College football spring practices: Top 10 position battles to keep an eye on

Spring practice is about competition. It's about 1s vs. 1s, full-padded scrimmages, young talent emerging and position battles.

These are the position battles being fought around college campuses this spring that I'm most excited to monitor. Not listed is Alabama's quarterback battle because, regardless of what Nick Saban says, Tua Tagovailoa won that job in January (surely). You will find several other quarterback battles though, and even one intriguing backup competition. You'll also find a lot of true freshmen factoring into the mix. A lot of these are already underway so it's time to get caught up because spring is here.

1. Clemson Quarterback

With the best defensive line in college football all returning and a loaded offensive roster, Clemson is built to win a national title. But can it win one with the athletic Kelly Bryant under center? We know it can win the ACC with Bryant, but a 24-6 loss to Alabama cast some doubts on his ability to lead the Tigers through the College Football Playoff. So does Dabo Swinney see a better opportunity riding the arm of sophomore Hunter Johnson? Or even true freshman Trevor Lawrence? Johnson was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings while Lawrence is one of the most hyped quarterback talents of all time and the No. 1 player in the 2018 class. If one of the young guns beats out Bryant this spring, that means a new look and a more high-powered passing offense. If Lawrence wins out, that could mean transfers for one or both of the guys above him. There is a lot at stake here.

2. Ohio State Quarterback

Of all of the position battles on this list, this is one that could impact multiple teams next fall. Joe Burrow is eligible to be a graduate transfer this spring as he battles redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins to replace JT Barrett as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. Haskins dazzled last fall in a relief role that Burrow conceded due to injury. This spring, both are healthy, and both have passing ability that this offense lacked under Barrett. While Haskins is considered the favorite by outsiders, Burrow is a real contender to win the job. If he doesn't, he'll be one of the most coveted graduate transfers in the country and will immediately make another team a lot better in the fall.

3. Auburn Running Back

Gus Malzhan loves to pound the rock and he loves a bell cow back. In 2016, it was Kamryn Pettway's 1,224 yards rushing on 209 carries. In 2017, it was Kerryon Johnson's 1,391 yards on 285 carries. In 2018, both of those guys are gone and there is no clear leader to step into the saddle. Kam Martin is the most experienced returner with 453 yards on 74 carries last fall but as a smaller, all-purpose style back, he'll have some competition to be the primary option. Others fighting for touches will be sophomore Devan Barrett, redshirt freshman Jatarvious Whitlow, power back Malik Miller and true freshman Asa Martin. It's really anyone's guess on who emerges as the primary option but keep an eye on Whitlow, a former high school quarterback with rare athleticism that could have the most upside of the group.

4. Nebraska Quarterback

Long term, we've got a pretty good idea what Scott Frost's version of Nebraska is going to look like by using UCF and Oregon as models. But Frost doesn't inherit a roster with Marcus Mariota or even McKenzie Milton at quarterback. He's inherited a pro-style quarterback room and recruited one talented dual-threat option to add to the mix in Adrian Martinez. Can Martinez, an early enrollee out of Fresno, California, win the job immediately this spring? Or will Frost look to Patrick O'Brien or Tristan Gebbia? Both are talented passers who don't possess the dynamic run element that Frost likes to deploy. The spring quarterback battle will tell us a lot about what this team will look like offensively this fall.

5. Georgia Right Tackle

I know that Georgia has who some believe is the most talented true freshman quarterback in college football on campus and I know he wants Jake Fromm's starting job. But he's not the true freshman I'm most interested in seeing this spring. It's offensive tackle Cade Mays that has the best shot at winning a job right away. Andrew Thomas is expected to kick over to left tackle to replace Isaiah Wynn on Georgia's offensive line which leaves a competition for the right tackle spot on a unit that has quickly evolved into a huge strength under OL coach Sam Pittman. Mays has a shot to win that open spot but to do that, he'll have to beat out Isaiah Wilson, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound redshirt freshman that was ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 16 player in the country out of high school. But that won't scare off Mays who, at 6-6, 320 pounds, was ranked No. 22 overall in the class of 2018.

6. Miami Cornerback

A devastating, career-ending injury to cornerback Malek Young in Miami's bowl game has left the Hurricanes with an unexpected hole at the cornerback position. Fortunately for Mark Richt, he has recruited really well at that spot and he'll look to a pair of true freshman as perhaps his best options to step into the fray. Gilbert Frierson and DJ Ivey are both early enrollees and part of Miami's best recruiting class since 2008. Both are around 6-foot-1, both are speedy and athletic and both are Dade County products that should be ready to compete.

7. Penn State Middle Linebacker

Last fall, Jason Cabinda was the heartbeat of the Penn State defense. The Nittany Lions were stacked up the middle with experience at defensive tackle, Cabinda at the mike and two talented safeties on the back-end. Now, all of those players are gone and maybe the most important replacement of the bunch will be the role Cabinda played in the middle of it all. Penn State could go any number of directions in finding Cabinda's replacement and defensive coordinator Brent Pry will likely test out a lot of different formulas in the lab this spring. Among the options are Ellis Brooks, Jan Johnson, true freshmen early enrollees Nick Tarburton and Jesse Luketa or perhaps even outside linebackers Koa Farmer or Cameron Brown. The wild card in all of this is true freshman early enrollee Micah Parsons, who may be the most talented player at Penn State right now, but has natural edge-rush ability and will have a lot on his plate in Year One.

8. Texas safety

There will be some quarterback drama in Austin this spring and it could extend into the fall. Running back will be a spring position of interest as well. But if you want intrigue, keep an eye on what happens at the safety position. The Longhorns just brought in the best defensive back recruiting haul in the country and safeties Caden Sterns and BJ Foster have wasted no time impressing the coaching staff. Brandon Jones and PJ Locke are the likely starters as Texas enters spring practice, but Sterns and Foster will be nipping at their heels. All of this happens before three more four-star defensive backs arrive this summer.

9. Florida State Linebacker

New Florida State coach Willie Taggart and defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett inherit a roster licking its wounds from last season. For better or worse, they also inherit a fresh start at the linebacker position. Matthew Thomas (85 tackles) and Ro'Derrick Hoskins (45 tackles) are gone from the middle. So too is hybrid linebacker Jacob Pugh (21 tackles). Jimbo Fisher has recruited well, and the cupboard isn't bare, but it is inexperienced. Leonard Warner (18 tackles last fall) and Josh Brown are two names to know as guys with the physical tools and ability to take over that starter role, but there are plenty of other options. Emmett Rice has flashed but will be limited in the spring due to injury, and Dontavious Jackson and Andonis Thomas are capable as well. With a clean slate and lots of talent to choose from, it should be an intense competition.

10. Washington backup Quarterback

Bear with me here. Washington's quarterback room is loaded. Jake Browning is the no-doubt starter in 2017 and former four-star and recent backup KJ Carta-Samuels transferred to play out his eligibility at UCLA. Chris Petersen just recruited two more four-star quarterbacks that are both already on campus in Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff. Washington also accepted a transfer from former five-star Georgia starter Jacob Eason. With Eason sitting out this year (likely starting next year with Browning graduating) the loser of the backup job between the two freshmen could be on transfer watch given the way that room is stacking up talent. And by the way, Washington's current quarterback commit Dylan Morris is one of the best throwers in the 2019 class. There won't be many footballs touching the grass in Washington practices for a few years.