA Oregon Saturday, April 26 4 p.m. Big Ten Network Penn State Saturday, April 26 TBA -- Purdue None -- -- Rutgers Saturday, April 26 2 p.m. Big Ten Network UCLA Saturday, May 3 TBA TBA USC None -- -- Washington Friday, May 2 9:30 p.m. TBA Wisconsin Saturday, April 19 2 p.m. TBA

Big 12

Team Date Time Channel Arizona Saturday, April 19 8 p.m. -- Arizona State None -- -- Baylor None -- -- BYU None -- -- Cincinnati Saturday, April 12 Noon TBA Colorado Saturday, April 19 TBA TBA Houston Saturday, April 19 11 a.m. ESPN+ Iowa State None -- -- Kansas None -- -- Kansas State TBA TBA TBA Oklahoma State None -- -- TCU None -- -- Texas Tech Saturday, April 19 TBA TBA UCF None -- -- Utah Saturday, April 19 3 p.m. TBA West Virginia Saturday, April 5 1 p.m. TBA

SEC

