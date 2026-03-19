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The College Football Playoff era has always been about crowning a champion. But over the past 12 seasons, it has also quietly revealed something else: which programs can actually sustain success in a sport that rarely sits still.

From the four-team format's inception to now, college football has undergone a full-scale transformation. The introduction of the transfer portal reshaped roster building, while NIL deals and revenue sharing turned recruiting into something closer to free agency.

The sport looks and operates very differently than it did before 2014.

And yet, at the top, a familiar group has largely held its ground. Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson -- the winningest programs of the CFP era -- have separated themselves not just with championships, but with consistency. What separates them isn't just peak seasons, but the ability to stack wins year after year.

For most programs, maintaining that level of consistency has been nearly impossible.

Recent seasons illustrate just how volatile the CFP era can be. Indiana, for example, surged under Curt Cignetti to become the winningest FBS program over the past two seasons and captured a national title -- yet over the full era, the Hoosiers sit at 76-72 (.514) -- 75th nationally. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State ranked inside the top 20 in winning percentage after 2023, but after posting just four victories over the past two seasons, it has fallen to 36th in the FBS.

That shows just how difficult sustained success has been in this era -- and how quickly programs can rise and fall in the modern game.

At the other end of the spectrum, teams like Charlotte, Kent State, UTEP, Kansas and UMass have struggled to find traction across the CFP era, ranking as the five worst programs in the FBS during that span.

Here is a look at the winning percentage for all of last year's 136 FBS teams since 2014, ranked from best to worst.

Which FBS teams have the best winning percentage since 2014?

* denotes team became FBS member after 2014

Rank
TeamWinsLossesWin %

1

Ohio State

141

19

.881

2

Alabama

147

22

.870

3

Georgia

137

27

.835

4

Clemson

136

30

.819

5

James Madison*

40

11

.784

6

Notre Dame

119

37

.763

7

Oklahoma

118

39

.752

8

Oregon

116

41

.739

9

Boise State

115

42

.732

10

Michigan

111

41

.730

11

Penn State

108

48

.692

12

Memphis

107

48

.690

13

LSU

106

48

.688

14

Iowa

105

49

.682

14

Appalachian State

105

49

.682

16

Washington

102

49

.675

16

Utah

102

49

.675

18

Toledo

99

51

.660

19

Jacksonville State*

27

14

.659

20

BYU

101

54

.652

21

Wisconsin

99

53

.651

22

Liberty

65

35

.650

23

TCU

99

54

.647

24

Texas A&M

96

55

.636

24

Ole Miss

96

55

.636

26

USC

95

55

.633

27

Ohio

92

55

.626

28

San Diego State

95

57

.625

28

Marshall

95

57

.625

30

Miami (Fla.)

96

59

.619

30

Texas

96

59

.619

32

Air Force

90

56

.616

33

Western Kentucky

97

62

.610

34

Cincinnati

92

59

.609

35

Houston

90

59

.604

36

Oklahoma State

93

61

.604

37

NC State

92

61

.601

38

Kansas State

91

61

.599

39

Minnesota

89

60

.597

40

Louisiana

93

63

.596

41

Tennessee

90

61

.596

42

Florida State

89

61

.593

43

UCF

89

62

.589

43

Army

89

62

.589

45

Louisville

90

64

.584

46

Florida

88

63

.583

47

Western Michigan

86

62

.581

48

Troy

88

64

.579

49

Missouri

87

64

.576

50

Navy

86

65

.570

51

Coastal Carolina

64

49

.566

52

Washington State

81

64

.559

53

Pittsburgh

86

68

.558

54

Michigan State

81

65

.555

55

Fresno State

83

67

.553

55

SMU

83

67

.553

57

Baylor

83

68

.550

58

Auburn

83

69

.546

59

West Virginia

81

68

.544

60

UAB

67

57

.540

61

Delaware*

7

6

.538

61

Missouri State*

7

6

.538

63

Arizona State

78

67

.538

64

Kentucky

80

70

.533

65

Duke

81

71

.533

66

Mississippi State

80

72

.526

66

Georgia Southern

80

72

.526

68

UTSA

79

72

.523

69

Louisiana Tech

79

73

.520

70

Tulane

80

74

.519

71

Utah State

77

72

.517

72

Indiana

76

72

.514

73

Texas Tech

77

73

.513

74

Wake Forest

76

73

.510

75

Iowa State

77

74

.510

75

Arkansas State

77

74

.510

77

North Carolina

78

75

.510

78

Virginia Tech

77

75

.507

79

Northern Illinois

75

74

.503

80

Northwestern

74

74

.500

81

Stanford

72

73

.497

82

Miami (Ohio)

72

74

.493

83

UCLA

71

73

.493

84

Buffalo

70

73

.490

85

Georgia Tech

72

76

.486

86

USF

71

76

.483

87

South Carolina

71

78

.477

88

North Texas

72

80

.474

89

Central Michigan

69

77

.473

90

California

67

75

.472

91

Wyoming

68

77

.469

92

Kennesaw State*

12

14

.462

93

Boston College

69

81

.460

94

Middle Tennessee

68

80

.459

95

Virginia

67

79

.459

95

Temple

67

79

.459

97

Nebraska

66

79

.455

98

Arizona

65

78

.455

99

Old Dominion

61

75

.449

100

Illinois

65

80

.448

101

Hawaii

68

86

.442

102

East Carolina

63

82

.434

103

Southern Miss

64

84

.432

104

Maryland

61

81

.430

105

Florida Atlantic

62

83

.428

106

South Alabama

63

85

.426

107

Colorado State

60

81

.426

108

Eastern Michigan

61

83

.424

109

Nevada

62

85

.422

110

Syracuse

62

85

.422

111

Arkansas

62

86

.419

112

UNLV

59

86

.407

113

Sam Houston*

15

22

.405

114

Bowling Green

58

86

.403

115

FIU

56

85

.397

116

San Jose State

57

87

.396

117

Colorado

56

86

.394

118

Tulsa

56

88

.389

119

Georgia State

55

91

.377

120

Oregon State

53

89

.373

120

New Mexico

53

89

.373

122

Ball State

52

89

.369

123

Vanderbilt

53

92

.366

124

Texas State

53

94

.361

125

Rutgers

52

93

.359

126

Purdue

51

92

.357

127

New Mexico State

47

92

.338

128

Rice

48

94

.338

129

UConn

45

91

.331

130

Akron

45

96

.319

131

Louisiana-Monroe

43

100

.301

132

Charlotte

38

89

.299

133

Kent State

40

98

.290

134

UTEP

41

101

.289

135

Kansas

39

104

.273

136

UMass

24

112

.176