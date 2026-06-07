College football teams generating buzz ahead of 2026: LSU, Notre Dame, USC offseason hype builds

College football's offseason has never been quiet, and 2026 is no different, maybe for reasons that aren't all that exciting to some. Even with all the talk of College Football Playoff expansion and government involvement in the sport's future, there has been no shortage of buzz surrounding the teams themselves.

That's what this list is about. The teams mentioned are the ones that have been impossible to ignore. It's not just a list of favorites to win the national championship, but a few dark horses and wild cards mixed in as well.

Of course, buzz and expectations can be just as much a burden as a benefit. Of the 12 teams that made this list a year ago, only four went on to reach the College Football Playoff. Five others fired their coach. In other words, offseason momentum doesn't always translate into fall success.

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There's no real set of criteria. It's a lot about vibes, honestly. And right now, these are some of the teams with the best ones in early June.

Odds to make the College Football Playoff via FanDuel.

LSU

If this isn't the most obvious choice, then I'm not sure where you've been this offseason. The Lane Train has been college football's loudest story since Lane Kiffin left Oxford for Baton Rouge, and LSU has embraced every bit of the attention that comes with it. But for as much as Kiffin enjoys being at the center of the conversation, he's backed up the hype with arguably the most impressive roster rebuild of the offseason.

LSU assembled the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class with former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and former Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen among the top newcomers. The Tigers loaded up at virtually every position, turning what looked like a transition year into one filled with legitimate College Football Playoff expectations. Odds to make CFP: +155

Texas

The Longhorns have a loaded roster to surround Arch Manning in what is expected to be his final season before the NFL Draft. After falling short of expectations in 2025, Texas attacked the offseason with the urgency of a program that believes its championship window is wide open. Manning returns after showing significant growth down the stretch last season. Around him is one of the deepest rosters in college football, with impact additions through the portal and blue-chip talent stacked on both sides of the ball.

The confidence inside the program is impossible to miss. Steve Sarkisian hasn't shied away from weighing in on the biggest issues facing college football, nor has he passed on opportunities to needle rivals out in West Texas. More importantly, he sounds like a coach who genuinely believes this could be his most complete team yet. Odds to make CFP: -185

Notre Dame

Notre Dame felt robbed after being left out of last year's College Football Playoff despite a résumé many believed was worthy of inclusion. That perceived snub has fueled a revenge-tour mentality in South Bend and helped make the Fighting Irish one of the offseason's biggest storylines.

The hype starts with quarterback CJ Carr, who enters 2026 as the betting favorite at FanDuel to become Notre Dame's first Heisman Trophy winner since Tim Brown in 1987. The optimism is backed by experience, too. Notre Dame leads the FBS in returning snaps (66%) and is tied for second nationally with 14 returning starters. Combine that continuity with a schedule widely viewed as one of the most manageable among major contenders, and it's easy to see why there is so much buzz for a deep playoff run. Odds to make CFP: -700

USC

USC has as much attention as any program west of the Rockies, driven by the expectation that its No. 1 recruiting class will be ready to contribute right away. While there is plenty of returning production, including more starters back (15) than any team in the FBS, the Trojans are still counting on a wave of freshman talent to fill key gaps and raise the overall ceiling of the roster.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has also become a central figure in the conversation, even though he is not getting nearly enough Heisman Trophy attention. Still, much of the buzz around USC ultimately circles back to Lincoln Riley, where the noise is more about whether he can finally steer the program into the College Football Playoff for the first time. Odds to make CFP: +270

Indiana

This wouldn't be a valid list without the reigning national champion. Despite coming in just outside the top five in the CBS Sports 138 and being included in none of our early College Football Playoff "Final Four" projections from all 10 participating experts back in April, there is still plenty of national buzz surrounding the Hoosiers. At some point, you have to stop doubting Curt Cignetti and what he's built in such a short time in Bloomington.

Fernando Mendoza is gone to the NFL Draft after going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. In steps TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who, if he can settle in quickly and clean up the turnover issues that surfaced at times in Fort Worth, has a chance to limit the drop-off at quarterback. Odds to make CFP: -350

Miami

The Hurricanes were one play away from their first national championship in two decades, a near-miss that only sharpened the expectations heading into 2026. Mario Cristobal isn't letting Miami fade into the background, with the program carrying legitimate title-contending hopes once again this fall.

For a while, it looked like Miami would have serious questions at quarterback before they swooped in and landed Darian Mensah from Duke. The offensive line, although talented, remains relatively inexperienced, and two major pieces from one of the nation's top pass rush units are gone, creating real pressure points on both sides of the ball. Even so, the Hurricanes enter the season as the clear ACC frontrunner (-140 on FanDuel) and are chasing their first conference championship since joining the league in 2004. Odds to make CFP: -300

Florida

Let's stay in the Sunshine State, where there's a new coach buzz for the Gators in The Swamp. Jon Sumrall arrives in Gainesville with a proven track record, owning a 43–12 career mark that includes a trip to the College Football Playoff last season. Florida retained a number of talented pieces from the previous staff's recruiting classes, but now it's on Sumrall to extract more from a roster that has underachieved relative to its talent level. The quarterback battle remains unsettled, with Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. still competing for the job heading into the season. Florida will need someone to separate early in fall camp.

Still, there is real belief around the program after Florida cracked the top 25 in the CBS Sports 138, jumping 36 spots from where it finished last season. Odds to make CFP: +370

Ole Miss

We mentioned Lane Kiffin's departure from Ole Miss at the top of this list, and while that breakup generated a lot of drama, the Rebels have done a good job of creating their own headlines this offseason. Trinidad Chambliss won his lawsuit against the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility, which means one of the nation's most exciting playmakers returns. While more than half a dozen assistants followed Kiffin to LSU, only four players ultimately transferred there, helping limit the roster fallout more than many expected.

The Pete Golding era officially begins after a strong showing in the College Football Playoff with two wins to reach the semifinals. Now the challenge becomes sustaining that momentum. Odds to make CFP: +165

Oregon

This has to be the year Oregon finally breaks through and wins its first national championship … right? The Ducks have seen their last two seasons end in the playoff at the hands of the eventual national champion, and there's a sense that something has to flip in 2026. Momentum for another title push started early when Dante Moore passed on a potential top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Eugene for another year. Thirteen additional starters are back as well, including eight from a defense that ranked sixth nationally in yards per play allowed (4.4) and 12th in points allowed per game (17.9). The biggest question, however, is structural, given that Oregon had to replace both coordinators after they left for head coaching jobs elsewhere. Odds to make CFP: -290

Virginia Tech

One could argue that no coaching change flipped a program's trajectory more than James Franklin's arrival at Virginia Tech. The impact was almost immediate, with a noticeable boost on the recruiting trail and multiple high-profile flips, including several former Penn State commits who followed him to Blacksburg. The Hokies closed the 2026 cycle with a top-30 high school recruiting class and already sit inside the top 10 nationally for 2027. That recruiting surge has been matched by a major step-up in investment, highlighted by a record $75 million donation announced this past week, with the majority directed toward athletics.

Franklin also arrives with one of the most consistent résumés in the sport, ranking fourth among 26 current Power Four head coaches with at least a decade in the FBS in winning percentage (.681). The move to the ACC offers a different level of week-to-week grind compared to the Big Ten, and the belief in Blacksburg is that Franklin could position Virginia Tech as a sleeping giant finally ready to break through. Odds to make CFP: +1300