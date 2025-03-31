The spring game schedule isn't as robust as it used to be. Several prominent programs are ditching scrimmages all together for a handful of different reasons. Nebraska's Matt Rhule was one of the first major figures to throw his weight behind moving away from spring games, citing concerns over transfer portal tampering.
Still, many schools around the nation will end their respective spring practice slates with some sort of event open to fans. A good few of those will take the form of a traditional spring game.
Texas is adjusting its practice schedule to an OTA-style model to try to mitigate some of the workload from an increased schedule in the 12-team College Football Playoff era. That means no spring game, though the Longhorns will still scrimmage in practice.
That doesn't mean this spring is lacking in juicy storylines. North Carolina embarks on its first offseason under new coach Bill Belichick, an NFL legend that's testing the collegiate waters for the first time. Though North Carolina won't have a spring game -- it will have an open practice and fan event instead -- the Tar Heels are still well-worth keeping an eye on.
Even with many schools opting out, there are still plenty of spring games to track. Below is a list of the times and dates as confirmed by schools. Included are fan events and open practices, even if the format will not follow what people have come to expect from a scrimmage.
This article will be updated as more programs announce dates. All times Eastern.
ACC
|Team
|Date
|Time
|Channel
Boston College
None
|--
|--
|Cal
|Saturday, April 12
|TBA
|TBA
Clemson
Saturday, April 5
|1 p.m.
|TBA
Duke
Saturday, April 19
|Noon
|TBA
Florida State
None
|--
|--
Georgia Tech
Saturday, April 12
|1 p.m.
|TBA
Louisville
Friday, April 11
|7 p.m.
|TBA
Miami (FL)
Saturday, April 12
|4 p.m.
|TBA
North Carolina
Saturday, April 12 (Fan Event)
|6:30 p.m.
|TBA
NC State
None
|--
|--
Pitt
Saturday, April 12
|1 p.m.
|TBA
|SMU
|None
|--
|--
|Stanford
|None
|--
|--
Syracuse
Saturday, April 12
|3 p.m.
|TBA
Virginia
Saturday, April 12
|Noon
|ACC Network
Virginia Tech
Saturday, April 12
|3 p.m.
|TBA
Wake Forest
Saturday, April 19
|TBA
|TBA
Big Ten
|Team
|Date
|Time
|Channel
Illinois
None
|--
|--
|Indiana
|Thursday, April 17
|8 p.m.
|TBA
Iowa
None
|--
|--
Maryland
Saturday, April 26
|TBA
|TBA
Michigan
Saturday, April 19
|11 a.m.
|--
Michigan State
None
|--
|--
|Minnesota
|None
|--
|--
|Nebraska
|None
|--
|--
Northwestern
None
|--
|--
Ohio State
Saturday, April 12
|TBA
|TBA
|Oregon
|Saturday, April 26
|4 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
Penn State
Saturday, April 26
|TBA
|--
Purdue
None
|--
|--
Rutgers
Saturday, April 26
|2 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
|UCLA
|Saturday, May 3
|TBA
|TBA
|USC
|None
|--
|--
|Washington
|Friday, May 2
|9:30 p.m.
|TBA
|Wisconsin
|Saturday, April 19
|2 p.m.
|TBA
Big 12
|Team
|Date
|Time
|Channel
Arizona
Saturday, April 19
8 p.m.
--
Arizona State
None
--
--
Baylor
None
--
--
BYU
None
--
--
Cincinnati
Saturday, April 12
Noon
TBA
Colorado
Saturday, April 19
TBA
TBA
Houston
Saturday, April 19
11 a.m.
ESPN+
Iowa State
None
--
--
Kansas
None
--
--
Kansas State
TBA
TBA
TBA
Oklahoma State
None
--
--
TCU
None
--
--
Texas Tech
Saturday, April 19
TBA
TBA
UCF
None
--
--
Utah
Saturday, April 19
3 p.m.
TBA
West Virginia
Saturday, April 5
1 p.m.
TBA
SEC
|Team
|Date
|Time
|Channel
Alabama
Saturday, April 12
|1 p.m.
|--
Arkansas
Saturday, April 19
|2 p.m.
|TBA
Auburn
Saturday, April 12 (Fan Event)
|Noon
|--
Florida
Saturday, April 12
|1 p.m.
|TBA
Georgia
Saturday, April 12
|1 p.m.
|--
Kentucky
TBA
|TBA
|TBA
LSU
None
|--
|--
Mississippi
None
|--
|--
Mississippi State
Saturday, April 19
|TBA
|TBA
Missouri
None
|--
|--
|Oklahoma
|Saturday, April 12 (Fan Event)
|2 p.m.
|--
|South Carolina
|Friday, April 18
|7:30 p.m.
|TBA
Tennessee
Saturday, April 12
|2 p.m.
|TBA
|Texas
|None
|--
|--
Texas A&M
Saturday, April 19
|3 p.m.
|TBA
Vanderbilt
Saturday, April 12
|2 p.m.
|--