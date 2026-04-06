The weather can't seem to make up its mind this time of year -- one day feels like winter, the next like summer. But as the calendar turns, there's one sure sign a new season has arrived: spring football is underway, with several Power Four programs already completing their allotted 15 on-field sessions.

At this time last year, it looked like the traditional spring game might be fading away. A growing number of programs began moving away from the fan-friendly intra-squad scrimmage format amid concerns over roster tampering, injuries and an evolving offseason calendar shaped by the transfer portal. Now, with the lone transfer portal window completed in January, there's less roster uncertainty and a bit more stability around how teams approach the spring.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was among the first to question the value of the traditional spring game, canceling last year's event before bringing it back this spring. The result: a crowd of 27,188 -- the program's lowest since 2000 and a steep drop from 60,452 in 2024.

Even, Clemson, long one of the national leaders in spring game attendance, drew an estimated 25,000 fans, down from 47,000 two years ago.

Despite recent doubts about its future and declining attendance, the spring game is far from extinct -- which is good news for fans as an affordable, accessible way to see their team in person. More than 40 Power Four programs are expected to hold some form of a spring finale this year, whether that's a traditional scrimmage, a modified format or an open practice.

Below is a look at spring finale dates for Power Four programs with available times and TV details. This article will be updated as more programs announce dates.

ACC

Notre Dame

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Notre Dame Saturday, April 25 2 p.m. Peacock

Big 12

Big Ten

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Illinois None -- -- Indiana Thursday, April 23 8 p.m. Big Ten Network Iowa Saturday, April 25 10:45 a.m. -- Maryland Saturday, April 25 1 p.m. -- Michigan Saturday, April 18 2 p.m. Big Ten Network Michigan State Saturday, April 18 12 p.m. -- Minnesota Saturday, April 25 12 p.m. Big Ten Network Nebraska Saturday, March 28 12 p.m. Big Ten Network Northwestern TBA -- -- Ohio State Saturday, April 18 12 p.m. Big Ten Network Oregon Saturday, April 25 4 p.m. Big Ten Network Penn State Saturday, April 25 1 p.m. -- Purdue Saturday, April 11 12 p.m. -- Rutgers None -- -- UCLA Saturday, May 2 3 p.m. -- USC None -- -- Washington Friday, May 1 9:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Wisconsin None -- --

SEC