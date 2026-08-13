College football Top 150 player rankings: Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith claims the top spot — again

Ranking the best players in college football is an inexact science, but that's also what makes it fun.

Throughout the spring and summer I've watched tape on close to 500 players across the country, starting with those who finished the 2025 season in the final Top 150 and expanding from there. As usual there are a few conversations with coaching contacts, but I try to keep them out of my process because they're prone to proximity bias.

My goal for the last few years has been simple: Identify the 150 best players in college football entering the 2026 season and the value they bring to their teams. This is not an NFL Draft ranking, even if plenty of the names near the top will eventually hear their names called early. College production matters to me. So do talent, consistency, impact and what a player puts on tape.

You also won't find any freshmen in the preseason rankings. I've never included one before he's played a college snap, but that doesn't mean they can't force their way into the midseason Top 150.

This list will change. Injuries happen, established stars underperform and every season produces breakout players who weren't on the national radar in August. This time a year ago, I -- and many others -- had guys like Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers and Garrett Nussmeier tabbed for 2025 superstardom. So consider this the starting point. By the time we revisit the Top 150 during the season, I'm guessing this list will look a lot different.

Here are the Top 150 players in college football entering the 2026 season.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Generational talent is an overused term but Smith is a unicorn who could have gone straight from high school to the NFL. Over the last three years I have at times run out of things to say about the best receiving prospect I have ever evaluated. Smith was my preseason No. 1 player last year as well.

Rare talents like Smith don't come around often and he has the ability to take over the game every time he touches the football. Exceptional length and speed and the ability to run through defenders after the catch. His presence on the field opens up for teammates to make plays and when he gets his shots he delivers. If his willingness to consistently block improves, then he becomes the best prospect I've ever watched, regardless of position.

By the way, last year's midseason and postseason player rankings saw different players on top (Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. midyear, then Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza). Can Smith go wire-to-wire in his final season in college?

2. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

I still find it puzzling that Moore decided to return to Eugene despite being a no-brainer top five pick, but he'll be well-compensated for his efforts, regardless, and could deliver an elusive first national championship in football to Oregon. The Ducks return a loaded roster in 2026 and are my pick to win it all.

Moore plays like a seasoned veteran and throws an accurate ball, completing 72.5% of his passes for the 2025 season. Moore finished the year throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. Moore looked cool under pressure for most of last season and delivered in the clutch in numerous games, with 30 "big-time throws," as Pro Football Focus describes it. He is the top quarterback in college football.

3. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Chambliss was the biggest surprise of the 2025 season as a dual-threat weapon who came off the bench and delivered weekly for an Ole Miss team bound for the CFP semis even without their coach. Chambliss never looked like the moment was too big for him and has consistently delivered in the clutch for the entire season. Last season Chambliss threw for over 3,900 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions and rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. Trinidad, the Creator, indeed.

4. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

A threat to score any time he touches the football, Toney is a human highlight machine who finished the season with a staggering 109 catches for over 1,200 yards as a true freshman for Miami. The former high school quarterback threw for two more scores. He's got speed, burst, and wiggle in condensed spaces to blenderize defenders, and he's also a ferocious blocker and dynamic punt returner. Expect a bigger, faster, and stronger version in 2026 with more weapons around him.

5. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore added more value for himself last season after an outstanding sophomore year and enters the season as the best returning corner in the country on a loaded Fighting Irish secondary. Moore is an exceptional athlete who can play sticky coverage with consistent technique. He has excellent quickness and ball skills. Moore finished the year with five interceptions and seven breakups, but I'd be surprised if he matches those numbers in 2026 because the word is out: Do not test him.

6. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Texas' best pass-rusher since Brian Orakpo is an explosive and impactful edge demon who causes a lot of headaches for opposing offenses and offensive linemen.

Despite starting slow, Simmons finished his sophomore year with 12 sacks, 39 hurries and 15.5 tackles for loss thanks to a motor that always runs hot. He's an excellent speed rusher who's improved his counter rushes and now has the ability to flip to power moves. That he's also disruptive in the run game gives him the ability to take over games as college football's best front-seven player. I expect Simmons and South Carolina's Dylan Stewart to be neck and neck as the first edge off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

7. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The former No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in 2024 is one of the best offensive tackles in the country and took a huge bag to transfer from Colorado to LSU. Seaton has a good mix of athleticism and technique, but what makes him one of the best pass protectors in the country is his great feet and ability to anchor.

One thing I'll watch closely as a former offensive lineman: How physical Seaton can be in the trenches. He will experience a severe uptick in development both in practice vs. the ones and against an always tough SEC meat-grinder schedule, which is far more punishing than the Big 12.

8. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The Rebels may no longer employ Lane Kiffin or Charlie Weis Jr., but they do have two of the 10 best players in the sport -- and both on the offensive side of the football. Lacy was a game-changer for the Rebels a season ago, rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground with 42 explosive runs. Lacy excels as a north-south runner with good contact balance and cutback ability for chunk yards. Lacy also caught 29 balls a year ago. He is a great candidate to be RB1 in the 2027 NFL draft.

9. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

It's been covered ad nauseam how rocky of a start Manning got off to in 2025. Close observers of the Longhorns even wondered if he may have had the yips. But there's no denying that Manning finished the back half of the season strong -- after Halloween, he had the highest QBR of anybody in the country.

I suspect Manning really puts it all together this year with a much-improved supporting cast around him and valuable banked reps. Manning threw for over 3,100 yards and 26 touchdowns and showed the ability to deliver the ball on time and with good velocity. Expect the production to live up to the hype in 2026, but let's hope his offensive line is much improved, too.

10. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Coach Eric Morris found -- and, just as importantly, retained -- another hidden gem. Mestemaker lit up the American Athletic Conference last season, leading the nation with nearly 4,400 passing yards while averaging 313 per game. Now he follows Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State where they will try to resuscitate a once-proud Cowboys football program.

The Burlsworth Award winner completed 69% of his passes with a quick release, good arm strength and the ability to attack every level of the field. Better athlete than he gets credit for, Mestemaker enters 2026 as one of the nation's top quarterbacks on an offense expected to score in bunches.

11. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Maiava took a major step forward in his first full season as USC's starter, throwing for more than 3,700 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Big Ten in passing yards. He has the arm talent to attack every inch of the field, processes quickly and delivers layered throws with touch. If the Trojans continue to improve around him, don't be surprised if Maiava becomes one of the biggest risers in college football this season.

12. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Few receivers have a higher ceiling entering 2026 than Coleman. The former five-star has the size, speed and catch radius to thrive in what should be one of the nation's most explosive offenses. A legitimate home-run threat every time he touches the football, Coleman is expected to draw plenty of defensive attention while creating opportunities for everyone else around him. He has all the tools to be one of the first receivers selected in the 2027 NFL Draft.

13. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

A move to Miami gives Mensah a chance to pair elite talent with the best supporting cast of his career. The former Duke standout led the Blue Devils to an ACC championship while throwing for nearly 4,000 yards, 34 touchdowns and completing 67% of his passes. Mensah combines dual-threat ability with a big arm, polished mechanics and the confidence to attack favorable matchups. Expect a monster season in Coral Gables.

14. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby has all the physical tools NFL scouts look for in a franchise left tackle. Despite only one season as a full-time starter, he allowed just one sack while showing smooth feet and the ability to anchor against power rushers. There's still room to grow as a technician and he needs to become more consistent in the run game, but the upside is enormous. A big 2026 season could put him in the OT1 conversation with LSU's Jordan Seaton.

15. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone is already one of the nation's premier run defenders, capable of eating double teams while still creating disruption as a pass rusher. Oklahoma's movement-heavy front fits his athleticism perfectly, allowing him to showcase impressive lateral quickness and closing burst. After finishing last season with two sacks and 19 hurries, Stone has the upside to become one of the first defensive tackles selected in the 2027 NFL Draft if his pass-rush production continues to develop.

16. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Every offense has to account for Stewart before the ball is even snapped. The twitchy edge rusher combines length, bend and explosive speed to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks. His production -- five sacks, 27 hurries and 12 tackles for loss -- didn't quite match his immense talent last season, but don't expect that to happen again. Stewart is primed for a monster 2026 campaign as one of college football's premier pass rushers.

17. Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

The heartbeat of Auburn's defense, Atkins plays every snap like his hair is on fire. Despite being slightly undersized, he consistently finds ways to create negative plays with elite timing as a blitzer, outstanding quickness and the ability to slip past bigger blockers. Atkins finished last season with 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 15 hurries. Simply put, he's one of the most disruptive linebackers in college football.

18. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Carr grew into the job after a rocky start, steadily developing into one of the nation's most promising young quarterbacks. Once Notre Dame opened up the offense, he rewarded the coaching staff by completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns. Carr throws with anticipation, processes like a veteran and consistently drops deep balls where only his receivers can make a play. The future remains incredibly bright in South Bend.

19. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin has a pretty great gig throwing to some of the nation's best receivers, and he made the most of it in his first season as Ohio State's starter. He completed 77% of his passes with 32 touchdowns against just eight interceptions while showing poise under pressure and excellent touch down the field. With Arthur Smith expected to give him even more freedom at the line of scrimmage, there's only one piece of advice left: throw it to Jeremiah Smith as often as possible.

Sayin looked overwhelmed the last two games of Ohio State's season, but a big stage awaits Week 2 vs. Texas. Getty Images

20. Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami

Fletcher is the tone-setter for a Miami offense loaded with playmakers. The physical runner pairs patience and vision with outstanding contact balance, consistently squeezing extra yards out of every carry. While he lacks true breakaway speed, he's difficult to bring down one-on-one and excels in pass protection. Fletcher also emerged as one of the Hurricanes' leaders during their Playoff run and should once again be the heartbeat of Miami's ground game.

21. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Brown played with his hair on fire throughout 2025 and emerged as the best player on Clemson's defense. He piled up 106 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and an interception while showing the range to cover sideline to sideline. Brown is athletic enough to spy mobile quarterbacks, match up with running backs and tight ends in coverage and still make an impact as a downhill run defender. One of the nation's most complete linebackers.

22. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Washington is one of the most physically gifted interior defenders in college football. He combines explosive knock-back power with outstanding leverage, heavy hands and surprising lateral quickness for a player his size. Washington finished with 18 hurries last season and has all the tools to turn more of those pressures into sacks. If he does, he'll be firmly in the first-round conversation for the 2027 NFL Draft.

23. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith quietly anchored an underrated Indiana offensive line that paved the way for a national championship. He plays with sound technique, generates movement in the run game and consistently mirrors pass rushers with disciplined footwork and strong hands. His performance against Miami exposed a few issues against NFL-caliber edge talent, and some evaluators may ultimately project him inside. Even so, Smith remains one of the country's most dependable offensive linemen.

24. Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Moten broke out in 2025 and enters the season as one of the nation's premier interior defensive linemen. He wins with a blend of finesse and power, using an explosive first step and excellent instincts to consistently disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage. Moten finished with 4.5 sacks and 21 hurries while proving equally effective against the run. His best football is still ahead of him.

25. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Hardy is one of the SEC's most physical runners, pairing outstanding contact balance with excellent vision and a powerful lower body that generates plenty of yards after contact. He rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season but was less effective against the conference's top defenses. Missouri needs him to become a bigger factor as a receiver and produce in its biggest games if the Tigers hope to contend. Hardy was shot in May, making his health one of the season's biggest storylines.

26. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

Jennings is one of college football's most dangerous playmakers once the pocket breaks down. The dual-threat quarterback threw for more than 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns while consistently extending plays with his legs and creating outside structure. Jennings has all the tools to rank among the nation's top quarterbacks again in 2026 if he can trim down his interception total.

27. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Echoles was the Rebels' most consistent defensive lineman a season ago and should again anchor the interior. The massive defensive tackle pairs powerful hands with impressive lateral movement, allowing him to create pressure on stunts and games while remaining stout against the run. After posting five sacks and 33 hurries last season, Echoles enters 2026 as one of the nation's top interior defenders.

28. Anthony Smith, DL, Minnesota

Smith is one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the country, even if his future may ultimately be inside. He racked up 14 sacks and 23 hurries last season by overwhelming blockers with length, power and heavy hands rather than elite twitch. Smith consistently wrecks games and projects as one of the Big Ten's premier defensive playmakers again in 2026.

29. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State

Few receivers present a tougher matchup than Robinson. His size, catch radius and ball skills make him a nightmare in contested-catch situations, while his long speed is better than many realize. Robinson led the ACC with nearly 1,100 receiving yards while averaging 19 yards per catch. With Florida State lacking proven firepower around him, expect opposing defenses to make slowing Robinson their top priority every week.

30. Dierre Hill Jr., RB, Oregon

Hill looks like Oregon's next star running back after flashing explosive ability as a freshman, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He brings home-run speed, thrives in the Ducks' outside-zone scheme and has enough power to finish runs with authority. Hill also flashes a nasty stiff-arm and projects as a future NFL back.

He and Jordan Davidson were primed to give Oregon a great one-two punch, but a collarbone injury suffered by Davidson in fall camp will sideline him a few months.

Hill is now Oregon's clear-cut bell cow. Can he maintain an explosive YPC as the touches pile on? Getty Images

31. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Georgia has no shortage of elite defensive backs, but Robinson may be the next star. One Bulldogs staffer told me Robinson was nearly impossible to complete a pass against during spring practice. The long, instinctive corner recorded four interceptions last season and thrives in zone coverage, where his ball skills and route recognition shine. He can play press, fills the alley against the run and has all the traits NFL teams covet.

