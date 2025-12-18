The awards have been handed out. The All-America ballots have been counted. The transfer portal has been buzzing, and the NFL Draft declaration wire has been steadily buzzing well into December.

With the College Football Playoff set to kick off, there's only one exercise left before the season turns the page: ranking the players who actually defined it. This is my final Top 150, which I'd like to think is a full accounting of the most impactful, dominant and indispensable players in college football, from preseason expectations to postseason reality.

This list isn't about draft stock or the box score. It's about production, consistency, context and how much a player mattered to his team. From Heisman winners and All-Americans like Fernando Mendoza to under-the-radar stars who carried programs (did you know Jacksonville State's Cam Cook led the nation in rushing?), this is the definitive ranking of the top 150 players in college football for the 2025 season.

Ranking the 25 best players in the College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Miami standouts lead the way Blake Brockermeyer

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza took home the Heisman Trophy and nearly every national player of the year and quarterback award after an outstanding season that led Indiana to the No. 1 seed entering the College Football Playoff. He was on point all year, completing 71.5% of his passes while providing exactly what the Hoosiers needed in leadership, poise and late-game execution. Mendoza consistently showed the arm strength to deliver the ball on time and through tight windows with accuracy. He processes quickly pre-snap and takes advantage of favorable matchups. Mendoza threw for 33 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Nobody meant more to their team than Pavia, who delivered week after week and fundamentally changed the culture at Vanderbilt with his play and winning DNA. The dual-threat quarterback was highly accurate, completing 71% of his passes with 27 passing touchdowns. Pavia was clutch for most of the season and rushed for more than 800 yards with eight rushing touchdowns. Vanderbilt should already be working on a statue outside FirstBank Stadium.

Reese is an off-the-ball linebacker who does everything at an elite level. A rare talent, he served as a major chess piece in an impressive Buckeyes defense. Long and strong with excellent change of direction and speed, Reese matched up against running backs and tight ends while not allowing a touchdown in coverage all season. He also excelled as a pass rusher when given opportunities, showing the ability to convert speed to power. Reese finished with 6.5 sacks and 11 hurries and looks like a top-10 NFL Draft pick.

Love started slowly against Miami but finished the season as the most dominant running back in the country. He combines exceptional vision and patience with home-run ability and impact as a receiver. Love rushed for 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry and added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He was the Doak Walker Award winner.

Getty Images

5. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Rare talents like Smith do not come around often, and he has the ability to take over games every time he touches the football. He pairs exceptional length with speed and the strength to run through defenders after the catch. Smith's presence opens opportunities for teammates, and when targeted, he consistently delivers. He finished the season with nearly 1,100 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Rodriguez won nearly every national defensive award and shined despite being surrounded by a much-improved roster. He finished with 117 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions and six pass breakups. Rodriguez shows excellent instincts in both run and pass defense and is a physical, reliable tackler in the box.

Moore played like a seasoned veteran, completing 72.5% of his passes on the season. He remained calm under pressure and consistently delivered in clutch situations, recording 24 big-time throws and 24 passing touchdowns. Moore also has the ability to run around or through defenders when plays break down and can create effectively on the move.

Howell is a twitchy edge rusher with an explosive first step who put everything together this season, leading the SEC with 11.5 sacks. He added 31 hurries and 14 tackles for loss. Howell wins with speed, a strong long-arm move and the ability to counter inside when tackles overset. He plays with a relentless motor and natural pass-rushing instincts.

The Biletnikoff Award winner is an explosive playmaker who stretches the field as both a receiver and kick returner. He led the Big Ten with 1,156 receiving yards and added 11 receiving touchdowns. Lemon plays with a defensive mindset and is USC's go-to option in critical moments. He combines top-end speed with physicality, strong hands and impressive range.

10. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey is a natural edge rusher who wins with speed and shows exceptional quickness in tight spaces. He is a dynamic defender capable of wrecking games. Bailey finished with 13.5 sacks, 48 hurries and 17.5 tackles for loss. He was a game-changer for a Texas Tech defense that powered the program's success for the first time in decades.

11. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Toney was one of the most electric freshmen in the country and a threat to score every time he touched the ball. An all-purpose weapon, he carried the Hurricanes offense for much of the season. Toney finished with 84 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards and also threw for two touchdowns. He brings speed, burst and wiggle in tight spaces that leave defenders spinning. He is also a ferocious blocker and a dynamic punt returner.

Getty Images

Chambliss was one of the biggest surprises of the season as a dual-threat quarterback who delivered week after week. He never looked overwhelmed by the moment and consistently came through in clutch situations. Chambliss threw for more than 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while adding 470 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

13. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa is a physical presence in the run game who can displace defenders and shows quick feet in pass protection to reach landmarks and stone rushers. He served as a leader and alpha on a strong Miami offensive line. An All-American with the right mentality, Mauigoa is a tough, reliable player who brings it every week.

Delane was arguably the nation's best cornerback and one of the top defensive players in college football this season. He functioned as an eraser in coverage with elite suddenness and change of direction. Delane has good speed and the competitiveness to battle for the football. He finished with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups and should transition smoothly to the next level.

15. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Bain was one of the most dominant players in the country, controlling the line of scrimmage in both phases. He overwhelmed opponents weekly with relentless effort and a powerful blend of speed and strength. Bain finished the season with 4.5 sacks, 50 pressures and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Fano is a consistent, reliable leader with extensive experience anchoring the Utah offensive line. He plays with sound technique, excellent footwork and shows the ability to handle either tackle spot. Fano did not allow a sack all season and was charged with only six hurries. He brings power at the point of attack, moves defenders in the run game and has the athleticism to pull and clear linebackers at the second level. He won the Outland Trophy.

17. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver and naturally catches the ball away from his body before turning upfield. He elevated his play when Oregon dealt with injuries at wide receiver, finishing with 40 receptions and eight touchdowns. Sadiq consistently finds soft spots in coverage. He is a dependable playmaker with big-play potential after the catch. He is also a better blocker than advertised.

Simmons is an explosive edge rusher who caught fire midseason after a slow start. He finished the year with 11 sacks, 32 hurries and 13.5 tackles for loss. Simmons wins with speed, has improved his counter moves and can convert speed to power. He is disruptive against the run and projects as one of the top players in the 2027 NFL Draft.

19. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is a high-IQ defender and true alpha who excels in coverage and run support. He can erase tight ends, play effectively in the box and tackle in space. Downs finished the season with 60 tackles and two interceptions. He won the Jim Thorpe Award.

Jones is a steady, reliable lineman who continues Iowa's tradition of elite centers. He thrives in the Hawkeyes' zone scheme with strong technique, the ability to move defenders and the athleticism to climb to the second level. Jones is excellent in pass protection, showing a strong anchor and a powerful punch. He won the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation's top center.

Hardy is a powerful runner who excels after contact, using a thick lower half, excellent feet and strong vision. He dominated weaker opponents but struggled against many of the top SEC defenses. Hardy shows good speed in the open field and can plant and accelerate efficiently. He finished the season with 1,569 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

22. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore elevated his profile with an outstanding sophomore season and emerged as one of the better cornerbacks in the country. He is an exceptional athlete who plays sticky coverage with consistent technique. Moore finished the year with five interceptions and seven pass breakups.

23. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin continued to improve weekly and settled in as a highly efficient passer, completing more than 79% of his throws while taking good care of the football. He threw for 31 touchdowns and excelled under pressure, showing touch and accuracy on deep balls. Sayin also layers throws well between defenders.

Getty Images

24. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Lacy was a game-changer for the Rebels, rushing for nearly 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns with 37 explosive runs. He excels as a north-south runner with strong contact balance and effective cutback ability for chunk gains. Lacy also caught 25 passes and projects as one of the top running backs in the country in 2026.

25. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor combines excellent bend and motor with refined technique as a pass rusher. He finished the season with seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 32 pressures. Mesidor uses his hands and hips effectively to finish plays and has an outstanding first step off the ball. He was one of the most disruptive defenders in the country.

Jennings is a dynamic quarterback who put together a monster season for SMU and often looks most comfortable outside the pocket. A true dual-threat weapon, he can carry an offense and extend plays under pressure. Jennings threw for 3,363 yards and 26 touchdowns and will be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country in 2026.

27. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate remains underrated nationally despite the ability to win at every level of the field. He tracks the football well and excels at high-pointing contested catches. Tate finished the season with 838 receiving yards and nine touchdowns without a drop. He is a dependable route runner with strong hands who consistently moves the chains.

King is a tough, gritty quarterback whose statistics may not jump off the page but who consistently delivers in big moments. He sacrifices his body weekly and competes on every snap. King is more dangerous as a runner but throws better than he is often credited for and comes through when it matters. He accounted for 27 total touchdowns.

29. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Reed had a tremendous season leading one of Texas A&M's most explosive offenses since the Johnny Manziel era. He threw 25 touchdown passes and showed marked improvement as a passer while remaining a threat as a runner. Reed rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns despite using his legs less during the 2025 season.

30. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles is an athletic, every-down linebacker who excels in all phases. He finished the season with 80 tackles and showed fluidity in coverage, understanding leverage and matching up effectively with running backs and tight ends. Styles did not allow a touchdown in coverage and added an interception. He has excellent range in the run game and consistently works through traffic to reach the ball carrier.

31. Darian Mensah, QB, Duke

Mensah is a high-end talent who served as a consistent dual-threat weapon while leading Duke to an ACC championship. He is an accurate passer with a strong arm capable of attacking the entire field. Mensah threw for 30 touchdowns and completed 68% of his passes. Well-coached with solid mechanics, he identifies favorable matchups and exploits defenses.

32. Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

Adkins was the MVP of a talented Auburn defense and played with relentless energy all season. He finished with eight sacks and 14 hurries as a pass rusher while adding 84 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. Despite being undersized, Adkins is a special player who consistently plays the game the right way.

Morris is an experienced dual-threat quarterback who injected life into the Virginia program. He made better decisions this season, forcing the ball less and throwing for more than 2,800 yards. Morris is a playmaker with his legs, rushing for 245 yards, and created numerous off-schedule plays. He accounted for 21 total touchdowns.

34. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is explosive on screens and slants, breaking tackles and maximizing gains, while also stretching defenses vertically. He finished with nearly 900 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns, added two punt-return touchdowns and scored once on the ground. He accelerates quickly after the catch, attacks the football in the air and is a constant scoring threat whenever he touches the ball.

35. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Utah

Utah continues to produce disruptive defensive linemen, and Daley delivered a monster season. He finished with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. A lunch-pail edge defender, Daley is physical against the run and slippery as a pass rusher. He wins with speed to power, effective hands and counters and profiles as a natural edge defender at the next level.

36. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is built on toughness and line-of-scrimmage physicality, and Rutledge embodies that identity. He is a physical interior lineman who moves well and plays with an edge at the point of attack. Rutledge has a bright future at the next level.

37. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

Curry is a versatile defender who disrupts from multiple spots along the defensive line, with his best work coming at left defensive end. He plays with relentless effort, excels on movement and stunt concepts and understands the scheme at a high level. Curry can pressure the quarterback and brings a lunch-pail work ethic every snap. He finished the season with 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and 18 hurries.

Brazzell is a long, skilled receiver who stretches the field and thrives in contested-catch situations with his wingspan. After a disappointing 2024 season, he rebounded to lead the SEC with more than 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Brazzell is a matchup problem with strong hands, size, length and explosive vertical ability.

39. Drew Mestemaker, QB, North Texas

Eric Morris uncovered another hidden gem in Mestamaker, who authored a historic season for North Texas. He led the nation with more than 4,100 passing yards and averaged 317 yards per game. Mestamaker completed 70% of his passes, shows a quick release and delivers the ball on time. He has the arm strength to attack all areas of the field and is a better athlete than expected. He won the Burlsworth Trophy and will be one of the top returning quarterbacks next season.

Getty Images

40. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height is a twitchy edge rusher who sets everything up with speed off the edge while possessing a full arsenal of pass-rush moves. He affected the quarterback at a high rate, finishing with nine sacks and 42 hurries. Height plays with a strong motor and forms a dangerous edge tandem with teammate David Bailey.

Smith is a big, explosive edge rusher with strong closing ability and a blend of speed, power and length. He made consistent impact plays, though much of his production came against lesser competition. Smith flashes explosiveness and an effective long-arm move. He finished the season with 10.5 sacks, 21 hurries and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Simpson was a first-year starter who opened the season on a heater before cooling off late behind a porous offensive line and limited running game. He throws an accurate ball with the arm strength to deliver strikes and brings value as a runner. Simpson plays with a killer mentality, processes quickly and anticipates well, showing the ability to layer throws across the field. He finished with 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

43. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Loane is an interior mauler in the run game and elevated his play in pass protection in 2025. He allowed only three pressures the entire season. A physical lineman who plays through the whistle, Loane enjoys imposing his will and excels as a puller who can overwhelm defenders in space.

44. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri

Wilson put together a massive season for a Missouri program that consistently produces impactful defensive linemen. Long and strong, he expanded his pass-rush arsenal with an effective mix of speed and power. Wilson finished with nine sacks and 33 hurries and is a name to watch heading into next season.

Robinson is a playmaker and matchup problem anywhere on the field, boasting excellent hands, length and catch radius. He runs better than expected and is difficult to bring down when attacking vertically. Robinson led the ACC with more than 1,000 receiving yards and averaged 19 yards per catch.

Tyson excels at tracking the football and shows outstanding contact balance after the catch to maximize yards after contact. He has the long speed to beat press coverage and the skill set to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone. Battling a hamstring injury and a setback to quarterback Sam Leavitt limited his ceiling, but Tyson still finished with 711 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

47. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith delivered consistent play in both phases on an underrated Indiana offensive line that passed every weekly test. He shows sound run-blocking technique that generates movement and excels in pass protection. Smith did not allow a sack this season and displays the footwork and hand usage to mirror and stone defenders while varying his pass sets.

Stockton's numbers may not overwhelm, but his makeup mirrors that of Georgia Tech's Haynes King as a competitor for whom the moment is never too big. He consistently delivered in high-leverage situations, completing 71% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Stockton added nearly 450 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

49. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers was Diego Pavia's favorite target and a reliable chain mover with soft hands and a strong catch radius, particularly in the red zone. He finished with 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns, with 40 of those catches resulting in first downs. Stowers won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end.

50. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Allen produced a big season for Penn State, rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns while becoming the program's all-time leading rusher. He is a powerful runner who pairs vision and patience with the ability to punish defenders between the tackles. Allen recorded 30 explosive runs and added 18 receptions.

51. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is a massive, disruptive run stuffer who served as a force on a stingy Ohio State defense. He plays with exceptional power at the point of attack and shows good lateral quickness on stunts. McDonald consistently anchors against the run and collapses interior gaps.

52. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter provided a major upgrade along the interior defensive line for Texas Tech, absorbing double teams and freeing linebackers to make plays. He shows good lateral movement and quickness on stunts and games, along with the ability to collapse the pocket. Hunter added a handful of sacks and finished with 19 hurries as a pass rusher.

Johnson was one of the few consistent bright spots for a Nebraska program still searching for traction. He is a powerful, all-purpose back with good vision and the speed to generate chunk gains, averaging nearly six yards per carry. Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns and has declared for the NFL Draft.

54. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Haulcy was impactful in both phases, serving as a physical presence in run support while leading the SEC with 88 tackles. He also made plays on the back end, finishing with three interceptions. An underrated defender, Haulcy consistently plays with strong awareness, understands leverage and opponent tendencies and closes angles effectively.

55. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell quietly produced one of the most productive seasons in the country, catching 101 passes for nearly 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is a polished, well-rounded receiver who runs crisp routes and excels after the catch. Bell recorded 28 explosive receptions.

Jacas is a skilled edge rusher who lived in opposing backfields, winning with a speed-to-power approach and a diverse move set. He led the Big Ten with 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss and added 25 hurries. Jacas is a high-IQ pass rusher who quickly identifies and exploits technical flaws in offensive tackles.

57. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is a physical, tough linebacker who thrives in the box. He strikes ball carriers, takes on offensive linemen and consistently finishes tackles. A leader of the defense, Allen runs well in a straight line and brings a physical edge. He finished the season with 85 tackles and served as the glue of Georgia's defense.

Brown is a dual-threat quarterback who excels as a runner, often bouncing off defenders with a fullback's mentality. He has good speed and throws an excellent deep ball despite some mechanical inconsistencies. Brown takes advantage of favorable throws and is difficult to defend. He threw for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 37 explosive runs and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

59. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Beck was a steady veteran leader throughout the season, with the exception of the Louisville game. He found his rhythm over the final six weeks, completing 75% of his passes and throwing 25 touchdowns. Beck sees the field well, delivers a strong deep ball and showed a willingness to check the ball down rather than force throws.

Imagn Images

60. Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M

Zuhn is an upper-tier pass protector with strong footwork and refined technique. Big and athletic, he also finishes defenders in the run game. He anchored one of the better offensive lines in the country for Texas A&M. Zuhn allowed only one sack and 10 pressures all season and was a model of consistency.

Rhodes is a versatile, twitchy edge defender who broke out for Arkansas this season. He finished with eight sacks and 27 hurries. Rhodes shows a wide variety of pass-rush moves, excellent change of direction and the ability to win along the line of scrimmage. He has announced his return for next season and projects as one of the top edge players in the SEC.

62. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Pregnon is physical at the point of attack with excellent strength, leverage and effectiveness as a puller. He has the ability to maul defenders in the run game and has been strong in pass protection, showing good hands and a firm anchor. Pregnon did not allow a sack this season and allowed only two hurries.

63. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Carr improved steadily throughout the season after facing several difficult early tests. He is an accurate passer whose decision-making took a step forward once the Irish staff opened up the offense. Carr finished with 2,741 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. He has a bright future and projects as one of the better quarterbacks in 2026.

64. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

World possesses a massive frame with exceptional length and wingspan paired with good footwork. His ability to generate power and movement in the run game stood out throughout the season. World allowed only one sack, which came on a late get-off, and eight hurries all year. He further established himself as a highly sought-after portal addition that many programs likely wish they had pursued.

65. Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

Fagnano authored one of the most impressive seasons in the country, throwing 28 touchdown passes with only one interception for one of college football's biggest surprise teams. He has a strong arm capable of driving throws into tight windows and is especially effective in the intermediate passing game. Fagnano also throws well on the move and added three rushing touchdowns.

66. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Fischer is the alpha and leader of the Indiana defense, bringing excellent instincts and quick diagnostic ability. He finished with 77 tackles and two interceptions and consistently delivered physical hits at the point of contact. Fischer is the emotional center of a nasty Hoosiers defense, and the football is rarely far from him.

67. Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

Stephens is one of the most physical interior linemen on film, playing well beyond the echo of the whistle. He is an excellent run blocker with sound technique who consistently knocks defenders off the ball and is effective as a puller. Stephens did not allow a sack this season.

68. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu is an experienced left tackle who forms one of the best offensive tackle pairings in the country. He shows good footwork and strong technique on the blindside. A solid run blocker, Lomu plays with good lateral movement and knee bend, allowing him to maximize lower-body explosion.

69. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Echoles is a massive interior disruptor and the most consistent presence on the Ole Miss defensive line. He uses powerful hands to collapse the pocket and moves well laterally on stunts and games. Echoles finished the season with 4.5 sacks and 25 hurries and projects as one of the top interior defensive linemen in 2026.

The former No. 1 offensive tackle recruit from the 2024 class is already playing at a high level following a strong freshman season. Seaton combines athleticism, sound technique and physical trench play. He missed the final few games but remains a name to watch in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Getty Images

71. Kadyn Proctor , OT, Alabama

Proctor settled in this season and delivered his best year for Alabama. The Tide even showcased his athleticism with a reception and multiple rushing attempts. Proctor can overwhelm defenders in the run game and showed improved consistency in pass protection. He allowed one sack in Week 1 and finished the season with 14 hurries.

Tucker was one of the most disruptive players in the country that many never heard of. He led the nation with 14.5 sacks and also paced the country with 21 tackles for loss after transferring from Houston. Tucker sets everything up with speed off the edge and wins with hand swipes and inside counters. He also sets the edge effectively in the run game.

