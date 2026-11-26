As we gather around the table on Thanksgiving, it's a great time to express gratitude, so why not do the same in college football? Some teams are a little extra thankful this year, but dinner might taste a little bitter for others.

Among the teams giving thanks this fall, Oregon has to be one of them. The Ducks were dead in the water just two months ago, but all their dreams are still on the table because the Big Ten has been messier than a toddler playing with cranberry sauce in the high chair.

LSU is one of the programs that may not be as grateful this year. The Tigers spent up for a catered Thanksgiving dinner, but the turkey wound up on the kitchen floor, and the mashed potatoes are way too salty. It's never too early to start planning for next Thanksgiving, is it?

On this day of thanks, let's see which teams should be the most grateful -- and which ones would rather skip Thanksgiving entirely.

Giving thanks

Tennessee

Thankful for: Defense

The Volunteers rank 69th in total offense and 124th in passing offense. That sentence would've terrified a Tennessee fan -- and perhaps even Josh Heupel himself -- before the season. However, the Vols are 10-2 and just came in at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings because their defense has been nothing short of elite. Jim Knowles' unit ranks first in sacks (47), seventh in tackles for loss (88) and fourth in turnovers (22). The defense has been the engine of this Tennessee team, and it's ignited some extraordinary Neyland Stadium atmospheres, which is saying something.

Oregon

Thankful for: Chaos

Remember when the Ducks lost to Illinois and dropped to 4-3 on the season? Oregon was cooked (duck confit, if you will). The CFP dream was dead, and the Big Ten Championship seemed like a pipe dream. Fast forward to Week 13, and Oregon is firmly in the mix for the playoff and the conference championship due to a wild year in league play. Ohio State was derailed by the Julian Sayin injury. Indiana just lost to a mediocre Washington team. USC can't get out of its own way on the road. UCLA is now down to its third-string quarterback. The Ducks are a team that no one would want to see in the first round of the playoff.

Wake Forest

Thankful for: Jake Dickert

When Dickert took over at Wake Forest, the program was coming off consecutive 4-8 seasons. Under Dickert, the Demon Deacons are 19-5 with a real shot at the playoff. This season, Wake Forest isn't just winning games; it's hammering opponents into submission. Since losing to Miami on Sept. 18, the Deacs are 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 37.4 points. Naturally, Dickert has been a hot name on the coaching market, but he just signed a new contract with Wake Forest on Nov. 12. That doesn't mean Dickert will remain in Winston-Salem forever, but he's clearly committed to building something in the immediate future.

Utah

Thankful for: Change

Given what's happened in Salt Lake City and Ann Arbor this season, the Utes have to feel like they dodged a bullet. Kyle Whittingham did some great things at Utah, but it was time for change. Morgan Scalley has proven to be a worthy successor, and he has the Utes standing as the final undefeated FBS team. Besides, Whittingham was riding a three-game losing streak in the Holy War, and we've seen a bizarre approach to rivalry games at Michigan. Scalley corrected that with a top-10 win over BYU, and no first-year coach has a higher approval rating these days.

Thanks for nothing

LSU

Not-so-thankful for: Just about everything

Add together the Brian Kelly buyout ($54 million), Lane Kiffin's contract ($91 million) and the roster cost ($40 million), and LSU's financial investment in football is greater than the GDP of the small island nation of Nauru. The return on that investment -- at least to this point -- is zero. The Tigers are 6-5, and they need a win over Arkansas on Saturday just to match last season's win total. Kiffin has fallen well short of expectations in Year 1, and much of that has to do with where LSU chose to spend its portal money and how it has played in big games. Imagine telling LSU fans before the season that they'd be discussing transfer portal strategy over Thanksgiving dinner.

Ohio State

Not-so-thankful for: Lack of QB depth

Twelve years ago, Ohio State won a national championship with its third-string quarterback, Cardale Jones. The days of maintaining that kind of quarterback depth are long gone, as the Buckeyes found out the hard way this fall. Since Julian Sayin left the Indiana game with a shoulder injury, Ohio State hasn't been the same with freshman quarterback Luke Fahey running the show. Not-so-coincidentally, the defense has also deteriorated with the offense struggling to move the ball consistently. NIL and the transfer portal have made it impossible to stockpile elite talent throughout the depth chart, especially at quarterback.

Clemson

Not-so-thankful for: Stubbornness

For better or worse, Dabo Swinney will always do things his way. Roughly a decade ago, there was a lot of "better," including two national championships in four title game appearances. Lately, there has been a lot more "worse" as the program has become an also-ran in the ACC. Swinney has resisted using NIL and the transfer portal to build a contender, and his teams have suffered as a result. Coming out of last week's win over Duke, Swinney only sounded even more emboldened to continue down the path the Tigers have been on for several years now.

West Virginia

Not-so-thankful for: Opposing offenses

The West Virginia offense is really good. In fact, it's one of the best units in the country. The Mountaineers rank sixth in rushing offense, 13th in total offense and 22nd in scoring offense. That should be the recipe for an outstanding season. Instead, West Virginia has been unable to stop a nosebleed, resulting in a 5-6 record. Defensively, West Virginia ranks 138th in passing defense, 137th in total defense and 132nd in scoring defense. If the Mountaineers had even had a below-average defense instead of a putrid one, they might be one of the best teams in the Big 12.