32. Ty Benefield, S, LSU

Benefield could have been a Day 2 NFL Draft pick but instead gives LSU one of the nation's best transfer additions. After recording more than 100 tackles at Boise State, he arrives in Baton Rouge with outstanding range, versatility and instincts. Benefield added two interceptions and three pass breakups last season and has the flexibility to impact the game in coverage or near the line of scrimmage.

33. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Brown is one of the premier cornerback prospects in college football and a true ballhawk in Alabama's secondary. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season, added six pass breakups and consistently matched up with opponents' top receivers. Brown has the size, instincts and change-of-direction ability to thrive in press coverage. If I'm calling plays, I'm looking the other direction.

34. Demond Williams Jr., QB, Washington

I'm higher on Williams than most, and it's easy to see why. The elusive dual-threat completed nearly 70% of his passes for more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding more than 600 rushing yards and six scores. Williams pairs a quick release with a strong arm and can turn broken plays into explosive gains. His frame is slight, but the ceiling is enormous.

35. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California

Sagapolutele looked nothing like a true freshman. "JKS" plays with uncommon poise, consistently finds favorable matchups and throws one of the prettiest back-shoulder balls in the country. He finished his debut season with more than 3,450 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while displaying polished mechanics and enough athleticism to create outside the pocket. Future star.

36. Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon

Finney looked like a future All-American from the moment he stepped into Oregon's lineup as a freshman. Long, athletic and instinctive, he defended 11 passes and intercepted three more, including a pick-six against Fernando Mendoza after undercutting a crossing route. Finney plays the ball exceptionally well in the air, competes at the catch point and is more than willing to contribute in run support.

37. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Corners with Jones' size, length and movement skills don't come around often. He thrives in press coverage, has the speed to stay attached on in-breaking routes and finished 2025 with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. If Jones builds on last season's film, he has all the physical tools to climb into the upper tier of NFL Draft prospects.

38. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Viliamu-Asa remains one of the most underrated defenders in college football. The versatile linebacker has the size and athleticism to dominate between the tackles while also contributing off the edge. He covers plenty of ground with outstanding lateral quickness, excels in coverage against backs and tight ends and consistently closes in space. Notre Dame asks him to do everything, and he delivers.

39. Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech

When healthy, Haynes is one of the most explosive running backs in the country. The two-time transfer (Alabama and then Michigan) combines elite vision, patience and game-breaking speed with outstanding contact balance and receiving ability. Durability has been the only thing slowing him down. If he stays on the field, Haynes has the talent to become one of the ACC's biggest stars.

40. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Bolden is one of the most versatile safeties in college football, capable of lining up all over Georgia's secondary. Though slightly undersized, he plays with outstanding range, a quick trigger and excellent ball skills while never backing down from contact. Bigger receivers can occasionally win at the catch point, and he'll need to add strength for the NFL, but Bolden's instincts and athleticism make him one of the nation's premier defensive backs.

41. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Florida fought off heavy NIL interest to retain one of its most important offensive weapons. Baugh averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season, pairing patience and vision with the power to break arm tackles and maximize every run. Nearly 800 of his rushing yards came after contact, and he should play an even bigger role in Jon Sumrall's offense. One of the SEC's most complete running backs.

42. Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

One of college football's most dynamic players in 2024, Leavitt took a slight step back as a passer before a season-ending foot injury cut short his 2025 campaign. His ability to extend plays and create as a runner never disappeared, but LSU needs him to rediscover his magic through the air. Surrounded by more talent under Lane Kiffin, Leavitt has the tools to thrive, though the weekly challenge in the SEC will be far different than the Big 12.

43. Antwan Raymond, RB, Rutgers

Raymond deserves far more national attention after quietly putting together one of the country's best seasons. He topped 1,200 rushing yards with 37 explosive runs while thriving in both inside- and outside-zone schemes. Raymond pairs excellent vision with decisive cutback ability and surprising power, adding 18 receptions for the Scarlet Knights. Sunday talent who could become a household name in 2026.

44. Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

Rhodes broke out as one of the SEC's most disruptive edge defenders, finishing with eight sacks, 27 hurries and 15.5 tackles for loss. The twitchy pass rusher has a deep toolbox of moves, excellent change of direction and the ability to impact both the run and pass. Rhodes had NFL options after last season but chose to return, giving Arkansas one of the conference's premier edge rushers.

45. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Brown may not be the biggest back in the country, but few are more dangerous in space. He thrives in Louisville's outside-zone scheme with explosive acceleration, sharp one-cut ability and the speed to score from anywhere on the field. Brown averaged an eye-popping 8.8 yards per carry despite logging just 101 rushing attempts. Durability remains the biggest question.

46. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Becker emerged midway through Indiana's championship run and quickly became one of the Hoosiers' most reliable playmakers. A polished route runner with dependable hands, he consistently created separation and delivered in clutch moments. Becker finished with 18 explosive receptions without a single drop. Expect an even bigger role in 2026 after repeatedly breaking opponents' hearts last season.

47. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

Biles is one of the most versatile linebackers in college football. Athletic enough to function as a hybrid linebacker-nickel, he flies around the field making plays against both the run and pass. The former Pittsburgh standout even scored three defensive touchdowns last season, highlighting his playmaking instincts. Expect a breakout year for one of Texas' most valuable chess pieces.

48. Clev Lubin, EDGE, Louisville

Lubin lacks prototypical size, but he more than makes up for it with burst and relentless effort. The natural pass rusher finished with 8.5 sacks and 38 hurries while consistently winning with his explosive first step and well-developed counters. Louisville always seems to produce disruptive edge defenders, and Lubin looks like the next in line.

49. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Clemson has produced a long line of standout cornerbacks, and Hampton looks poised to become the next. He has the size, fluid hips and change-of-direction ability to excel in press coverage while consistently making plays on the football. Hampton possesses all the traits of a future high NFL Draft pick and could emerge as one of the nation's best corners this season.

50. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan

Utah's coaching staff brought one of its most productive defenders with it to Ann Arbor. Daley recorded 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last season by pairing physicality against the run with polished pass-rush technique. He wins with speed-to-power, active hands and a relentless motor. The Achilles injury is worth monitoring, but if healthy, Daley could outperform this ranking.

51. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon

Moore was one of the few true freshmen I considered for this list before he had even played a collegiate snap. Injuries limited him to four missed games last season, but his upside remains undeniable. Moore has future NFL star written all over him with his suddenness, polished route running and ability to attack the football like a veteran. Expect the breakout to come in a big way this fall.

52. Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech

Few tight ends are more dangerous with the ball in their hands than Carter, who piled up nearly 400 yards after the catch last season. He runs through defenders with a powerful lower body and has the long speed to turn short gains into explosive plays. While he lacks the elite size and wingspan NFL teams covet, Carter consistently maximizes his athleticism and instincts to find open space.

53. Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana

Hoover left TCU as one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history to chase a bigger stage in Bloomington. The accurate passer anticipates well, attacks tight windows and throws comfortably on the move. Indiana's RPO-heavy offense should fit his skill set perfectly, especially with a more talented supporting cast. If Hoover can eliminate the occasional head-scratching throw, expect a huge 2026 season.

54. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Craver was one of the nation's most explosive receivers last season, producing 23 explosive plays with elite speed and quickness. Though undersized at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, he consistently runs past defenders and breaks arm tackles after the catch. Craver is a threat from anywhere on the field and has the athleticism to contribute as a returner, even if Texas A&M hasn't leaned on him there.

55. DJ Pickett, CB, LSU

Corners with Pickett's size and length don't come around often. He recorded three interceptions and six pass breakups last season while consistently winning in press coverage. Pickett makes quarterbacks think twice before throwing jump balls or 50-50 passes in his direction. Improving as an open-field tackler is the next step, but the upside is enormous.

56. LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Martin is one of the most physical runners in college football, pairing patience and vision with the burst to capitalize once a crease opens. He forced 56 missed tackles and generated nearly 900 rushing yards after contact while averaging 5.5 yards per touch. After rushing for more than 1,300 yards, Martin enters 2026 as one of the nation's most complete backs and remains a capable weapon in the passing game.

57. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Pierre was Alabama's most consistent pass-rushing threat last season, winning with an explosive first step, twitch and relentless effort. He has a knack for navigating stunts and games before finding the quarterback or ball carrier. With Alabama's defensive front expected to improve around him, Pierre should see even more opportunities to capitalize on favorable matchups.

58. T.J. Moore, WR, Clemson

Moore has all the tools to emerge as one of the ACC's top receivers. The long, rangy target boasts an impressive catch radius, beats press coverage with ease and catches the ball naturally. Comfortable lining up inside or outside, Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. give Clemson one of the nation's most talented receiving duos heading into 2026.

59. Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Coleman-Williams took a slight step back in 2025 but remains one of Alabama's most intriguing offensive weapons. He has the speed to stretch defenses vertically and the suddenness to make defenders miss in space. Improving his consistency as a blocker and pass catcher will be key to maximizing his NFL Draft stock, but the talent is undeniable.

A preseason top-10 player a year, Coleman-Williams took his lumps as a sophomore. A contract year should bring improvement. Getty Images

60. Tavion Gadson, DT, Kentucky

Gadsden is one of the SEC's most underrated interior defenders. The twitchy, powerful lineman can line up anywhere across the front and consistently disrupts both the run and pass. He pairs an explosive first step with active hands, bends well for a player his size and thrives on stunts and movement. Kentucky has a difference-maker anchoring its defensive line.

61. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona

Fifita bounced back with a strong season, re-establishing himself as one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. He thrives in the intermediate passing game, drives deep crossers with accuracy and consistently drops in vertical throws. Fifita is also a weapon as a runner who can extend plays when protection breaks down. He threw for more than 3,200 yards and 29 touchdowns while flying under the radar on an Arizona team that exceeded expectations.

62. Jackson Bennee, S, Utah

Few players impact all three phases like Bennee. Primarily a standout safety, he also contributed as a receiver, runner and kick returner for the Utes last season. Bennee recorded four interceptions and nine pass breakups while displaying outstanding instincts, intelligence and ball skills on the back end. One of the most versatile players in the country and a name to watch in 2026.

63. Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

Green took a significant step forward last season and enters 2026 as one of the nation's top tight ends. The lengthy, athletic target caught 33 passes and seven touchdowns but deserves even more opportunities in LSU's offense. He thrives working the middle of the field, creates mismatches on the perimeter and consistently wins 50-50 balls. Expect a breakout year from one of the SEC's best chain movers.

64. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Oregon continues to churn out talented tight ends, and Johnson appears next in line. The big target has reliable hands, a wide catch radius and enough athleticism to create yards after the catch. Johnson does his best work underneath and in the intermediate passing game but has flashed open-field ability with the ball in his hands. Another dependable weapon for the Ducks offense.

65. Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

Stockton's numbers won't overwhelm you, but his makeup is remarkably similar to Georgia Tech's Haynes King -- a winner who never seems rattled by the moment. He completed 70% of his passes for 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions while adding more than 450 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. Stockton consistently delivers when Georgia needs him most.

66. Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

Johnson is one of the country's best run-blocking interior linemen. He thrives in Minnesota's zone scheme with the footwork, technique and athleticism to reach defenders and create movement at the point of attack. Johnson is equally comfortable climbing to the second level or leading in the screen game, and he's an above-average pass protector. One of the top interior offensive line prospects to watch for the 2027 NFL Draft.

67. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke

Sheppard burst onto the scene with an outstanding freshman season, rushing for more than 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns while helping keep Duke's offense balanced. He runs effectively between the tackles but also has the burst to bounce outside, forcing 63 missed tackles and producing 36 explosive runs. Sheppard is also a capable receiver and will carry even more responsibility after the Blue Devils lost significant production.

68. Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

Traore is a twitchy, polished edge rusher who can beat blockers with speed, power or a devastating long-arm move. He finished with 6.5 sacks, 18 hurries and 11.5 tackles for loss while consistently disrupting opposing offenses. Traore also flashes an effective spin move and plays with an outstanding motor. Expect a breakout season alongside Notre Dame's loaded defense.

69. David Sanders Jr., OT, Tennessee

Sanders was eased into action as a true freshman but quickly showed why he's considered one of the nation's brightest young offensive tackles. He held up well in pass protection and already displays a fundamentally sound foundation that should continue to improve with added strength and experience. Sanders is also a physical run blocker who finishes with the right mentality. Future star.

70. Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Wingo is one of the SEC's most dynamic playmakers, producing more than 20 explosive plays last season as both a receiver and perimeter run-game weapon. He topped 800 receiving yards and, alongside Cam Coleman, gives Texas one of the nation's premier receiving duos. Wingo has elite vertical speed, creates after the catch and attacks every level of the field. Cleaning up the occasional drop is the next step toward becoming a complete receiver.

71. Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn

Brown is one of the most intriguing transfers in college football after making the jump from the Group of Five to the SEC. A true dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing for 3,158 yards and 28 scores. Brown runs with a fullback's mentality, throws one of the better deep balls in the country and is always willing to take the favorable throw. His transition to the SEC will be fascinating to watch.

72. Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

Frazier emerged as a punishing, reliable runner for the SEC champions, averaging nearly 5.5 yards per carry while producing 17 explosive runs. He runs downhill with patience, sets up his blocks well and generated more than 550 rushing yards after contact. Frazier is also a capable receiver, giving Georgia another versatile weapon. Running behind one of the nation's top offensive lines should only help him build on a strong sophomore campaign.

73. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan

Underwood began flashing the talent that made him one of the nation's top recruits, and it's time for Michigan to fully turn him loose in 2026. He completed 60% of his passes for more than 2,400 yards while adding another 392 rushing yards. Underwood has a quick release, a live arm and the ability to fit throws into tight windows. Ball security remains the next step, but another year of experience should help one of college football's most gifted young quarterbacks.

74. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Mateer looked like one of the country's best quarterbacks early in 2025 before a thumb injury derailed his season. His accuracy, mechanics and decision-making all dipped after the injury, making 2026 a pivotal year for both him and Oklahoma. Mateer throws well on the move and excels in the short and intermediate passing game, but he must become a more consistent deep-ball passer to put himself in the Day 2 NFL Draft conversation. Another year in the Sooners' system and the SEC should help.

75. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State

Jackson enjoyed an outstanding freshman season, averaging more than six yards per carry while rushing for nearly 1,100 yards. More than 700 of those yards came after contact, highlighting his combination of power and balance. Jackson does most of his damage between the tackles but has enough speed to bounce runs outside, producing 36 explosive plays. Surrounded by elite talent, he should be in position for an even bigger 2026.

76. Griffin Wilde, WR, Northwestern

Wilde may be one of the country's most underrated receivers. A dependable chain mover with shades of Cooper Kupp, he wins at every level of the field with polished route running, reliable hands and the ability to create after the catch. Wilde consistently makes contested grabs and is one of the most enjoyable players to watch on a Northwestern team that often flies under the national radar.

77. Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

Tuioti plays with relentless energy and finished 2025 with 9.5 sacks, 24 hurries and 16 tackles for loss. He wins with speed, counters and disciplined pass-rush technique while consistently maintaining his rush lane. Tuioti is equally effective against the run thanks to his leverage and fundamentals. He'll be a major piece of an Oregon defensive front that has a chance to be one of the nation's best.

78. Eric Singleton, WR, Florida

What happened to the explosive playmaker who starred at Georgia Tech in 2024? Singleton's lone season at Auburn wasn't nearly as productive, but the tape suggests the talent is still there. Auburn primarily used him on screens, quick throws and handoffs, limiting his opportunities to create explosive plays. Singleton remains an elite athlete with game-breaking speed, polished route-running ability and natural hands. Florida needs to manufacture multiple deep shots for him every game because few players can change a game as quickly.

79. Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia

Georgia always seems to produce elite linebackers, and Wilson fits right in. He recorded 74 tackles and three sacks while serving as the leader of the Bulldogs' second level. Wilson brings excellent instincts, reliable tackling and the toughness to stay on the field in every situation. He's solid rather than spectacular in coverage, but he's the definition of a throwback football player.

80. Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Pollock is a corner quarterbacks should think twice about testing. He recorded three interceptions and 13 pass breakups last season while consistently matching up against opponents' top receivers. Pollock's ability to hold up in man coverage gives Texas Tech the flexibility to disguise coverages on the back end and makes him one of the Big 12's top defensive backs.

81. Isaiah Sategna III, WR, Oklahoma

Sategna was a consistent and reliable weapon for the Sooners all season, showing good hands and the ability to stretch the field. Despite Oklahoma's offensive struggles, he remained a bright spot and consistently delivered in big moments. Sategna finished with 965 receiving yards and 23 explosive plays. He is a dynamic playmaker with home-run ability after the catch.

82. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

Dampier is an exciting dual-threat quarterback with plenty of experience, accounting for more than 7,250 total yards and 65 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He improved as a passer last year, throwing for nearly 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns while protecting the football. Dampier throws with accuracy and touch, often leading his receivers into space to maximize yards after the catch. He remains a constant threat as a runner, averaging 5.7 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns.

83. Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

Roberts is the leader of the Red Raiders defense and one of the most productive linebackers in the country, entering the season with nearly 300 career tackles. He diagnoses plays quickly, takes on blocks well and is a physical, reliable tackler. Roberts also excels in coverage and will be a major reason Texas Tech's defense remains among the Big 12's best despite losing several stars to the NFL Draft.

84. Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

Heldt was Clemson's most impactful defensive lineman last season on a unit that failed to meet expectations, finishing with 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The long, crafty edge rusher wins with technique, effort and a high football IQ rather than overwhelming athleticism. Heldt understands blocking schemes and consistently maximizes his ability with sound fundamentals and a relentless motor.

85. DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee

Tennessee always seems to have another productive running back waiting in the wings, and Bishop looks like the next one. He rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman, showing the ability to run inside or bounce outside with excellent vision and cutback ability. Bishop shrugs off arm tackles with ease and has the speed to finish long runs, producing more than 30 explosive plays last season.

86. Isiah Canion, WR, Georgia

Love this pickup for the Bulldogs. Canion is a reliable, big-bodied playmaker who deserves more opportunities. He can make plays at every level of the field, from quick screens to vertical shots downfield. Canion is also an excellent red-zone target and dependable chain mover with the tools to become a major weapon in Georgia's offense.

87. Christian Alliegro, LB, Ohio State

The former Wisconsin linebacker has the size and physicality to help replace two first-round linebackers on Ohio State's defense. Alliegro excels in the box, overpowers running backs and tight ends, and has enough range to make plays when the ball spills outside. Tough, dependable and physical, he should become an immediate contributor for the Buckeyes.

88. Amare Thomas, WR, Houston

Thomas finished just shy of 1,000 receiving yards and added 12 touchdowns while emerging as one of the country's most explosive playmakers. The dynamic slot receiver can make defenders miss after the catch or stretch defenses vertically. Thomas finds another gear when the ball is in the air and plays with a dog mentality once it's in his hands.

89. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma

Fasusi put together an impressive freshman season protecting the blind side and still has plenty of room to develop. He already shows sound fundamentals as both a run blocker and pass protector, though his run blocking is slightly ahead at this stage. Fasusi has the feet and athleticism to thrive, and with another year of experience, he could make a significant jump.

A massive 2025 recruiting win who started by Week 2 for the Sooners, Fasusi protects John Mateer's blindside. Getty Images

90. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Duff is a massive target with an outstanding catch radius who finished with nearly 1,100 receiving yards while averaging more than 18 yards per catch. He plays more like an athletic tight end, dominating the short and intermediate areas of the field on slants and back-shoulder throws. Duff is a nightmare matchup in the red zone, finishing with seven touchdowns and 22 contested catches.