Williams is an elusive dual-threat quarterback with a quick release and strong accuracy who played with high efficiency all season. He completed more than 70% of his passes for 21 touchdowns and shows good touch along with arm strength. Williams is also a dangerous runner, rushing for nearly 600 yards and six touchdowns, with the speed to score from anywhere on the field. He carries an extremely high ceiling for the 2026 season.

74. Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Moore led the Big Ten with six interceptions and added two pass breakups. Rarely fooled or out of position, he plays with sound fundamentals, disciplined footwork and the ability to close space quickly. Moore is also active near the box in run support and consistently reliable in that role.

San Jose State continues to produce high-volume receivers, and Scudero followed that trend by catching 88 passes and leading the nation with nearly 1,300 receiving yards. He is an explosive, versatile target who can align anywhere and exploit man coverage while remaining shifty after the catch. Scudero is currently in the transfer portal.

76. Clev Lubin, EDGE, Louisville

Lubin is a disruptive edge defender who lacks ideal size and length but wins as a natural pass rusher. He is twitchy with an explosive get-off and effective counters that key off offensive tackle sets. Lubin finished the season with seven sacks and 40 hurries while playing with relentless effort.

77. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch produced his most productive season to date, catching 73 passes for nearly 750 yards and generating 17 explosive plays. He is elusive in space with the ability to stop and start instantly to make defenders miss. Branch also contributes as a punt and kickoff returner and is a threat to score anytime he touches the football.

McNeil-Warren brings strong size and athleticism and has the versatility to play nickel. He tracks the ball well in the air and is a dependable tackler in space. He shows good range in coverage and the closing speed to limit gains in the open field. McNeil-Warren finished the season with two interceptions and four pass breakups.

79. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Maiava made a significant leap in 2025 after gaining experience the previous season. He has a big arm capable of attacking all areas of the field and can extend plays both inside and outside the pocket. Maiava is also a capable runner and averaged 286 passing yards per game with 23 touchdown passes.

80. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Craver was one of the most dangerous receivers in the country, recording 22 explosive plays with exceptional speed and quickness. He threatens defenses at all three levels and shows the ability to break arm tackles despite being undersized at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. Craver consistently maximizes yardage after the catch.

81. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Thomas is a hard-hitting safety who was a major addition to Miami's upgraded secondary. A true ballhawk with excellent range, he brings linebacker-level physicality in the run game. Thomas finished the season with four interceptions and eight passes defended. He was a one-man wrecking crew against Florida State.

Washington brings explosive power and knock-back ability as an interior presence for Oregon. He plays with excellent leverage, strong lateral movement and the ability to disrupt plays in the backfield. Washington uses heavy hands and violent power to collapse the pocket while flashing occasional wiggle and half-man wins as a pass rusher.

83. Joey Aguilar, QB, Tennessee

Aguilar was a strong late addition for Tennessee and delivered a productive season, throwing for 3,444 yards and 24 touchdowns. He shows a quick release and consistently throws receivers open against man coverage. Aguilar also throws an excellent deep ball and works through his progressions effectively, delivering the ball on time.

Masses is a fluid cornerback with quick feet and loose hips who plays the ball well in the air. He excels in press coverage and transitions smoothly in zone while passing off underneath routes. Masses shows strong hands and true ball skills. He finished the season with five interceptions and 18 passes defended, including 13 pass breakups.

Cooper and Elijah Sarratt form one of the better receiving duos in the country, and both merit inclusion on this list. Cooper brings more explosiveness, the ability to break tackles and legitimate home-run speed. He finished with 800 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches, including the catch of the year against Penn State. Cooper shows strong burst, stretches the field vertically and works effectively over the middle in traffic.

Kelly is a throwback linebacker who can stay on the field for all three downs and generate pressure both inside and off the edge. A relentless hunter, he finished the season with 10 sacks, 55 tackles and two forced fumbles. Kelly is also effective in coverage and disruptive at the catch point.

Moore was a consistent menace off the edge for Michigan, finishing with 10 sacks and 23 hurries. He sets everything up with a strong get-off and excellent speed. Moore can convert speed to power and uses quick, active hands to swipe past offensive tackles.

88. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Manning closed the season strong and showed significant improvement after a rocky start. He settled in, displayed better consistency and showed clear growth. Manning's ability as a runner is a weapon, and 2026 projects as the season when everything comes together. He threw for 24 touchdowns and showed the ability to deliver the ball on time with good velocity.

89. Austin Siereveld, OT, Ohio State

Siereveld is a steady, consistent offensive tackle who brings tenacity every week. He is a good athlete with sound technique in both phases and foot quickness that allows him to recover. A physical run blocker, Siereveld understands the small details that matter. He may not be the most athletic left tackle in the country, but he plays with toughness and the right mentality.

Anthony brings excellent size and length off the edge and consistently gave opposing offenses problems. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks, 16 hurries and 13 tackles for loss. Anthony shows a strong get-off and the ability to win with both speed and power. He is a disruptive pass rusher with a high ceiling who exposes poor offensive tackle technique.

