College football's 26 mind-blowing stats for 2026: Returning production, trends and hidden insights

College football has always been a sport driven by outrageous numbers, but entering the 2026 season, several statistical realities across the country feel almost impossible to comprehend. In an era shaped by NIL, the transfer portal and expanded playoff expectations, roster continuity and returning production have become more important than ever -- and some programs are entering the fall with noticeable advantages over the rest of the sport.

From national title contenders returning nearly their entire offensive lines to bluebloods replacing a heavy chunk of meaningful snaps from a year ago, the numbers paint a fascinating picture ahead of the 2026 season. Several playoff hopefuls rank among the nation's leaders in returning production, while others are attempting to reload after massive roster turnover.

There are also individual player trends, historic streaks and program-defining stats that show just how dramatically college football continues to evolve as it enters another season.

Whether it's an SEC heavyweight bringing back nearly every offensive contributor, a Big Ten threat returning unprecedented experience or a powerhouse facing alarming regression signs, these numbers help explain why preseason expectations across the country are soaring -- or crumbling.

Here are 26 of the most mind-blowing stats entering the 2026 college football season.

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Coaching greatness

1. Kirby Smart has more first-round picks (21) than losses at Georgia (20). Former Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling became Smart's 21st first-rounder in April, surpassing the number of total losses he's had between the hedges during an illustrious tenure that includes two national titles. Many wondered whether Georgia would suffer a setback in 2025 after losing three Day 1 defensive picks, but the Bulldogs fielded a top-15 defense nationally and won their fourth SEC title under Smart.

2. Indiana hasn't lost a home game under Curt Cignetti (15-0). Guess who holds the nation's longest home winning streak entering the 2026 season? Indiana has become a terror to beat in Bloomington under Cignetti, clobbering nine Big Ten opponents by an average of 33.3 points per game. The Hoosiers went 14-17 at Memorial Stadium over the previous five years combined prior to Cignetti's arrival. The only ranked opponent Indiana has toppled at home during this unbeaten run was No. 9 Illinois last season -- so the schedule's been considerably favorable relative to Big Ten standards.

3. Kalen DeBoer is college football's winningest active coach against top 25 opponents (20-6, .769). Alabama's third-year leader has always gotten the most out of his players against the best teams on his schedule. He won four straight games against ranked opponents last season prior to a 1-3 slip down the stretch, including a blowout loss to Indiana in the CFP. Smart at 42-17 (.711) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (27-11, .710) are close behind.

4. Kirk Ferentz has more wins (209) and NFL Draft picks (101) than any active coach. Success leads to longevity, and Ferentz has led a successful program at Iowa since the turn of the century. After producing seven draft picks last month, he surpassed 100 career NFL selections, making him the only active coach with that number. After leaving the Baltimore Ravens as their associate head coach in 1998, Ferentz has two Big Ten titles with the Hawkeyes and has been named conference coach of the year four times.

5. Dabo Swinney's four national championship game appearances are more than any active coach. Swinney's run at Clemson will never be forgotten, even as the NIL and transfer portal era has leveled the playing field a bit in recent years. At one point in Clemson's climb, the Tigers won 12 or more games for five consecutive seasons and finished inside the top four of the final rankings every year from 2015 through the 2020 campaign. Both of Swinney's national championships came against Saban and Alabama. It was a stretch that rivaled the ACC's best ever, previously displayed by Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1992 to 2000.

6. Bill Belichick is the nation's oldest coach (74) and could join elite company with a historic season. Florida State legend Bobby Bowden is the only coach at 75 or older to win a Power Five conference title, doing so in 2005 before retiring a few years later following a 7-6 finish. Entering his second campaign at North Carolina, Belichick hopes to bring the Tar Heels their first ACC championship since 1980 and would produce another feather in the cap if he does so after winning six Super Bowls as a head coach at the NFL level with the New England Patriots. Florida Atlantic's Zach Kittley is college football's youngest coach. He'll turn 35 three weeks before the Owls' opener this season at Florida.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is college football's winningest active coach against AP Top 25 competition. Getty Images

Team success

7. In the AP poll era, 9 SEC and 9 Big Ten programs have won conference titles. Competitive balance abounds. However, since the CFP began in 2014, each of these leagues has a clear top tier, followed by teams in contention, with the middle and bottom filling out the schedule. Alabama or Georgia has won 11 of the last 12 SEC championships, with LSU (2019) being the only outlier. There's been a bit more parity in the Big Ten over that stretch, thanks to the recent surge from Oregon and Indiana. Six programs have won league titles in the CFP era, led by Ohio State's six crowns and Michigan's three.

8. Georgia has won 48 straight against unranked opponents, the most nationally by a long shot. Since losing in double overtime to South Carolina in 2019 in Athens, the Bulldogs haven't lost a game against an unranked team. However, they have a long way to go to beat the SEC record -- 100 by Alabama under Saban. The next closest Power Four program is Oregon. The Ducks are sitting on 33 straight wins over teams outside the top 25 under Dan Lanning.