‎91. Mario Landino, DT, Indiana

Landino took a major step forward last season and plays with a relentless motor. He is especially disruptive on stunts, using a powerful rip move and heavy initial contact before working an edge. Landino also has strong hands and effective counters when blockers lock onto him. If he develops a deeper pass-rush arsenal, watch out.

‎92. John Nestor, CB, Minnesota

Nestor flew under the national radar despite recording six interceptions and 12 passes defended in 2025. He is a solid, though not elite, athlete who mirrors receivers well and uses his length to dislodge the ball at the catch point. Nestor excels in zone coverage and holds up well in red-zone man coverage. He is also a dependable tackler in space, though he may not project as a cornerback at the next level.

‎93. Trey White, EDGE, Texas Tech

White put together another impressive season as a game-wrecker for San Diego State, recording seven sacks and 32 hurries. He wins with speed and has a unique ability to sift through traffic on stunts and games to reach the quarterback. White is an athletic stand-up edge rusher with bend and twitch who elevated his pass rush by adding more power to his repertoire.

‎94. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Sellers endured a disappointing 2025 season behind a porous offensive line, but he still possesses an abundance of physical tools. He has a cannon for an arm, exceptional athleticism for his size and the ability to make unscripted plays look routine. Sellers must take a serious step forward with his processing and anticipation after two seasons as a starter. If he puts everything together in a new offensive system, watch out.

‎95. Drew Bobo, C, Georgia

Bobo enjoyed a strong first season as a starter before a late ankle injury ended his year. He was a steady anchor in pass protection, allowing no sacks and very few pressures. Bobo also plays with good leverage in the run game and works effectively on combination blocks. He is not the most athletic center I have seen at the second level, but he enters the season as my No. 1 center and plays with the right mentality.

‎96. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

Long and strong, Wilson has developed a pass-rush repertoire built around a good blend of speed and power. He was a highly coveted portal addition for Miami after the Hurricanes lost two first-round edge rushers. Wilson finished last season with nine sacks and 38 hurries, but there is still plenty of room for him to become more dominant with improved hand usage. Hall of Famer Jason Taylor should help maximize his talent.

‎97. Zach Lutmer, S, Iowa

Lutmer is a true nickel who can also play safety when needed for the Hawkeyes. He is a fierce tackler and aggressive run defender who added three interceptions and 10 passes defended last season. Lutmer has the instincts and versatility to check several boxes in Iowa's defense and also brings value as a blitzer off the edge.

‎98. Cameron Dickey, RB, Texas Tech

Dickey was a major piece of Texas Tech's explosive offense, rushing for more than 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding two more scores through the air. He produced 30 explosive runs and shows the patience to let his blocks develop before accelerating into open space. Dickey and J'Koby Williams should form a feared backfield duo in the Big 12.

‎99. Raleek Brown, RB, Texas

Brown is a lightning-quick back who can cut on a dime while still producing tough yards when needed. He rushed for 1,141 yards with 31 explosive runs and added 34 receptions for more than 300 yards. Brown runs with an alpha mentality and is also a legitimate receiving threat. He and Hollywood Smothers should provide a major upgrade for Texas and form a nasty duo in the SEC.

‎100. Braylon Staley, WR, Tennessee

Staley put together a monster freshman campaign, catching 68 passes for more than 800 yards and showing why he was so highly recruited. He displayed advanced football intelligence while navigating Tennessee's choice-route passing game, reading opposing safeties and finding open space. Staley can be effective at every level of the field and has an extra gear to take the top off a defense. He looks destined for stardom.

‎101. Caleb Hawkins, RB, Oklahoma State

Hawkins is another under-the-radar gem who rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 29 receptions for 345 yards and three more scores. The dynamic freshman is a slashing runner who produced 39 explosive runs with a strong blend of speed and contact balance. He is a great addition for an Oklahoma State offense expected to score plenty of points.

‎102. Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia

Greene battled injuries during the early portion of last season but finished the year on a strong note. His greatest strength is as a run blocker, where he can move defenders in Georgia's zone scheme on the front side and has enough athleticism to cut them off on the back side. Greene has also been solid in pass protection when healthy. Expect the best version of him yet in 2026.

‎103. Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Alexander is a talented outside receiver who can make plays at every level of the field. Nearly half of his 44 receptions produced explosive gains, and he showed strong ability after the catch. Alexander also uses his frame to post up defenders and make difficult catches look routine. With 19 rushing attempts and additional value as a kickoff returner, he gives Ole Miss a versatile offensive weapon.

‎104. Andrew Marsh, WR, Michigan

Marsh put together an excellent freshman campaign and quickly became Bryce Underwood's most reliable weapon. He produced 18 explosive plays, dominated the short and intermediate areas of the field and did not record a drop all season. Marsh also has the long speed to stretch defenses and is difficult to bring down with arm tackles in space.

‎105. Austin Siereveld, OT, Ohio State

Siereveld is a consistent lineman who brings tenacity every week. He plays with sound technique in both phases, has the footwork to recover in protection and understands the small details that matter in the run game. Siereveld is not the most athletic left tackle I have watched, but he plays with toughness and the right mentality. A move inside to guard could benefit both him and Ohio State.

‎106. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State

Bailey is a long, athletic dual-threat quarterback who made a major jump as a passer in 2025. He protected the football, made better decisions and completed 69% of his passes with 25 touchdowns. Bailey has a cannon for an arm and throws well on the move. He is also a threat as a runner, using his long stride to produce chunk gains.

‎107. Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss

Perkins reminds me of former LSU edge rusher and linebacker Harold Perkins. He is an exceptional athlete off the edge with an explosive get-off, the speed to win as a rusher and the ability to run with almost anyone in coverage. Perkins likely does not have a future as a full-time edge player at the next level, but his versatility remains valuable. Ole Miss will need more from him after losing Princely Umanmielen.

‎108. Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

Weeks endured a difficult 2025 season while dealing with injuries that cost him five games. He remains an instinctive linebacker and excellent tackler who consistently finds the right gap and delivers in pressure situations. Weeks is more effective as a blitzer and run defender than in coverage, but he plays at full speed and can usually be counted on to be in the right place.

‎109. Bryce Fitzgerald, S, Miami

Fitzgerald made an immediate impact for Miami in 2025, and his game-sealing interception against Texas A&M in the College Football Playoff showed he can deliver in the biggest moments. The ballhawk finished the season with six interceptions and now gets the opportunity to become a full-time starter. Fitzgerald has legitimate star potential in the Hurricanes' secondary.

‎110. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Reed showed improvement last season while leading one of Texas A&M's most explosive offenses since the Johnny Manziel era. He threw 25 touchdown passes, developed as a passer and remained a dangerous runner despite using his legs less often. Reed still rushed for 493 yards and six touchdowns. The next step is proving he can consistently deliver in big moments against quality opponents.

