It's not often the Football Championship Subdivision Power Rankings focus on an unranked team, but with little movement in the top 25 coming out of Week 10, that's what we're doing with Northwestern State.

The Demons hold the key to the Southland Conference's playoff auto bid, and they could haunt the playoff dreams for a couple of ranked opponents over the next two weeks Despite a 4-5 overall record, Northwestern State is 4-0 in the Southland standings and play No. 22 Southeastern Louisiana and No. 7 Incarnate Word in subsequent weeks. That means they could represent the conference if they win out -- while potentially knocking the Lions out of playoff contention.

Northwestern State has been blown out by Montana, Grambling and Southeast Missouri State, but none of that matters if they win out. That's the beauty of a true playoff. Here's how the rest of the FCS Power Rankings look for Week 11:

Biggest Riser: Incarnate Word -- No. 7 (Last Week: 9)

Biggest Faller: New Hampshire -- No. 20 (LW: 16)

Dropped out: UT Martin

On the Cusp: North Dakota (6-3), North Carolina A&T (6-3), Merrimack (7-2), Florida A&M (7-2), Penn (7-1), Youngstown State (6-3)