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The weather can't seem to make up its mind this time of year -- one day feels like winter, the next like summer. But as the calendar turns, there's one sure sign a new season has arrived: spring football is underway, with several Power Four programs already completing their allotted 15 on-field sessions.

At this time last year, it looked like the traditional spring game might be fading away. A growing number of programs began moving away from the fan-friendly intra-squad scrimmage format amid concerns over roster tampering, injuries and an evolving offseason calendar shaped by the transfer portal. Now, with the lone transfer portal window completed in January, there's less roster uncertainty and a bit more stability around how teams approach the spring.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was among the first to question the value of the traditional spring game, canceling last year's event before bringing it back this spring. The result: a crowd of 27,188 -- the program's lowest since 2000 and a steep drop from 60,452 in 2024.

Even, Clemson, long one of the national leaders in spring game attendance, drew an estimated 25,000 fans, down from 47,000 two years ago.

Despite recent doubts about its future and declining attendance, the spring game is far from extinct -- which is good news for fans as an affordable, accessible way to see their team in person. More than 40 Power Four programs are expected to hold some form of a spring finale this year, whether that's a traditional scrimmage, a modified format or an open practice.

Below is a look at spring finale dates for Power Four programs with available times and TV details. This article will be updated as more programs announce dates. 

ACC

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Boston College

None

--

--

California

Saturday, April 18

4 p.m.

--

Clemson

Saturday, March 28

1 p.m.

--

Duke

Saturday, April 18

2 p.m.

--

Florida State

None

--

--

Georgia Tech

Saturday, April 18

1 p.m.

--

Louisville

Friday, April 17

6 p.m.

--

Miami (Fla.)

Saturday, April 18

10:15 a.m.

--

North Carolina

TBA

--

--

NC State

None

--

--

Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 11

Closed to public

--

SMU

Friday, April 17

--

--

Stanford

Saturday, April 11

5 p.m.

--

Syracuse

Saturday, April 11

7:30 p.m.

ACC Network Extra

Virginia

Saturday, April 18

3:30 p.m.

--

Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 18

3 p.m.

--

Wake Forest

Saturday, April 18

TBA

--

Notre Dame

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Notre Dame

Saturday, April 25

2 p.m.

Peacock

Big 12

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Arizona

Saturday, April 25

7:30 p.m.

--

Arizona State

None

--

--

Baylor

Saturday, April 25

TBA

--

BYU

None

--

--

Cincinnati

Saturday, April 25

12 p.m.

--

Colorado

Saturday, April 11

3 p.m.

--

Houston

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m.

--

Iowa State

Saturday, April 25

11:30 a.m.

--

Kansas

TBA

--

--

Kansas State

None

--

--

Oklahoma State

Saturday, April 18

5 p.m.

--

TCU

TBA

--

--

Texas Tech

Friday, April 17

7 p.m.

--

UCF

Saturday, May 2

10 a.m.

--

Utah

None

--

--

West Virginia

Saturday, April 18

12 p.m.

--

Big Ten

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Illinois

None

--

--

Indiana

Thursday, April 23

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Iowa

Saturday, April 25

10:45 a.m.

--

Maryland

Saturday, April 25

1 p.m.

--

Michigan

Saturday, April 18

2 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Michigan State

Saturday, April 18

12 p.m.

--

Minnesota

Saturday, April 25

12 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Nebraska

Saturday, March 28

12 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Northwestern

TBA

--

--

Ohio State

Saturday, April 18

12 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Oregon

Saturday, April 25

4 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Penn State

Saturday, April 25

1 p.m.

--

Purdue

Saturday, April 11

12 p.m.

--

Rutgers

None

--

--

UCLA

Saturday, May 2

3 p.m.

--

USC

None

--

--

Washington

Friday, May 1

9:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin

None

--

--

SEC

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Alabama

Saturday, April 11

2 p.m.

--

Arkansas

Saturday, April 25

3 p.m.

--

Auburn

Saturday, April 18

3 p.m.

--

Florida

Saturday, April 11

12 p.m.

--

Georgia

Saturday, April 18

1 p.m.

ESPN+

Kentucky

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m.

--

LSU

None

--

--

Mississippi State

Saturday, April 11

10:30 a.m.

--

Missouri

None

--

--

Oklahoma

Saturday, April 18

1 p.m.

--

Ole Miss

None

--

--

South Carolina

None

--

--

Tennessee

Saturday, April 11

2 p.m.

--

Texas

Saturday, April 18

TBA

--

Texas A&M

Saturday, April 18

2 p.m.

SEC Network+

Vanderbilt

Saturday, April 18

2 p.m.

--