‎111. Alex McLaughlin, S, Washington

McLaughlin plays with a throwback mentality and serves as the heartbeat of Washington's secondary. He finished last season with two interceptions and eight passes defended while leading the Huskies with 93 tackles. McLaughlin typically aligns to the boundary and brings plenty of physicality in run support. A sound, dependable football player who remains underrated nationally.

‎112. Ty Bryant, S, Kentucky

Bryant showed strong range and ball skills for Kentucky, finishing last season with four interceptions. He can play deep center field in Cover 3 and also has the versatility to match up in the slot in both man and zone coverage. Bryant still has room to improve in run support, but his football IQ and coverage ability make him one of the Wildcats' most valuable defenders.

‎113. Rocco Becht, QB, Penn State

Becht is a seasoned quarterback who excels under pressure and can create outside the pocket. The savvy veteran has seen just about everything, consistently delivers in the clutch and throws an accurate, catchable ball while taking care of the football. His numbers dipped last season amid injuries to Iowa State's receivers, but expect a bounce-back year from a player who has been rock solid throughout his career.

‎114. Jahkeem Stewart, DT, USC

Stewart is a disruptive, twitchy defensive lineman who played both inside and off the edge as a young-for-his-age freshman who reclassified up. He has plenty of translatable traits, including an explosive get-off, power at the point of attack and the quickness to create problems on stunts. Stewart finished last season with 7.5 tackles for loss and four hurries. Expect those numbers to increase dramatically in 2026.

‎115. Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Johnson is Notre Dame's best safety and a true ballhawk who finished last season with four interceptions and seven passes defended. He has a quick trigger, delivers big hits and covers plenty of ground in a hurry. The twitchy athlete should make an even bigger jump in 2026 with another year of experience.

‎116. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU

Bachmeier made a major splash as a first-year starter, leading BYU to the Big 12 Championship Game while accounting for more than 3,500 total yards and 26 touchdowns. The Cougars call plenty of designed quarterback runs, and Bachmeier embraces contact with a strong blend of speed and power that produced 22 explosive runs. He remains a work in progress as a passer but throws well on the move and can layer the ball into tight windows. Another sizable jump would not be surprising.

‎117. Dave Iuli, OG, Oregon

Iuli is a big, powerful right guard who plays with physicality in both phases and has logged more than 900 snaps for Oregon. He did not allow a sack last season, showing quick feet and a strong anchor in protection. Kuli is also nimble for his size in the run game, with the strength to move defenders and the athleticism to climb to the second level.

‎118. Christian Gray, DB, Notre Dame

Gray has the talent to play cornerback but is expected to spend most of his time at nickel unless injuries force him outside. He can match up with running backs and tight ends in space and has a knack for finding the football. Gray finished last season with two interceptions and an impressive 13 passes defended.

One piece of Notre Dame's best-in-the-nation secondary, Gray can play anywhere. Getty Images

‎119. Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

Heinecke received another year of eligibility at the last minute after going through the NFL Draft process and participating in the Senior Bowl, experience that should give him an advantage this season. He has excellent instincts in the box, understands his leverage and knows Oklahoma's defense inside and out. Heinicke excels as a blitzer from the interior or off the edge and is a technically sound tackler.

‎120. John Mills, OG, Washington

Mills was a steady starter at left guard for Washington last season and possesses a high ceiling as a long-term prospect. He combines strength and athleticism, both of which should improve with another year of development. Mills did not allow a sack last season and uses his upper-body power to stone defenders in pass protection.

‎121. Coen Echols, IOL, Texas A&M

Echols is a powerful guard who excels in both phases with strong footwork and physicality at the point of attack. He plays with excellent core strength and is a natural pass protector with a sturdy anchor. Echols is at his best in the run game, where his technique, leverage and powerful hips and hands allow him to move defenders.

‎122. Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

Umanmielen brings length, production and pass-rush ability to LSU after a strong career at Ole Miss. He recorded nine sacks and 40 hurries for the Rebels last season, production the Tigers desperately need if they hope to contend for an SEC title. Umanmielen primarily wins with finesse and speed and must continue developing his speed-to-power rush to take the next step.

‎123. Eli Bowen, CB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a loaded secondary, but Bowen stands out because of his versatility and ball-hawking ability. He recorded two interceptions for 100 return yards and a touchdown while adding six passes defended despite missing the first four games. Though smaller than most SEC corners, Bowen has fluid hips and excels in zone coverage, where he can lurk and break quickly on the football. Bigger receivers can overpower him, but he is a dependable tackler for his size.

‎124. Anthony Colandrea, QB, Nebraska

Nebraska moves on from Dylan Raiola to a true dual-threat quarterback who showed plenty of promise at Virginia and UNLV. Colandrea has thrown for more than 7,500 yards, rushed for more than 1,100 yards and accounted for 61 total touchdowns over three seasons. He is a playmaker capable of creating something out of nothing and will be a difficult matchup if Nebraska establishes a consistent ground game around him.

‎125. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Uiagalelei finished with six sacks in 2025, though two came against Montana State. He has a varied pass-rush plan featuring hand swipes, inside counters and a respectable speed rush, but he still lacks a true go-to move when he absolutely has to get home. Uiagalelei is consistently strong against the run, holding the point of attack well while excelling on stunts and movement. Oregon's defensive front should be one of the nation's best.

‎126. Myles Graham, LB, Florida

Graham was Florida's most consistent defender last season and one of the few linebackers capable of staying on the field every snap. He led the Gators with 76 tackles while adding a handful of sacks and eight hurries as a blitzer. Graham combines good instincts with sideline-to-sideline speed and diagnoses plays quickly. A reliable tackler who continues to improve.

‎127. Steve Angeli, QB, Syracuse

Angeli opened last season on a tear, leading the nation in multiple passing categories before suffering a torn Achilles that derailed both his season and Syracuse's. He is a quick processor who consistently delivers the ball on time and takes advantage of favorable matchups. Angeli is a classic dropback passer whose return should give Syracuse a legitimate shot to return to bowl eligibility.

‎128. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Marsh hauled in 59 receptions at Michigan State and is expected to step into Omar Cooper's role at Indiana. The big-bodied receiver uses his size and catch radius to shield defenders and should become a dependable chain mover and back-shoulder weapon. Marsh offers some ability after the catch, though he relies more on physicality than elite speed.

‎129. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

Harbor possesses rare size and elite long speed. If he's even with a defender, he's gone. Thus far, however, he has primarily been a vertical threat and remains somewhat limited as a route runner. It will be fascinating to see how Kendal Briles creates more opportunities to get Harbor the ball in space because few players in college football have his athletic gifts.

