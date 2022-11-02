It is crunch time as we enter Week 10 for the Football Championship Subdivision. Last week, we saw some big upsets, with Delaware, Southeast Missouri State and Penn all going down. Meanwhile, Chattanooga, Fordham and Idaho all took tough losses to ranked conference foes.

Montana, the former No. 1 team in these very rankings, fell out entirely. On a three-game losing streak, the Grizzlies now find themselves firmly on the FCS playoff "Bubble Watch." It looks like the Griz will have to win out and pull off the shocker in the Brawl of the Wild vs. Montana State at the end of the season to secure an at-large bid.

As a result, a bevy of teams take advantage by moving up significantly in this week's FCS Power Rankings.

Samford has won six straight games since their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. These Bulldogs have done it in a multitude of ways: offense, special teams, and last weekend vs. the Citadel, we saw a dominant defensive performance. Right now the 'Dawgs from Birmingham hope to keep this momentum going as they wrap up the season against VMI, Chattanooga and Mercer.

Staying in the SoCon, Furman moves up seven spots in the rankings, the biggest jump of the week, thanks in part to its 24-20 victory over Chattanooga. That Paladin defense deserves a ton of credit for how it kept the Mocs sputtering throughout the game.

How many teams will the SoCon have in the FCS Playoffs? You can legitimately make a case for Chattanooga, Furman, Mercer and Samford. A lot will depend on how other conferences fare, but you have to tip your cap to the SoCon for what it's done so far.

And in a story that no one is talking about, North Carolina A&T has put together a nice run since their loss to Duke back in mid-September. The Aggies have ripped off five straight wins and find themselves atop the Big South Conference standings after an impressive win against Campbell. QB Jalen Fowler is starting to settle in and is playing tremendous football.

Here's how the FCS Power Rankings look heading into Week 10.

Biggest Riser: Furman -- No. 12 (Last Week: 19)

Biggest Fall: Southeast Missouri State -- No. 20 (LW: 13)

Dropped Out: Montana, Illinois State, Penn, Austin Peay

On the Cusp: Villanova (5-3), Florida A&M (6-2), Penn (6-1), St. Thomas (7-1), North Dakota (5-3)