9. Chances are high we see another first-time playoff participant in 2026. After numerous first-timers -- including SMU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Miami -- made the 12-team bracket in each of its first two seasons, let's summon more parity this fall. UNLV, Memphis, Louisville, BYU, Houston and Utah are just a few of the programs with rosters competitive enough to get there in 2026 with a couple breaks. Thank you, revenue share and NIL spending for making rosters a bit more comparable for many.

Dubious distinctions

10. Matt Rhule is 0-9 against top 25 opponents at Nebraska. After losing three games last fall to ranked teams with the Huskers, Rhule is now 2-25 overall in his career against top 25 opponents. Despite a winless mark in the category at Nebraska, Rhule signed a two-year extension in October amid worries he could leave for the Penn State vacancy. If you include retention bonuses, Rhule's salary over the entire contract has an AAV of over $11.7 million. Rhule's last victory over a ranked team came against Navy on Dec. 3, 2016, during his tenure at Temple.

11. The Big 12 is 1-8 all-time in the playoff, including TCU's 58-point loss to end the 2022 season. One of Texas Tech's best seasons in program history ended with a thud last fall in the form of a shutout loss to Oregon, the Big Ten's third-best team, in the CFP quarterfinals. That was the Big 12's third straight playoff setback dating back to the Horned Frogs' loss to Georgia in the 2023 title game. That TCU team outlasted Michigan in the semifinals for the league's first CFP win. The Big 12's worst in CFP action had been Oklahoma. The Sooners were 0-4 under Lincoln Riley, including a couple of blowout losses.

12. Only one preseason No. 1 since 2005 has won the national championship. Nick Saban won six titles at Alabama, but his 2017 team was the only squad to go front-to-back as America's best. Seven of the 20 teams ranked No. 1 over the last two decades finished outside of the top 5, including Texas last season at No. 12 and 2012 USC, which was unranked. Teams vying for this year's preseason No. 1 in August include Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes' last preseason top billing came in 2015 before Ryan Day's tenure.

13. Over the Group of Six's four all-time playoff games, the average margin of defeat is 21.5 points. Those requesting more CFP entries from the non-Power Four ranks, beware. Talent discrepancies between the haves and have-nots are noticeable in the postseason, which started with Cincinnati's 27-6 loss to Alabama in the 2021 playoff and culminated in blowout losses by James Madison and Tulane last fall in the first round. Oregon jumped out to a 31-point lead on the Dukes last season and pushed ahead 48-13 midway through the third quarter before Bob Chesney's Sun Belt champions trimmed the gap and made it somewhat respectable.

14. Will James Franklin overcome ranked opponent woes at Virginia Tech? Franklin was fired at Penn State for not beating enough quality opponents. His loss to Oregon last season at home was the Nittany Lions' 15th straight defeat to a team inside the AP poll's top 6, and his career mark of 2-21 against such opponents is the second-worst by any FBS head coach all time (minimum 20 contests). Later, Penn State became the first FBS team since 1978 to drop consecutive games as a 20-plus-point favorite, leading to his immediate exit. At Virginia Tech, previous coach and current defensive coordinator Brent Pry was 0-6 against ranked opponents over his three-plus-year tenure.

15. If history repeats, nearly half of the preseason AP Top 25 will find themselves struggling in November. According to numbers from The New York Times, an average of 9.5 teams ranked in the preseason have finished unranked in each of the AP polls since the rankings expanded to 25 teams in 1989. Last season, 11 teams capsized and were not included in the final AP rankings: Clemson, Penn State, Illinois, LSU, SMU, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas State, Iowa State, Boise State and Tennessee. Until the preseason poll drops in August, you can check out our post-spring top 25 for an early glimpse.

Matt Rhule is 2-25 in his coaching career against AP Top 25 opponents, and 0-8 at Nebraska. Getty Images

Roster quirks

16. USC returns more offensive starters (nine) than 93 FBS programs return total starters. With a nation-leading 15 returning starters this season, the Trojans should have their most complete team under Lincoln Riley. Jayden Maiava is the star at quarterback, and he can breathe easy knowing USC's offense is loaded along the front lines and backfield with Waymond Jordan and King Miller back. Miller rushed for 972 yards and eight touchdowns while Jordan averaged 6.5 yards per carry last fall. Early-round wideouts Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are the only two starters not returning on offense.

17. Iowa State and North Texas return zero starters from last season's bowl teams. Nearly all of the Cyclones' impact players followed Matt Campbell to Penn State, while North Texas was gutted of its talent after Eric Morris bolted for the Oklahoma State vacancy. The Cowboys signed an FBS-leading 55 transfers this cycle to finish with a top-15 haul, highlighted by 17 former Mean Green players, including standouts Drew Mestemaker (quarterback), Caleb Hawkins (running back) and Wyatt Young (wide receiver).

18. Notre Dame leads the nation in returning snap percentage. No team brings back more experience than the Fighting Irish, with 66% of their returning snaps back at their respective positions, including a staggering 73% of defensive snaps under Marcus Freeman. Leonard Moore, Christian Gray and others are back in a loaded secondary that also features Colorado transfer D.J. McKinney. Considering Notre Dame replaces two first-round picks -- Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price -- at the running back position, it's quite surprising the Fighting Irish can still flex enhanced experience on that side of the football.

