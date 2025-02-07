Florida Billy Napier 19-19 The 2024 season started with a lot of pressure and hot seat talk for Napier. That chatter only ramped up after early season home losses to Miami and Texas A&M. But the Gators calmed the waters with some key late season wins against LSU and Ole Miss (both at home) and the obvious star potential shown by quarterback DJ Lagway. In totality the tenure is not overwhelming, with just two bowl appearances and a 10-14 record in SEC play across three seasons, but there have been enough bright spots for a passing grade heading into 2025. C

LSU Brian Kelly 29-11 Kelly has led a high-floor operation that grades out as one of the winningest three-year stretches in this class. The Tigers won the SEC West in his first season, had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Year 2 and then entered late October 2024 ranked in the top 10 with an inside track to make the SEC Championship Game again. But a few hiccups have prevented this high-floor program from hitting an even higher ceiling. He's 0-3 in season openers (two losses to Florida State, one to USC), the 2024 campaign was derailed by a three-game losing streak and the portal activity has seen mixed results. Kelly's been on schedule, but hasn't exceeded expectations through three years on the job. B+

Miami (Fla.) Mario Cristobal 22-16 Prior to 2024, Cristobal had mostly delivered similar to results to each of the previous two Hurricanes head coaches. But the talent acquisition work paid off in a breakthrough season that saw Miami win 10 games and contend for both an ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance deep into the year. With a 12-12 record in ACC play, the three-year snapshot still leaves a lot to be desired but Miami is poised to be an annual factor in the ACC title race with Cristobal at the helm. B

Notre Dame Marcus Freeman 33-10 One of the best things a young coach can do to inspire confidence in his fan base is show the growth and improvement on a year-to-year basis. Freeman has increased his win total each year, starting with nine victories in 2022 and peaking this past season with a 14-2 campaign that ended in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Every single Freeman-coached season has included a top-20 finish and a postseason win, and his work on the recruiting trail was on full display when the team's depth helped it overcome multiple key injuries in 2024. A

Oklahoma Brent Venables 22-17 While Oklahoma has been to three straight bowl games with Venables, they are not the games that the Sooners are used to playing in and the results have produced a pair of 6-7 finishes in his three years. He's navigated the move to the SEC and significant turnover on the coaching staff, but enters 2025 under immense pressure because a 12-14 record against conference opponents is not the standard in Norman. C

Oregon Dan Lanning 35-6 No coach on this list has more wins through three years than Lanning, who not only guided Oregon through a move to the Big Ten but ran the table in the Ducks' first season of conference membership. Lanning has recorded two top-10 finishes and almost all of his (very few) losses have come to teams that either won or played for the national championship. This season's one-and-done showing in the College Football Playoff left a bad taste in the Ducks' mouth, but a three-year review of his time in Eugene puts Lanning among the best in this class. A

SMU Rhett Lashlee 29-12 A former SMU offensive coordinator who returned to Dallas after Sonny Dykes' departure for TCU, Lashlee has taken full ownership of this surging Mustangs program that is starting to recapture levels of success it has not seen in decades. Lashlee guided the Mustangs to an AAC title in their final year of conference membership and then nearly won the the ACC the following season. With a conference championsihp, a Power Four runner-up finish and a CFP appearance already under his belt, Lashlee's stock is soaring heading into 2025. A-

TCU Sonny Dykes 27-13 This is an extremely difficult grade to assign. Credit has to be given for leading TCU all the way to the national championship game in Year 1. The program's talent level had been backsliding under the previous regime and Dykes got them all on the same page for one of the best seasons in program history (even if it ended with a lopsided title game loss). But the Horned Frogs are just 14-11 in the last two seasons and have not cracked the top 25 since the 2023 preseason poll. B

Texas Tech Joey McGuire 23-16 It's been a really solid start for McGuire's tenure at Texas Tech. His Red Raider teams have gone to three bowl games and compiled a 16-11 record against Big 12 opponents. We have yet to see him hit a program peak or experience a breakthrough season or moment, with no top-3 finishes in the Big 12 standings and not even a single appearances in the AP Top 25, but he's got a great reputation on the recruiting trail. His ouststanding recent portal haul has created a buzz around the program heading into 2025. B-

USC Lincoln Riley 26-14 Coaches are going to be graded on a curve based on what program they're at and the expectations involved, but we're also going to be grading to their own expectations based on previous results. Lincoln Riley went 55-10 at Oklahoma with four conference championships, four top-10 finishes and two College Football Playoff appearances. He's already lost more games at USC (14) in three years than he did at Oklahoma in five, and after finishing as the Pac-12 runner-up in 2022 has gone a combined 15-11 over the last two seasons. If Caleb Williams doesn't injure his hamstring in the Pac-12 title game then the Trojans probably have at least one CFP appearance, but as it is Riley's tenure gets the kind of grade that keeps you eligible but remains far from the Dean's List. C+

Virginia Tony Elliott 11-23 Coming out of a successful tenure with Clemson that included a handful of conference championships and two national titles, Elliott was crowned as a coach on the rise that could help Virginia continue some of the momentum established under Bronco Mendenhall. But through three years the results are a decided step back, with a 6-17 record against ACC competition, no bowl appearances and just one win against a ranked team. D