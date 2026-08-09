Which college football teams can go undefeated in 2026? Here are 10 potential candidates

The expanded College Football Playoff has changed the math, but regular-season perfection still carries value in postseason seeding. Unbeaten Power Four teams don't have to worry about résumé comparisons or strength-of-schedule arguments.

Pulling off an undefeated regular season, however, has never been more difficult. Championship hopefuls must overcome unexpected injuries, and even the nation's heavyweights face dangerous road trips capable of derailing title dreams.

Talent alone is no longer enough. Since 2020, only 10 teams have reached conference championship weekend with undefeated regular seasons, and no season has produced more than two such teams. Last year featured the rare unbeaten No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the Big Ten championship game after Ohio State and Indiana navigated the first 12 games without a loss.

Final record prediction for every new Power Four coach: Lane Kiffin, James Franklin primed to shine Brad Crawford

For this list, we're leaning on four traits that separate legitimate unbeaten candidates from everyone else: roster strength, coaching edge, survival ability and, perhaps most importantly, schedule favorability. The teams that navigate their toughest matchups with championship aspirations intact are usually the deepest, most disciplined and best prepared for adversity.

These 10 programs check at least two major boxes. One has the most forgiving schedule in the country, while others boast overwhelming talent or elite coaching. All have a path -- some more realistic than others -- toward finishing the regular season without a blemish.

1. Texas Tech

Opponents in post-spring top 25: 0

The defending Big 12 champions miss BYU and Utah during the regular season and should cruise through their nonconference schedule. Another portal-heavy defense bolsters the Red Raiders' chances, even with the Brendan Sorsby fallout at quarterback.

Texas Tech should be favored in every game, with early tests against Houston and a Week 11 trip to Oklahoma State standing out as potential pitfalls.

Chances increase significantly if ... quarterback Will Hammond plays at an all-conference level.

2. Notre Dame

Opponents in post-spring top 25: at BYU, Miami, SMU

A playoff appearance feels inevitable for the Fighting Irish this season. However, Notre Dame will get every team's best shot each week. Marcus Freeman's challenge is making sure his team maintains that focus throughout the season, not just against ranked opponents.

They'll get an early measuring stick in Week 1 against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. Last season's opening loss to Miami -- followed by another defeat against Texas A&M two weeks later -- ultimately proved fatal.

Chances increase significantly if ... Notre Dame gets past BYU in Provo on Oct. 17.

3. Miami

Opponents in post-spring top 25: Clemson, at Notre Dame

Expect Notre Dame and Miami to spend several weeks at No. 1 this season, given their favorable schedules and All-America-caliber talent. There's a strong chance both teams will be undefeated when they meet Nov. 7 in South Bend.

Landing former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah was a massive addition for the Hurricanes, who should feature an explosive offense and a defensive front capable of overwhelming opponents despite losing two first-round NFL Draft picks.

Chances increase significantly if ... Miami avoids an upset loss before battling Notre Dame in November.

4. Oregon

Opponents in post-spring top 25: at USC, at Ohio State, Michigan, Washington

Postseason disappointments have haunted Dan Lanning's program the past two years, first in the 2024 Rose Bowl quarterfinal against Ohio State and then in last season's CFP semifinal loss to Indiana.

Perhaps the Ducks have learned to keep something in reserve for the postseason. Oregon should be 8-0 entering its Nov. 7 trip to Columbus, where a win over the Buckeyes would put an unbeaten regular season within reach.

Chances increase significantly if ... Oregon takes out Ohio State to move to 9-0.

5. Indiana

Opponents in post-spring top 25: Ohio State, at Michigan, USC, at Washington

With essentially the same collection of marquee games as Oregon, choosing between the Ducks and Hoosiers comes down to which team inspires more confidence.

Given Indiana's transition to former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Oregon gets the slight edge. The encouraging news for the Hoosiers? Their two toughest games -- against Ohio State and USC -- will be played in Bloomington.

Chances increase significantly if ... the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes at home for the first time since 1988.

6. Georgia

Opponents in post-spring top 25: Oklahoma, at Alabama, Florida (Atlanta), at Ole Miss, Missouri

Georgia has finished the regular season 12-0 three times under Kirby Smart, most recently in 2023, before missing the four-team playoff and routing Florida State in its bowl game.

As always, the Bulldogs will be tested as they pursue a sixth consecutive SEC championship game appearance. This schedule appears even tougher, highlighted by a trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium, where Georgia has not won since 2007.

Chances increase significantly if ... the Bulldogs end their road skid against Alabama.

7. Penn State

Opponents in post-spring top 25: USC, at Michigan, at Washington

If Matt Campbell's transfer-heavy roster strategy pays off, Penn State could emerge as the Big Ten's biggest surprise simply because of its favorable schedule.

The Nittany Lions avoid Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon and get USC after the Trojans face consecutive games against Oregon and Washington. Penn State is not my CFP pick, but its chances improve dramatically if everything clicks early.

Chances increase significantly if ... the Nittany Lions are 6-0 heading to Michigan at midseason, coming off a home win over USC.

8. Ohio State

Opponents in post-spring top 25: at Texas, at Iowa, at Indiana, at USC, Oregon, Michigan

That's right, Penn State has a better chance than the Buckeyes of finishing the regular season unbeaten because of the significant difference in their schedules.

Those odds improve considerably if Ohio State wins at Texas in Week 2, but no top 10 team faces a more difficult collection of road games than the Buckeyes. If a three-loss team reaches the CFP this season, Ohio State or Texas feels like the most likely candidate because of their schedules.

Chances increase significantly if ... the Buckeyes win their first two road games of the campaign against the Longhorns and Hawkeyes.

9. NC State

Opponents in post-spring top 25: Louisville

In terms of talent, NC State stands as an outlier on this list. However, the Wolfpack have a golden opportunity to surprise in the ACC thanks to a favorable schedule.

Four of their nine conference opponents missed bowl games last season, and NC State avoids Miami, Clemson, SMU and Virginia Tech. The toughest test outside of a Week 6 home game against Louisville is a Sept. 19 trip to Vanderbilt.

If returning quarterback CJ Bailey plays at an All-ACC level and the Wolfpack win their opener at Virginia, they could remain unbeaten well into the season.

Chances increase significantly if ... the Wolfpack take out Louisville to start the season 5-0

10. Texas

Opponents in post-spring top 25: Ohio State, at Tennessee, Oklahoma (Dallas), Florida, Ole Miss, at Missouri, at LSU, at Texas A&M

This is a daunting schedule for one of the nation's most complete teams. The Longhorns face eight opponents in the post-spring top 25, the most of any SEC team.

No matter how talented the roster is or how much Texas invested in building its two-deep, this is a brutal slate. A three-game stretch in October will reveal whether the Longhorns belong among the nation's elite.

Texas would likely be a heavy favorite over NC State on a neutral field, but the Wolfpack rank ahead of the Longhorns here because their schedule is dramatically more manageable.

Chances increase significantly if ... the Longhorns exit September 4-0 with wins over Ohio State and Tennessee before the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 10.