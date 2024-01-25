College football coaches have shorter leashes than in years past with increased pressure to deliver instant results thanks to the transfer portal and other modern methods of roster construction. But as much as things change, there is still something that rings true about having a good feel for how things are going as a coach exits Year 3 and prepares for Year 4.

In the old days, this checkpoint would be a chance to see a roster that was built mostly by that coach with few extra benefits or punishments from the team he inherited. But three years also gives fans a chance to see an early ceiling, an early floor and determine the general trajectory and momentum moving forward.

Some coaches, especially in the modern era, don't even make it to the Year 3-to-Year 4 offseason we're discussing below.

Such is the case for someone like Bryan Harsin, who was fired before the end of his second season at Auburn. His fate is the same one that fell on the coaches at Boise State and ULM this season with dismissals prior to Year 4. There are also some unique aspects to grading the coaching tenures of individuals who have left to take other jobs, but with three full seasons of data, the work done by Jedd Fisch at Arizona, Maurice Liingquist at Buffalo and Kane Wommack at South Alabama received a grade as well.

For everyone else from the 2020-21 cycle, this is a great time to take stock of everything that's happened in the last three seasons with an eye on what's to come in 2024.

Power Five Team Coach Record Analysis Grade Arizona Jedd Fisch 16-21 This would be closer to an A had Fisch stayed at Arizona, especially with some of the early preseason projections prior to his exit for Washington. But the positives from a three-year tenure that saw the Wildcats improve every single season and top out with 10 wins and a third-place finish in the Pac-12 keep him with a solid grade. Now, Washington hopes Fisch can not only rebuild as he did in Tucson but also reload; the Huskies have a lot to replace from last year's national runner-up squad. B Illinois Bret Bielema 18-19 A record slightly below .500 and just one bowl appearance in three years puts a hard ceiling on how impressive the grade can be, but Bielema has done really well with coach hires and player development early in his tenure. An eight-win season in 2022 flashed the potential Illinois wanted to see, not only for the win total but the fact that all four regular season losses were one-score games, including a two-point defeat against eventual Big Ten champion Michigan. B- Kansas Lance Leipold 17-21 Another example of a disconnect between the overall record and the grade that requires the context of the job and situation. Kansas football appeared in zero bowl games between 2009-2020, and now Leipold has delivered two bowl appearances in just three years. The Jayhawks went even longer (since 2007) without a ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season and accomplished that feat this year. Leipold's overall record is still carrying the weight of a 2-10 debut season in Lawrence, Kansas, because everything from the last two seasons suggests he's going to be one of the better hires from this cycle. A- South Carolina Shane Beamer 20-18 Beamer helped lead the Gamecocks to their first eight-win season since 2017 and their first final ranking in the AP Top 25 since during the Steve Spurrier era (2013). While 2023 was a disappointing year at 5-7, his three-season body of work features wins against Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Clemson and Kentucky (twice). At a place like South Carolina, winning the right games can be as important as your overall winning percentage. Beamer's delivered enough big wins to be considered a successful hire to this point. B Tennessee Josh Heupel 27-12 When Tennessee tapped Heupel to take over the program in January 2021, he was arriving late in the cycle in the midst of an NCAA scandal with a roster that had just gone 3-7 in 2020. It was not crazy at the time to wonder if Heupel's role would ultimately be more of a caretaker for a program that was heading into a difficult rebuild. But, instead of a caretaker, Heupel has proven to be a four-star general. He's rebuilt Tennessee football in his image and delivered some all-time moments for Vols fans in just three years. With no losing seasons, an 11-win peak in 2022 and the recruiting operation absolutely roaring, the Vols are well-prepared to compete in the new-look SEC. A Texas Steve Sarkisian 25-14 Speaking of new-look SEC, Texas is in a much better position to make the transition thanks to the work that Sarkisian has put in over his first three seasons at the helm. Though it took until Year 3 to make the jump to a championship level, what was born in the wake of his 5-7 debut season was the culture change that Texas football needed in order to get "back." Now, after a couple of cycles to help bolster the lines of scrimmage and a big recruiting win with Arch Manning, Texas has an SEC-ready roster that's built to replicate the success we saw in the Longhorns' road win over Alabama early last season. A UCF Gus Malzahn 24-16 A somewhat strong profile, Malzahn has the third-most wins of any coach in this cycle with a bowl appearance every season and two nine-win campaigns. There was a step back as the Knights moved from the AAC to the Big 12 this season, but a 3-1 record in November -- which included a win against Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State -- kept the postseason streak alive. Keeping that success going will require more strong performances in nonconference play, where UCF is 9-2 in the regular season since Malzahn arrived. B Vanderbilt Clark Lea 9-27 Heading into 2023, Lea was able to celebrate having already snapped double-digit overall losing streaks and losing skids in road games, not to mention the program's first SEC win since 2019 and Vanderbilt's first win over Florida since 2013. The Commodores were knocking right on the door of bowl eligibility with a 5-7 record in 2022, and hopes were high for more success in 2023. But after a 2-0 start, the 2023 campaign finished with 10 consecutive losses, with every SEC defeat carrying a double-digit margin. The coaching staff has been re-worked this offseason, and there are some portal additions that could prove crucial to the team's success in the fall. There is urgency to regain competitiveness in a conference that's getting tougher as it expands. C-