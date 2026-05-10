Without a second transfer portal window to fall back on, programs entered spring ball knowing whatever holes surfaced this offseason would largely have to be solved from within. Coaches overwhelmingly supported the move to a single-window cycle for 2026 to deter post-spring tampering, but that stance has been tested as spring evaluations exposed depth issues that previously could have been patched later in the offseason. This is the first time since 2022 that teams have gone through spring practice without a follow-up portal period to address injuries, depth concerns or misfires in winter roster construction.

That reality has placed a premium on internal development and forced staffs to lean heavily on projection in areas where, in previous cycles, a veteran transfer might have been added after a closer look at the roster.

While there are likely dozens of programs across the country feeling the impact of that change in different ways, some stand out more than others. These are clear examples of situations where spring evaluations or injuries revealed concerns that would once have prompted aggressive portal activity, but now leave coaches committed to working through them with the personnel already on campus.

Clemson

This was the most active Clemson has been in the transfer portal since its existence, yet Dabo Swinney added just 10 newcomers and did not address arguably the two biggest concerns for the 2026 roster. The Tigers are putting their chips on Christopher Vizzina as the new starter at quarterback, which is fine given his pedigree as a four-star recruit out of high school. But Clemson did little to reinforce protection up front after losing four starters along the offensive line and is now relying on minimal returning experience and internal development to stabilize the unit. It'd be foolish to assume Swinney would be proactive in adding experienced offensive line help even if there were a spring portal window, but it still feels like a missed chance to at least ease concerns up front.

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Iowa

No Power Four defense enters the 2026 season with fewer career FBS snaps on its roster than Iowa (4,995); the next closest is Missouri (7,195), leaving coordinator and former Broyles Award winner Phil Parker with significant retooling to do. A majority of that experience is concentrated in the secondary, where the Hawkeyes return starters Deshaun Lee and Zach Lutmer and add James Madison transfer safety Tyler Brown. Beyond that, most of Iowa's defensive additions come from the FCS level, and the interior of the defensive line stands out as the least experienced position group on the roster.

Iowa did land Holy Cross transfer defensive tackle Brice Stevenson in the winter window, but the group still leans heavily on projection rather than proven FBS production, a spot where a spring portal opportunity might have helped add more established depth.

Iowa State

A spring transfer portal window likely would have benefited Iowa State as its near-total roster overhaul continues under new coach Jimmy Rogers, with spring practice serving as a final chance to identify lingering weaknesses heading into 2026. Instead, the Cyclones are largely set with a group rebuilt through more than 40 incoming transfers. That includes a major setback, as projected starter and former Toledo safety Braden Awls suffered a torn ACL during spring practice and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season. With 24 career starts and more than 1,400 defensive snaps, Awls would have been Iowa State's most experienced defender, leaving a notable void in a secondary already trying to come together quickly.

LSU

Lane Kiffin has been open about wanting the spring transfer portal window to return throughout his first few months in Baton Rouge, a stance that reflects how LSU would have approached roster fine-tuning this offseason. There is no shortage of top-end talent across the roster after the Tigers signed the No. 1-ranked transfer class, but depth concerns still linger at several positions. With limited options to address those areas, LSU recently added former junior college cornerback Lavonte Williams. It is a useful pickup for a room that thinned further after an injury to Aidan Anding, but the Tigers likely would have preferred the ability to explore more proven options in the spring window rather than relying on developmental or late-cycle additions to stabilize depth at key spots.

Ohio State

Ohio State ranks No. 2 in the FBS in returning 82% of its offensive line snaps from last season, so adding starters up front certainly wasn't a major need, but there is concern about the depth behind that experience, especially with three projected starters sitting out this spring due to injury. The Buckeyes added one offensive line transfer this cycle in Vasean Washington from Dartmouth, but there is still a sense that the unit's ceiling hinges on development after uneven protection showed up late last season in losses against Indiana and Miami. It's fair to wonder whether Ryan Day might have explored additional veteran help after getting a closer look at the backup group this spring, particularly with limited experienced options ready to step in if injuries carry into or resurface in the fall.

Tennessee

Tennessee ultimately botched its pursuit of an experienced quarterback through the transfer portal this winter. There was minimal hope that last year's starter, Joey Aguilar, would return, but his lawsuit seeking an extra year of eligibility was unsuccessful. The Volunteers made an offer to No. 1 overall portal prospect Sam Leavitt before they were outbid by LSU and also pushed for Missouri's Beau Pribula, who eventually landed at Virginia. They even made a run at Alabama's Ty Simpson, a Tennessee native, with a competitive offer, but he opted to stay on his original path and entered the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was selected No. 13 overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

The transfer Tennessee ended up landing was Colorado's Ryan Staub, leaving the quarterback room to sort through an offseason battle between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon. With no spring portal window available, Tennessee lost any chance to re-engage the market for an experienced option.

Texas

The Longhorns went all in on building a stronger supporting cast around star quarterback Arch Manning for 2026, adding weapons at receiver and in the backfield. Overall, the offensive line remains one of the more stable units in the SEC, returning a trio of starters and adding key transfer additions. Still, depth at center is a lingering concern that could become a problem for a national championship-caliber roster if injuries strike.

Connor Robertson has the starting job locked in, but behind him, redshirt freshman Jackson Christian has no prior experience. Incoming transfer Dylan Sikorski, who played left guard at Oregon State last season, has the versatility to slide to center if needed, but that would require reshuffling an already settled front and asking him to transition to a position he has not played extensively at the college level.

Texas Tech

This is the most obvious example of a team wishing a spring transfer portal window still existed. The Red Raiders thought they upgraded at quarterback with Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby arriving as the No. 2 overall transfer of the cycle, but his 2026 availability is now in doubt amid an off-field betting investigation that has clouded his status. That leaves Texas Tech far less settled than expected.

Will Hammond, who saw action last season, is a quarterback the staff remains high on, but he is still working back from a torn ACL, and his Week 1 availability is uncertain. Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis is the only other quarterback on the roster with FBS experience. Under normal circumstances, that uncertainty would likely have prompted a spring portal search for insurance, but instead, Texas Tech is left to sort through internal options and injury recovery with no external fallback.