19. Three different schools have signed three No. 1-rated transfers at various positions in a single cycle. LSU has pushed all of its 2026 roster resources toward the center of the table this offseason after coming to terms with quarterback Sam Leavitt, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as portal five-stars. During the 2024 portal cycle, Ohio State landed top-ranked safety Caleb Downs, No. 1 quarterback Julian Sayin and No. 1 running back Quinshon Judkins before riding that star-driven roster -- along with Will Howard -- to a national championship. Lane Kiffin hopes to do the same in Baton Rouge. In 2021, Georgia signed Arik Gilbert (tight end), Derion Kendrick (cornerback) and Tykee Smith (safety) as three of the top-10 prospects that cycle and each No. 1 at their positions.

20. The Power Four's turnover margin leader has played in the national title game three straight years. Indiana's plus-22 turnover margin last season was the best in FBS and bested the Power Four's top team in each of the previous two seasons (Notre Dame in 2024 at plus-18 and Michigan in 2023 at plus-19). Takeaways are not something you can coach, but Hoosiers defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and staffs with the Fighting Irish and Wolverines did stress going after the football and bringing the pain. Those three also keyed on not coughing it up, too.

Individual accolades

21. Jeremiah Smith needs 20 touchdown receptions to set the all-time Power Four mark. Ohio State's unstoppable junior would become the most potent wideout in Power Four history by reaching the end zone 20 times, a feat that's only been done twice since 2019. Former Alabama Heisman winner DeVonta Smith ranks fifth in FBS history in scoring catches (46) behind four standouts from the Group of Six -- Jarett Dillard, Corey Davis, Troy Edwards and Darius Watts. Jeremiah Smith is the Power Four's active leader in touchdown receptions with 27 entering what is likely his final campaign. DeVonta Smith's 23 touchdown catches in 2020 and 20 from Ja'Marr Chase at LSU in 2019 are the highest marks in a single campaign.

22. The last four Heisman winners have been transfers. Sign of the times, right? Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, 2025), Travis Hunter (Colorado, 2024), Jayden Daniels (LSU, 2023) and Caleb Williams (USC, 2022) all struck gold at different programs from where they originally signed, which is great news for the quarterbacks at Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Miami and LSU, should history repeat itself. Three of those elites added new signal callers this offseason, while returning starters Julian Sayin and Dante Moore for the Buckeyes and Ducks, respectively, were once transfers themselves.

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23. Why is Missouri's rushing prowess so often overlooked? Since Eli Drinkwitz brought his outside zone run game to the Tigers in 2020, Missouri has seen three of its running backs surpass 1,600 yards rushing in a single season -- the most by any FBS program during that time. Tyler Badie (1,604 yards in 2021), Cody Schrader (1,627 in 2023) and Ahmad Hardy (1,649) last season all led the SEC in rushing, and all were underrated recruits. Badie signed with the Tigers as a three-star, Schrader as an unranked Division II All-American transfer and Hardy out of Louisiana-Monroe. Ole Miss All-America running back Kewan Lacy, who ranked third nationally in rushing yards with 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall, originally signed with Missouri in 2024 and appeared in six games as a reserve. That's how adept this coaching staff is at identifying top-flight talent in the backfield.

24. Julian Sayin is gunning for the all-time quarterback efficiency honor. During his first season as Ohio State's QB1 last fall, the former Alabama transfer led the nation in completion percentage (78.4%) and passing efficiency (182.05). His current completion percentage prior to going 22-of-35 against Miami in the CFP was better than the all-time NCAA record of 77.4% by Oregon's Bo Nix (2023) and Alabama's Mac Jones (2020). However, Sayin's final outing pushed him to 77% for the season, so Nix stayed on top. Putting Sayin's numbers further in perspective, new Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is under pressure to ensure Sayin's second year as the starter tops his first.

25. 'The Big House Streak' will continue under Kyle Whittingham. Official "sellouts" aren't tracked at Michigan. However, the Wolverines have announced an attendance of 100,000-plus at 329 consecutive home games since 1975. Nebraska has sold out 410 consecutive home games entering the 2026 season, which is believed to be the longest streak in college football. Oklahoma has a recognized sellout streak of 161 games, which includes last fall's CFP first-round loss to Alabama. In 2019, Notre Dame's home sellout streak of 273 ended against Navy.

26. On-field play this fall means more than any 2027 NFL mock draft evaluation can provide. By now, you've likely digested your share of various first-round mocks for next cycle. And as a fan of those, you know there's nothing set in stone with 12 (or more) games' worth of sample size upcoming for scouts and evaluators to dissect prior to the combine. Before falling in love with a projected Day 1 quarterback, left tackle or elite edge rusher, let things play out. Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar were locks to go early this time last summer, and look what happened to those two quarterbacks, along with the emergence of Fernando Mendoza. Will Arch Manning, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers and others deliver, or will we see another in-season whiff from the game's perceived best under center? This is what makes this time of year so difficult to project -- and exciting -- across the sport.