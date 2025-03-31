COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 16 Georgia Spring Game
The spring game schedule isn't as robust as it used to be. Several prominent programs are ditching scrimmages all together for a handful of different reasons. Nebraska's Matt Rhule was one of the first major figures to throw his weight behind moving away from spring games, citing concerns over transfer portal tampering. 

Still, many schools around the nation will end their respective spring practice slates with some sort of event open to fans. A good few of those will take the form of a traditional spring game. 

Texas is adjusting its practice schedule to an OTA-style model to try to mitigate some of the workload from an increased schedule in the 12-team College Football Playoff era. That means no spring game, though the Longhorns will still scrimmage in practice. 

That doesn't mean this spring is lacking in juicy storylines. North Carolina embarks on its first offseason under new coach Bill Belichick, an NFL legend that's testing the collegiate waters for the first time. Though North Carolina won't have a spring game -- it will have an open practice and fan event instead -- the Tar Heels are still well-worth keeping an eye on. 

Even with many schools opting out, there are still plenty of spring games to track. Below is a list of the times and dates as confirmed by schools. Included are fan events and open practices, even if the format will not follow what people have come to expect from a scrimmage. 

This article will be updated as more programs announce dates. All times Eastern.

ACC

TeamDate Time Channel

Boston College

None

----
CalSaturday, April 12TBATBA

Clemson

Saturday, April 5

1 p.m.TBA

Duke

Saturday, April 19

NoonTBA

Florida State

None

----

Georgia Tech

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m.TBA

Louisville

Friday, April 11

7 p.m.TBA

Miami (FL)

Saturday, April 12

4 p.m.TBA

North Carolina

Saturday, April 12 (Fan Event)

6:30 p.m.TBA

NC State

None

----

Pitt

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m. TBA
SMUNone----
StanfordNone----

Syracuse

Saturday, April 12

3 p.m.TBA

Virginia

Saturday, April 12

NoonACC Network

Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 12

3 p.m.TBA

Wake Forest

Saturday, April 19

TBATBA

Big Ten 

Team DateTime Channel

Illinois

None

----
IndianaThursday, April 178 p.m.TBA

Iowa

None

----

Maryland

Saturday, April 26

TBATBA

Michigan

Saturday, April 19

11 a.m.--

Michigan State

None

----
MinnesotaNone----
NebraskaNone----

Northwestern

None

----

Ohio State

Saturday, April 12

TBATBA
OregonSaturday, April 264 p.m.Big Ten Network

Penn State

Saturday, April 26

TBA--

Purdue

None

----

Rutgers

Saturday, April 26

2 p.m.Big Ten Network
UCLASaturday, May 3TBATBA
USCNone----
WashingtonFriday, May 29:30 p.m.TBA
WisconsinSaturday, April 192 p.m.TBA

Big 12

TeamDateTime Channel

Arizona

Saturday, April 19

8 p.m.

--

Arizona State

None

--

--

Baylor

None

--

--

BYU

None

--

--

Cincinnati

Saturday, April 12

Noon

TBA

Colorado

Saturday, April 19

TBA

TBA

Houston

Saturday, April 19

11 a.m.

ESPN+

Iowa State

None

--

--

Kansas

None

--

--

Kansas State

TBA

TBA

TBA

Oklahoma State

None

--

--

TCU

None

--

--

Texas Tech

Saturday, April 19

TBA

TBA

UCF

None

--

--

Utah

Saturday, April 19

3 p.m.

TBA

West Virginia

Saturday, April 5

1 p.m.

TBA

SEC

TeamDateTime Channel

Alabama

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m.
--

Arkansas 

Saturday, April 19

2 p.m. TBA

Auburn

Saturday, April 12 (Fan Event)

Noon--

Florida

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m.TBA

Georgia

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m.--

Kentucky

TBA

TBATBA

LSU

None

----

Mississippi

None

----

Mississippi State

Saturday, April 19

TBATBA

Missouri

None

----
OklahomaSaturday, April 12 (Fan Event)2 p.m.--
South CarolinaFriday, April 187:30 p.m.TBA

Tennessee

Saturday, April 12

2 p.m.TBA
TexasNone----

Texas A&M

Saturday, April 19

3 p.m. TBA

Vanderbilt

Saturday, April 12

2 p.m.--