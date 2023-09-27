Once again, the Big Sky made itself the story of the Football Championship Subdivision in Week 4. Five of the top 10 teams in last week's FCS Power Rankings were from the Big Sky. With the start of conference play, last weekend's results definitely shake things up a bit as we head into this Week 5. Four new teams -- UT-Martin, Villanova, Eastern Illinois, Chattanooga -- make their way into the rankings as a result.

Let's start with Sacramento State. The Hornets were the toast of the town in the FCS after their upset over Stanford, getting revenge on former coach Troy Taylor. But the Hornets may have read their press clippings a bit too much and lost to Idaho Vandals in Week 4.

Speaking of the Vandals, this is a team that has dominated one FBS opponent (Nevada), led another (Cal) and knocked off a strong Sacramento State team. Maybe the Vandals have earned the moniker of team that nobody wants to play.

The most surprising game of the weekend involving the Big Sky was the 40-0 thumping Montana State gave Weber State -- and on the Wildcats' home field, no less. Everything went right for the Bobcats on both sides of the ball in a thorough domination from start to finish.

How will Weber State respond this week? And how does Montana shake off its upset loss to conference foe Northern Arizona? The Griz are the biggest fallers this week, down eight spots to No. 17. We'll find out in what should be an even more exciting weekend of FCS football as many teams begin conference play.