91. Cam Cook, RB, Jacksonville State

Cook led the nation in rushing with 1,569 yards and added 16 touchdowns. He excels after contact, finishing with 1,151 yards after first contact, and shows the ability to hit top speed when he finds open grass. Cook recorded 53 explosive runs and is also a capable weapon in the passing game.

92. Adam Trick, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)

Trick dominated the MAC with a relentless pass-rush presence, finishing with 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and 40 hurries. He wins primarily with speed off the edge, consistently turning the corner to close on the quarterback. Trick's two-sack performance against Wisconsin put him firmly on the national radar.

93. Caleb Hawkins, RB, North Texas

Hawkins emerged as an under-the-radar gem, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 29 receptions for 345 yards and three receiving touchdowns. The dynamic freshman is a slashing runner with a strong blend of speed and contact balance. He finished the season with 39 explosive runs.

McAlister was a big-play machine for TCU, leading the Big 12 with more than 1,100 receiving yards and adding 10 touchdowns. A big-bodied receiver, he eats up ground with long strides and a powerful lower half that defenders struggle to bring down. He is a dangerous red-zone matchup thanks to his ball skills and catch radius.

Ponds is a boundary corner who plays bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame, showing good hips, change of direction and instincts. He plays the receiver's hands well and competes with an edge. Ponds is also solid in run support and unafraid to match up against bigger receivers. He finished the season with eight pass breakups and one interception.

Fifita put together a strong rebound season as a dual-threat quarterback who thrives in the intermediate passing game. He drives the ball accurately on deep crossers and shows touch on vertical routes. Fifita is also a threat as a runner and can extend plays inside and outside the pocket. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.

97. Micah Morris, OG, Georgia

Georgia's offensive line improved steadily over the course of the season, and Morris was its most consistent performer. He moves well in space as a puller and is equally effective at displacing defenders in the Bulldogs' zone scheme. Morris plays with power, knock-back ability and violent hands.

Brown was not the Clemson defender many expected to headline the unit, but he was its most consistent performer. He finished the season with 91 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Brown shows good range and enough athleticism to successfully spy mobile quarterbacks.

99. Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

Frazier was a punishing and productive runner for the SEC champions, averaging nearly 5.5 yards per carry and recording 17 explosive runs. He excels as a downhill runner who sets up blocks well and generated more than 551 rushing yards after contact. Frazier also contributes as a receiver.

Getty Images

Slaughter served as a steady veteran anchor for an inconsistent Florida offensive front. He plays with solid fundamentals and sound technique in both phases and moves well in space. Slaughter allowed only one sack and just a few pressures over the course of the season.

Thompson brings true track speed and consistently separates against press coverage while tracking the ball well downfield. He thrived in Jeff Lebby's Air Raid variant offense, finishing with 950 receiving yards while averaging 18 yards per catch. Thompson creates separation on comebacks and deep posts and remains reliable when catching the ball in traffic.

Thomas is an explosive edge rusher with a quick first step and a deep toolbox of pass-rush moves. He finished the season with 6.5 sacks despite missing the final three games. A natural pass rusher, Thomas plays with relentless effort and sets everything up with speed. Oklahoma will benefit from having him back for the postseason.

103. Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

Tuioti brings relentless energy and effort off the edge and finished the season with seven sacks, 19 hurries and 13.5 tackles for loss. He shows natural pass-rushing traits and stays technically sound within his rush lanes. Tuioti wins with speed and effective counters.

Horvath is a throwback quarterback who delivered another strong season leading the Midshipmen. He was a major weapon as a runner, rushing for 1,147 yards and 15 touchdowns. Horvath is also a capable passer, especially under pressure, with the arm strength to hit deep one-on-one matchups. He threw for 1,472 yards and 10 touchdowns. Navy's struggles during his brief absence were no coincidence.

105. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Bell is a skilled, explosive receiver and the go-to target when Louisville needed a play from Miller Moss. He is a big-bodied target who creates space at the top of routes and makes difficult catches look routine. Bell finished with 72 receptions for more than 900 yards before suffering a late-season ACL injury. His performance against Miami was one of the most impressive in-person showings of the season.

106. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby possesses strong NFL traits, including ideal size and length, despite being a full-time starter for only one season. He excels in pass protection with good footwork and the ability to anchor against speed-to-power rushes. Goosby allowed only one sack all season and will face a difficult decision following the year.

107. Keionte Scott, S, Miami

Scott was a major upgrade for Miami's rebuilt secondary before a lower-leg injury cut his season short, forcing him to miss the final three games. He excels in the nickel role and shows excellent instincts as a blitzer, finishing with two sacks and four quarterback hits. When healthy, Scott was one of the most consistent and impactful defensive backs in the country and did not allow a touchdown in coverage.

108. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Robinson put together a solid season for Baylor, averaging 307 passing yards per game before tapering off late in the year. He is a poised, experienced quarterback with a strong arm who processes quickly and delivers with precision.

109. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard is a talented, dependable receiver who consistently finds space and finished the season with 57 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He runs routes like a veteran and has the speed to turn short catches into long gains. Bernard is a savvy, trusted target who recorded 29 total explosive plays as a receiver and runner.

110. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is a big-bodied possession receiver who wins by boxing out defenders rather than pure vertical speed. He has reliable hands and is a nightmare in contested-catch and red-zone situations. Boston works the middle of the field and sidelines effectively. He finished with 755 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, added 22 explosive catches and dropped only one pass. Boston also posted six catches for 125 yards and a touchdown against Boise State.

111. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

Fitzgerald impacts the run game as an extra hitter and shows strong instincts reading quarterbacks on the back end. He plays with disciplined eyes, takes good angles and closes space effectively as an open-field tackler. Fitzgerald missed the final two games but still finished with five interceptions -- one returned for a touchdown -- and three pass breakups.

Washington is a power back who averaged nearly 6.5 yards per carry and finished with 1,070 rushing yards. He also contributed 28 receptions for more than 200 receiving yards. Washington has impressive speed for a bigger back and looks to bounce runs outside before delivering punishment on contact.

113. Isaiah Sategna III, WR, Oklahoma

Satenga was a steady and reliable weapon for Oklahoma throughout the season, showing strong hands and the ability to stretch the field. Despite the Sooners' offensive struggles, he remained a consistent bright spot. Satenga finished with 950 receiving yards and recorded 24 explosive plays.

114. Stephen Daley, EDGE, Indiana

Daley was a disruptive edge presence for Indiana and led the Power Four with 19 tackles for loss. He added 5.5 sacks and 34 pressures, winning with speed off the edge and quick counters using active hands while consistently stressing offensive tackles. Daley suffered a season-ending injury while celebrating after the Ohio State game.

115. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Trigg enjoyed a breakout season and often functioned more like a jumbo wide receiver than a traditional tight end. He shows natural hands and explosive ability after the catch, creating mismatches in the middle of the field for a Baylor offense that spreads the ball. Trigg finished with 50 receptions for nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns and is difficult to bring down due to his powerful lower body.

116. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood plays sticky coverage in man situations and tracks the football well to disrupt passes. He is underrated in run support and shows a level of physicality that is uncommon at the position. Hood also displays excellent hips in zone coverage and the athleticism to change direction and close quickly in space.

Johnson is a fluid cornerback who often plays with cushion in man coverage and did not allow a touchdown pass all season. He recorded two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, and added nine pass breakups. Johnson is a good athlete who closes quickly on the football and is an excellent open-field tackler.

Gulbin is a tough, dependable center who competes in both phases. He shows good lateral quickness and a strong anchor against power rushers. Gulbin reaches defenders effectively in the run game and consistently gets to the second level on screens to neutralize defenders.

119. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller is a disruptive, violent interior defender who impacts both the run and pass. He plays with heavy hands and enough twitch to generate pass rush despite drawing consistent double teams.

120. Davidson Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Igbinosun is a long, athletic cornerback who is most effective in press coverage, though Ohio State often plays him off with cushion. He tackles well in space and shows strong pattern recognition while keeping plays in front of him. Igbinosun cut down on penalties this season and finished with two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Elarms-Orr put together a strong season for TCU, leading the Big 12 with 112 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He also contributed as a pass rusher with four sacks and 12 hurries. Elarms-Orr shows excellent range and is a reliable tackler in space.

122. LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Martin is a powerful runner with strong contact balance who shows patience allowing blocks to develop before exploding through the hole. He displays good burst and is difficult to bring down once he gets his shoulders downhill. Martin averaged nearly 6.5 yards per touch and is also a capable receiver.

Henderson is a playmaker who thrived as both Kansas' primary receiver and a weapon on special teams. Explosive with strong linear speed, he totaled more than 750 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Henderson moves the chains underneath and has the top-end speed to threaten vertically. He added 455 kickoff-return yards and a touchdown.

Marshall put together impressive tape and thrives in man-to-man coverage. He shows quick feet, fluid hips and the ability to mirror receivers in tight coverage. Marshall finished the season with two interceptions, 17 passes defended and 13 pass breakups.

125. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone is a physical interior presence who eats up double teams while still disrupting one-on-one matchups. Oklahoma's frequent use of stunts and games highlights his lateral quickness and ability to close on the quarterback. Stone also shows the power to overwhelm blockers. He finished the season with two sacks and 19 hurries.

126. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk has ideal size and length with the versatility to rush from multiple spots along the defensive front. His production does not fully reflect the attention he drew, though he still finished with 30 hurries. Faulk is a slippery rusher with a good get-off and active hands. He is also solid against the run, setting the edge and knocking back offensive tackles.

127. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton plays with sound fundamentals in both phases and finished the season with 6.5 sacks and 27 hurries. He shows good change of direction and lateral movement on stunts and is rarely out of position against the run. He maintains rush-lane discipline and plays with a high motor.

Orange brings excellent size, heavy hands at the point of attack and impressive quickness for a large interior defender. He is physical and disruptive, capable of collapsing the pocket, but needs to develop his pass-rush repertoire further. Orange is a strong run stuffer who absorbs double teams and frees linebackers to make plays. Inconsistency in effort keeps him lower on the list.

