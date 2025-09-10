If you want a good brand of college football, tap into the Football Championship Subdivision. Every week delivers something new, intriguing and exciting on the gridiron.

Last weekend brought two more FCS-over-FBS upsets. Bryant and Long Island both earned their first victories over FBS opponents in program history, knocking off UMass and Eastern Michigan, respectively.

Another story to watch: West Georgia. Now in its second season of Division I football, the Wolves are 2-0 after wins over Samford and Nicholls. They're averaging 30 points per game while allowing just 6.5. Credit coach Joel Taylor for recruiting and developing his roster to handle the step up in competition.

That start adds to a strong showing from the United Athletic Conference in 2025. With West Georgia, Austin Peay and Tarleton State all playing excellent football, the UAC looks like a multi-bid league come playoff selection time.

Elsewhere, Georgetown and Presbyterian are also off to 2-0 starts. Neither is ranked yet, but if the winning continues, both could crack the Top 25 soon.

Biggest Riser: West Georgia | Last week, Unranked

West Georgia | Last week, Unranked Biggest Faller: Sacramento State| Last week, No. 18

Bison defense has only given up three points so far this season. Which sounds very much Bison-like if we are being honest.

2. South Dakota State (2-0)

Impressive start to the season for the Jackrabbits, who had to face back-to-back ranked opponents. They needed double-overtime last week against Montana State, but got it done nonetheless.

Griz got a big win last weekend over Central Washington and now face a step up in weight class as they host North Dakota.

4. Tarleton State (3-0)

The Tarleton State home crowd was treated to a blowout victory over Mississippi Valley State before the Texans hit the road again to take on Central Arkansas.

Coming off of a bye week, the Cardinals hope that added prep gives them a shot to pull off the upset against UTSA.

With two conference wins to open the season, the Rams step outside of CAA play to make the short trip to tussle with Holy Cross.

The Aggies are off this week, which is definitely a good thing considering how last week's game went against Washington.

Who knew that Mountain Hawks preferred the ground over the air?? Lehigh's ability to dominate in the running game is a major reason they are undefeated.

9. Montana State (0-2)

In a way, the Bobcats outplayed South Dakota State... until they didn't. And that part came in overtime where the Jackrabbits made more plays to get the win.

Vandals were able to stave off a pesky St. Thomas squad last weekend, winning 37-30.

Redbirds took out their frustration from a Week 1 loss to Oklahoma on Morehead State last weekend. Now a much tougher task awaits on the road against Eastern Illinois.

The Pat McQuaide-Luke Colella connection gave the Colgate secondary fits last weekend. Villanova will need a more well-rounded offensive attack if they want to upset Penn State on Saturday.

The good: Tigers run game has been consistent the last two games. The bad: Passing game still has a lot more room to grow and catch up.

Defensively, the Wildcats are gritty enough to be a factor in the FCS. It also allows me to put Ball State on upset watch this weekend.

After taking a tough loss against Purdue, we'll see how the Salukis rebound this week against UT-Martin.

The Coyotes are heading in the wrong direction in these rankings. If they can't find some offense this week vs Northern Colorado, they could find themselves on the outside looking in next week.

A 28-0 run in the middle quarters of the game helped the Wildcats storm back and thwart the upset-minded Lumberjacks.

18. North Dakota (1-1)

Big game this week against Montana, and it's another opportunity for the Fighting Hawks to make a statement.

19. West Georgia (2-0)

One of the most impressive stories so far this season has been the play of FCS neophyte West Georgia. The Wolves are in their second season of Division I play, and already look like a favorite in the UAC.

20. Austin Peay (1-1)

The Govs dominated Middle Tennessee State and hung around with Georgia last week. Maybe I'm way too low on them.

Shout out to Jaylan Wesley who had two excellent interceptions, helping the Lumberjacks notch their eight straight home win.

QB Derek Robertson tossed six touchdown passes last week. With the way the Hawks can score, they look like a team that can go into Charlotte and upset the 49ers.

23. East Tennessee State (1-1)

Bucs have a huge out of conference game this week against the upstart West Georgia Wolves.

Sandwiched between two tough FBS opoonents is a potential trap game against Bethune-Cookman. Bulldogs will have to stay locked in this week.

I may be a bit too low here on Tennessee Tech. But credit where credit is due, the Golden Eagles proved their victory in week 1 wasn't a fluke with a dominant 45-17 win over Chattanooga.