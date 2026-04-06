College football spring games 2026: Complete schedule, dates, start times for Power Four conference teams
Spring games are making a return across college football, with more than 40 Power Four programs set to host a finale this year
The weather can't seem to make up its mind this time of year -- one day feels like winter, the next like summer. But as the calendar turns, there's one sure sign a new season has arrived: spring football is underway, with several Power Four programs already completing their allotted 15 on-field sessions.
At this time last year, it looked like the traditional spring game might be fading away. A growing number of programs began moving away from the fan-friendly intra-squad scrimmage format amid concerns over roster tampering, injuries and an evolving offseason calendar shaped by the transfer portal. Now, with the lone transfer portal window completed in January, there's less roster uncertainty and a bit more stability around how teams approach the spring.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was among the first to question the value of the traditional spring game, canceling last year's event before bringing it back this spring. The result: a crowd of 27,188 -- the program's lowest since 2000 and a steep drop from 60,452 in 2024.
Even, Clemson, long one of the national leaders in spring game attendance, drew an estimated 25,000 fans, down from 47,000 two years ago.
Despite recent doubts about its future and declining attendance, the spring game is far from extinct -- which is good news for fans as an affordable, accessible way to see their team in person. More than 40 Power Four programs are expected to hold some form of a spring finale this year, whether that's a traditional scrimmage, a modified format or an open practice.
Below is a look at spring finale dates for Power Four programs with available times and TV details. This article will be updated as more programs announce dates.
ACC
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
None
--
--
Saturday, April 18
4 p.m.
--
Clemson
Saturday, March 28
1 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
2 p.m.
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 18
1 p.m.
--
Friday, April 17
6 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
10:15 a.m.
--
TBA
--
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 11
Closed to public
--
Friday, April 17
--
--
Saturday, April 11
5 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 11
7:30 p.m.
ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 18
3:30 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
3 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
TBA
--
Notre Dame
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Saturday, April 25
2 p.m.
Peacock
Big 12
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Saturday, April 25
7:30 p.m.
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 25
TBA
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 25
12 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 11
3 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
11 a.m.
--
Saturday, April 25
11:30 a.m.
--
TBA
--
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 18
5 p.m.
--
TBA
--
--
Friday, April 17
7 p.m.
--
Saturday, May 2
10 a.m.
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 18
12 p.m.
--
Big Ten
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
None
--
--
Thursday, April 23
8 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 25
10:45 a.m.
--
Saturday, April 25
1 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
2 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 18
12 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 25
12 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Nebraska
Saturday, March 28
12 p.m.
Big Ten Network
TBA
--
--
Saturday, April 18
12 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 25
4 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 25
1 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 11
12 p.m.
--
None
--
--
Saturday, May 2
3 p.m.
--
None
--
--
Friday, May 1
9:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
None
--
--
SEC
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Saturday, April 11
2 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 25
3 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
3 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 11
12 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
1 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, April 18
11 a.m.
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 11
10:30 a.m.
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 18
1 p.m.
--
None
--
--
None
--
--
Saturday, April 11
2 p.m.
--
Saturday, April 18
TBA
--
Saturday, April 18
2 p.m.
SEC Network+
Saturday, April 18
2 p.m.
--