Stewart is a future high first-round pick and game-wrecker who demands attention on every snap. He is twitchy with length and wins with speed, bend and improving technique, even as his raw numbers dipped slightly. Stewart finished with 27 hurries, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

130. Cameron Dickey, RB, Texas Tech

Dickey was a key piece of Texas Tech's explosive offense, rushing for nearly 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, with two additional scores through the air. He recorded 30 explosive runs and shows patience, letting blocks develop before accelerating into open space. Dickey has the burst to take it the distance when he gets free.

Duff is a massive target with an outstanding catch radius who produced nearly 1,100 receiving yards while averaging more than 18 yards per catch. He plays like an athletic tight end, dominating the short and intermediate areas on slants and back-shoulder throws. Duff is a nightmare matchup in the red zone, finishing with seven touchdowns.

133. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Wheatley is a fluid mover with excellent range in coverage who is rarely beaten and is also a force in the box against the run. He shows a smooth pedal and outstanding change of direction. Wheatley allowed only nine completions all season and has already declared for the NFL Draft.

134. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Claiborne is an explosive running back with elite change of direction and long speed to separate in the open field. One of the fastest backs on film, he is a scoring threat anytime he touches the ball. Claiborne finished the season with 907 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns and 24 explosive runs for a Wake Forest team that was fun to watch.

Golday is an outside linebacker who does a bit of everything for Cincinnati. He finished the season with 105 tackles and three sacks. Golday is effective in coverage with a strong understanding of route concepts to the flats and curls and has the athleticism to cover significant ground.

136. Hank Beatty, WR, Illinois

Beatty is a versatile, do-it-all weapon who recorded 21 explosive plays as a runner, passer and receiver. He is a precise route runner who consistently finds space and secures the football. Beatty shows good burst after the catch and the speed to separate. He finished with more than 800 receiving yards and only one drop all season.

137. Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Taaffe is a leader and student of the game who consistently finds the football and shows strong ball skills. While his numbers dipped this season, Texas' back end noticeably missed him during his brief absence. Taaffe plays with relentless effort and is fearless in run support and as a blitzer. He finished the season with two interceptions.

138. Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

Harris is a massive, disruptive interior defender who moves well for his size and shows excellent lateral quickness and length. He diagnoses blocks effectively and finds efficient paths to the quarterback. Harris plays with powerful hips and uses length to win hand battles when he cannot finish cleanly. He finished the season with four sacks and 12 hurries.

Hecht is a strong athlete who excels in outside-zone and pin-and-pull schemes. He gets out in space with good leverage and balance and erases defenders at the second level. Hecht is also reliable in pass protection and did not allow a sack during the 2025 season.

140. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse is a sticky cornerback with good hips and change of direction in coverage. He pattern-matches well, plays the ball with strong hands and shows the ability to recover when slightly beaten. Cisse finished the season with five pass breakups and a sack.

141. Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Brailsford is a steady anchor who plays with sound fundamentals despite being slightly undersized. He shows quick feet and strong power through his hips and hands. Brailsford wins with leverage and technique, is effective as a puller and consistently looks to finish blocks.

142. J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

Taylor, along with Chandler Morris, formed a lethal rushing tandem that fueled Virginia's success. He was consistently difficult to tackle in space and led the ACC in missed tackles forced, yards after contact, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Taylor rushed for more than 1,000 yards and added 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

143. Raleek Brown, RB, Arizona State

Brown is a lightning-quick runner who can cut on a dime while also generating tough yards when needed. He rushed for 1,141 yards and recorded 31 explosive runs. Brown runs with an alpha mentality and is also a weapon in the passing game, catching 34 passes for more than 300 yards.

144. Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

Traore is a twitchy, skilled pass rusher who wins with speed, power and an effective long-arm move. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks, 18 hurries and 11.5 tackles for loss. Traore is a disruptive force off the edge with a strong motor and a spin move capable of finishing plays.

145. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Few defenders set the edge as well as Young, who consistently disrupted offenses with ideal length and pop. He finished the season with 6.5 sacks, 30 hurries and 15 tackles for loss. Young profiles as a strong-side edge defender with a well-rounded pass-rush skill set, combining speed, power and a long-arm move.

146. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Rivers shows quick feet and excels trailing receivers in man coverage while also passing off routes effectively in zone. He finished the season with two interceptions and eight pass breakups. Rivers plays with sharp change of direction, closes space quickly and brings physicality as a tackler while maintaining disciplined outside leverage.

147. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Jones is a long cornerback with excellent range and a bright future at the next level. He excels in press coverage and shows the quickness to run with receivers on in-breaking routes. Jones finished the season with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Huskey plays like a coach on the field, consistently understanding route concepts and positioning himself to impact plays in both phases. He shows good range and is a force in run support. Huskey finished the season with four interceptions and seven passes defended.

Finney is a future star who started full-time as a freshman for Oregon. He is long, athletic and runs well, showing strong ball skills and the ability to play through receivers' hands at the catch point. Finney defended eight passes and recorded a pick-six against Fernando Mendoza by undercutting a crossing route. He is also reliable in run support.

Sagapolutele showed exceptional poise and the "it" factor as a true freshman and looks like a future star. He consistently identified favorable matchups in the passing game and throws an effective back-shoulder ball. Sagapolutele displays strong mechanics, throws with confidence and plays beyond his experience. He is also a capable runner. He threw for more than 3,100 yards and 17 touchdowns.