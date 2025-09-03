Welcome Back, FCS Football!

And in typical FCS fashion, the season opens with a few bangs across the college football landscape, including some upset victories over their FBS counterparts.

Firstly, there was a near-upset in Week Zero with Idaho State pushing UNLV to the brink. But in Week 1, a few teams were able to kick down the door and pull off the stunner. Here's a couple of notable FCS upsets from the first full weekend of college football.

Tarleton State 30, Army 27 F/OT – After falling behind 24-10, the Texans came roaring back. They matched the Black Knights' physicality, ripped off a couple of chunk plays on the ground, and won the special teams battle, which ultimately decided the game.

– After falling behind 24-10, the Texans came roaring back. They matched the Black Knights' physicality, ripped off a couple of chunk plays on the ground, and won the special teams battle, which ultimately decided the game. Austin Peay 34, Middle Tennessee 13 – This was Austin Peay's first FBS victory since 1987, when they beat Kansas State (who nearly lost this week to North Dakota). The Governors' defense dominated, outgaining Middle Tennessee 341-153, and showed that they weren't just lucky — they were physically imposing and well-prepared.

Week 2 FCS Power Rankings

It started a bit slow, but the Bison played an efficient, well-balanced game, doing what they had to do to put away The Citadel in a 38-0 shutout. Classic NDSU.

2. South Dakota State (1-0)

The Jackrabbits showed Sacramento State where the difference between them and the upper echelon is built: right there in the trenches.

The Grizzlies open up their 2025 campaign at home against Division II Central Washington. Should be a smooth start.

4. Tarleton State (2-0)

After a 42-0 road win over Portland State, the Texans traveled to West Point and pulled off the shocker against Army in overtime. The level of physicality on both sides of the ball really stood out to me.

Down 24-7 in the middle of the third quarter, the Aggies rallied behind WR Samuel Gbatu Jr.'s two-touchdown day to beat Utah Tech. That kind of performance earns respect.

The Cardinals got back on track with a win over Eastern Washington. Nice to see NFL prospect RB Harlan Dixon get going with two rushing scores.

I personally thought the Bobcats would stay in the fight against Oregon, but they were clearly in a different weight class out there in Eugene.

Coyotes can build off what they did in the first quarter against Iowa State. After that, burn the tape and move on.

WR Marquis Buchanan finished with 167 yards and a touchdown on just six receptions. At 6'4, 190 pounds, this junior is starting to put himself on NFL radars.

RBs Jaden Green and Luke Yoder are a fantastic duo. They combined for 138 yards on 27 carries, spoiling Richmond's move to the Patriot League.

A 10-point fourth quarter tied the game, but Washington State hit a last-second field goal to escape with a 13-10 win.

The Redbirds ran into a playoff-level Oklahoma squad. At least they get Morehead State next -- should be a confidence booster.

Wildcats take on Colgate this weekend. Perfect timing, as the Raiders blew a 31-7 lead last weekend.

Sophomore RB Ahmad Miller blitzed the Hampton Pirates for 172 yards on 10 carries, including a 76-yard sprint to the end zone. Impressive.

Colonels might be the FCS darkhorse. They knocked off Incarnate Word in Week Zero and went into the fourth quarter with a lead on Troy. Much better than expected.

Sophomore QB Matt Vezza made his first start on the road against a strong North Carolina Central team. He finished 10/17 for 186 yards, threw two touchdowns, and added 36 rushing yards with a score. Not bad for a debut.

Wildcats couldn't get anything going against Tulsa. ACU will need to get things together quickly for Stephen F. Austin.

18. Sacramento State (0-1)

Back to the drawing board after being pushed around up front by South Dakota State. The passing game will need to improve.

19. East Tennessee State (1-0)

QB Cade McNamara and RB Devontae Houston look like a dangerous combination after a 45-17 win over Murray State.

Coach Chennis Berry always has his team ready to play, and that was evident in their upset over Wofford. A strong start for the reigning MEAC champions.

21. North Dakota (0-1)

One more defensive stop and the Fighting Hawks might have pulled off a monumental upset over Kansas State. Still, a solid showing.

QB DJ Williams tossed three touchdowns in a rout vs Thomas More. Purdue will be a much stiffer test this weekend.

Lumberjacks couldn't establish the line of scrimmage vs Arizona State. Utah Tech will be a better gauge of their progress.

QB Derek Robertson had a wild ride after four early interceptions dug his team into a 31-7 hole, but he responded with four touchdowns to lead a 42-39 comeback over Colgate. Resiliency at its finest.

25. Austin Peay (1-0)

Governors looked more like the FBS team than Middle Tennessee. Funny enough, these teams used to be conference mates in the Ohio Valley decades ago. Impressive upset.