‎130. Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

Green has flashed high-end ability but has yet to put together a truly dominant season. He moves well in pass protection, fits Missouri's zone scheme and is one of the few offensive linemen willing to consistently cut defenders on backside zone runs. Green projects more naturally as an interior lineman at the next level, though another year of development could change that outlook.

‎131. Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

Iamaleava and UCLA flew under the radar for much of last season despite an upset victory over Penn State. The former Tennessee quarterback quietly reminded everyone why he was one of the nation's top dual-threat prospects, completing more than 64% of his passes with a quick release and accurate ball placement. Expect the best version of him yet under a new offensive system.

‎132. Mandrell Desir, DT, Florida State

Desir was one of the few bright spots on a disappointing Florida State defense, combining twitch and power to disrupt opposing offenses. He finished with 6.5 sacks and 18 hurries and should take on an even bigger role following Darrell Jackson Jr.'s departure. Desir has the length and athleticism to thrive on stunts and games and has the traits to become one of the ACC's top interior defenders.

‎133. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

Miller averaged nearly 18 yards per reception with eight touchdowns last season at Colorado and is expected to become Arizona State's top receiving threat. He can win at every level of the field, make contested catches and stretch defenses vertically. Miller is an explosive playmaker capable of changing a game every time he touches the football.

‎134. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pittsburgh

Heintschel impressed after taking over midway through his freshman season. He possesses a strong arm, the accuracy to layer throws at the intermediate and deep levels and enough athleticism to escape pressure and throw effectively on the move. Heintschel completed 64% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and looks poised for another jump.

‎135. Cade Uluave, LB, BYU

Uluave arrives at BYU after an outstanding career at Cal, where he recorded 100 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last season. He is an instinctive linebacker who plays with bad intentions when meeting ball carriers. Uluave also excels as a blitzer and diagnoses blocks quickly, allowing him to create tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage.

‎136. Conner Weigman, QB, Houston

Willie Fritz did an excellent job maximizing Weigman's skill set after an up-and-down career at Texas A&M. Weigman responded with more than 2,700 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while showing improved confidence and consistency. He has the arm strength to attack tight windows and push the ball vertically with accuracy. Weigman also remains a legitimate running threat after rushing for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

‎137. Koi Perich, S, Oregon

Dan Lanning added another talented safety in Perich to replace Dillon Thieneman after a down season. Perich excels in run support, covers plenty of ground with his range and brings physicality to the back end. He is also a dependable coverage defender but will need to make a bigger impact in the passing game than he did at Minnesota. Another key piece for Oregon's loaded defense.

‎138. King Miller, RB, USC

Miller and Waymond Jordan should form one of the Big Ten's top backfield tandems, though I give Miller the slight edge after a more productive 2025 season. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards while averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has the vision to run inside or outside. Miller combines good cutback ability with enough speed to finish explosive runs.

‎139. Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami

Barkate put on a clinic at Duke last season, catching 72 passes for more than 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns. He is a dependable receiver who wins at every level despite lacking elite speed, thanks to his understanding of coverages and ability to uncover after the snap. Reuniting with quarterback Darian Mensah and joining Malachi Toney gives Barkate the chance for an even bigger season in Miami's loaded offense.

‎140. Kip Lewis, LB, Oklahoma

Lewis is the leader of one of the nation's best linebacker units and paced Oklahoma with 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He thrives within the Sooners' defensive scheme, consistently finding himself in the right position to make plays. Lewis is a sure tackler with a quick trigger and enough athleticism to close space effectively in coverage.

‎141. Dijon Lee Jr., CB, Alabama

Lee enjoyed a strong start to his college career and teams with Zabien Brown to give Alabama one of the country's top cornerback duos. He recorded two interceptions and seven passes defended while displaying ideal size, length and physicality. Lee plays the ball well in the air and should take another step forward with a full season of experience.

‎142. Adon Shuler, S, Notre Dame

Shuler emerged as another standout on Notre Dame's loaded defense, finishing with two interceptions and seven passes defended. He has excellent range and the versatility to contribute in run support near the line of scrimmage or patrol the deep middle in coverage. A well-rounded safety with a bright future.

‎143. Isaiah Horton, WR, Texas A&M

Horton brings size, length and a wide catch radius after catching 42 passes for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns at Alabama. He excels on intermediate routes and consistently wins contested catches. Horton lacks elite speed but offers dependable hands and should help replace the production lost with KC Concepcion's departure.

‎144. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

Hubbard is a throwback safety who impacts every phase of the game. He finished last season with 79 tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defended while consistently finding the football. Hubbard is also an effective blitzer who sets the edge well and delivers big hits in run support. A dependable, high-IQ defender.

‎145. Jontez Williams, CB, USC

Williams missed most of the 2025 season at Iowa State, but the film from his healthy games is impressive. He has a smooth backpedal, fluid hips and the versatility to play both press and off coverage. Williams attacks the football aggressively and brings plenty of physicality in run support. Staying healthy will be the key to maximizing both his potential and USC's secondary.

‎146. Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia

Cook led the nation in rushing at Jacksonville State with 1,569 yards and 16 touchdowns while piling up 1,151 yards after contact. He combines vision, power and breakaway speed, producing 53 explosive runs, and is also a capable receiver. The jump to the Big 12 will be a challenge, but Cook should become a centerpiece of Rich Rodriguez's offense.

‎147. Kamario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State

Taylor has made only two career starts, but he immediately flashed the traits of a future impact player. The big-bodied dual-threat averaged more than 5.5 yards per carry with eight rushing touchdowns while adding five scores through the air. Taylor has a live arm and throws well on the move, though improving his accuracy will determine how high his ceiling becomes.

‎148. Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

Pieper was part of Iowa's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line and could slide to center following Logan Jones' departure. He is a competitive, technically sound blocker who excels in the run game with quick feet and the ability to reach defenders on the front side or cut them off on the back side. Pieper is also effective in space and consistently creates problems at the second level.

‎149. Melkart Abou Jaoude, EDGE, North Carolina

Abou Jaoude led the ACC with 10.5 sacks and added 25 hurries while playing with a relentless motor. He wins with a combination of speed and a long-arm move and does an excellent job navigating the pocket while maintaining rush integrity. He may not be the twitchiest edge rusher in the country, but his effort, instincts and tenacity consistently show up on film.

‎150. Deondre Johnson, WR, Jacksonville State

The final spot in our rankings had previously been earmarked for Maryland EDGE Zahir Mathis, who suffered a season-ending injury on eve of this publication. So, it's next man up. That means I get to introduce the masses to Johnson.

There are not many 6-foot-8 wide receivers roaming the earth but Johnson is as good as he sounds, averaging over 24 yards per reception last season -- best in the nation. He's obviously a massive target who can post up defenders and has a lot of talent (not just size). I'm expecting a breakout season for Johnson and betting there will be some big-time schools keeping a close eye on him come the transfer portal's window window.