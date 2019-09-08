College football top 25 overreactions, Week 2: LSU ready for Alabama, Michigan offense has no hope

Two weeks into the 2019 college football season, we've already surpassed the entertainment value on all of last season. While that sounds like hyperbole, consider everything that's happened so far: LSU and Texas' shootout, Army taking Michigan to overtime, Tennessee completely imploding on itself ...

Wait, that was just today.

It's OK to admit it. We are creatures of the moment. And so, overreactions are as just as much a part of the game as touchdowns. So with Saturday's action mostly in the books, let's look at the biggest overreactions from the action and how absurd -- or completely warranted -- they might be.

This is the LSU that can challenge Alabama: We've heard it in the offseason for how long now that No. 6 LSU would have a high-scoring offense? Question it no more. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron made a key acquisition with passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady, and the results have spoken for themselves. Quarterback Joe Burrow, easily Orgeron's most important roster pick-up, was unstoppable in a 45-38 win over No. 9 Texas: 31 of 39 for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including this fourth-quarter dagger on third-and-17 to Justin Jefferson. Three of LSU's wideouts, including Jefferson, went over 100 yards.

On 3rd-and-17 in the 4th quarter, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson did THIS. pic.twitter.com/uf95gKNdAp — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 8, 2019

This is the best example of LSU's legitimately new offense, but it is not the only one. The Tigers ran a successful 2-minute drill before the end of the first half in the form of a three-play, 58-yard touchdown drive in less than 30 seconds. LSU actually did this and there were millions of witnesses to it. Fathoming a functioning LSU attack has been a pipe dream for so many years, let alone one that can outscore a Big 12 team. Yet there it was on Saturday night in Austin, punching well above its recent historical weight in so many ways. I don't know if LSU will beat Alabama this season, but I do know that it will not be a 29-0 shutout again. That's not how you beat this Crimson Tide team and Orgeron, to his credit, had the sense to understand it and change accordingly.

Texas' pass defense will be a liability: It's hard to dog Texas' defensive backfield too much for the LSU loss. As mentioned above, those wideouts played out of their minds; who knows how many defenses would have been able to cover them tonight. If you want to keep score, both "DBUs" gave up a combined 880 passing yards. But that's also not the last time the Longhorns are going to face a talented pass-catching group this year. They get no fewer than five or six Big 12 offenses capable of putting up similar numbers. There were concerns about Texas' defensive turnover heading into the season, and that concern has some validity. The good news is Texas appears to at least have the offense to keep up.

Clemson won't be challenged until the College Football Playoff: Other than No. 12 Texas A&M's backdoor cover, there wasn't much of a fight posted by the Aggies against No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers didn't play their most dominant game and still made it look effortless at times. This touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver Justyn Ross simply isn't fair.

Trevor Lawrence ➡️ Justyn Ross ‼️ @ClemsonFB takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/DMl3kP3Ay7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 7, 2019

So will any team challenge the Tigers on their way to a likely playoff appearance? I hesitate with this when any team gets into conference play. Familiar opponents combined with college players' noted unreliability usually makes for at least one or two interesting games. But what I keep coming back to is that great players make great plays when they matter -- and Clemson has tons of playmakers. You already know about the offense, and that defense has speed to burn. So when Clemson does put it all together, and it will, it's going to be ugly for everyone else.

Michigan is lifeless offensively with no hope of resuscitation: This has been a growing frustration under coach Jim Harbaugh. No. 7 Michigan's 24-21 double-overtime win over Army was two parts in the making. First, Army is well-coached. Ask Oklahoma and Houston about the perils of playing this team. But the Wolverines didn't exactly make it easier on themselves, either. A more extensive explanation of Michigan's offensive problems can be found here. What's the answer? At this point in Harbaugh's tenure -- Year 5 -- there may not be one. If Michigan has a hard time blocking Army (remember, the O-line was supposed to be a strength), what's going to happen in Big Ten play? It may be the difference in winning the division and beating Ohio State, and finishing 8-4/9-3 -- good, but not enough to please the maize and blue masses. That sounds like any other year under Harbaugh and that's a problem.

Wisconsin has been the most dominant team through two weeks: Turns out, South Florida and Central Michigan were even bigger warm-up games than previously anticipated (On a related note: yikes, Bulls coach Charlie Strong is in real trouble having lost his last eight games.). No. 17 Wisconsin outscored both opponents by a combined total of 110-0. Obviously, that point differential will come down significantly over the season, but rather than resorting to "they ain't played nobody," I'm more confident in a team if they do what they're supposed to (and then some) against lesser competition. As we've seen through two weeks, plenty of other teams haven't been able to say the same. Wisconsin has been flawless.

Speaking of flawless ... Jalen Hurts for Heisman anyone? The Alabama transfer has more touchdowns (9) than incompletions (7) through two games. Again, those numbers will even out a bit, but is there any doubt that No. 4 Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley can take raw talent and elevate it to new heights? Whether Hurts is actually college football's most outstanding player is debatable, but he'll check the boxes to be a legit Heisman candidate.

The Mack Attack is back: Did you have Mack Brown's North Carolina sitting at 2-0? Stop lyin', you didn't. But with two decent wins out of the gate, including a thriller over Miami on Saturday, bowl eligibility looks like a real possibility for Brown's first season in Chapel Hill. And, hey, the ACC Coastal is usually a toss-up division, right? Conference Coach of the Year awards can be slanted towards guys like Dabo Swinney, but Brown will have an argument if he gets the Tar Heels turned around this quickly.

🚨 AN #SCtop10 CATCH WITH A MINUTE LEFT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HmXKYLA726 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 8, 2019

Tennessee isn't close to being fixable: A sure sign of a program in trouble is finding inventive and heartbreaking ways to lose. Tennessee did just that in a 29-26 double-overtime loss to BYU. The Vols should have beaten BYU 16-13 but inexplicably fell asleep in the final seconds by allowing a late 64-yard pass from Zach Wilson to Micah Simon, leading to the Cougars setting up a game-tying field goal. Tennessee committed more mistakes than that, but you can boil the misery of the past several years down to that moment: an inability to close it out. You can change quarterbacks, you can even change coaches -- who knows, maybe Jeremy Pruitt isn't the answer -- but changing the culture takes time. Tennessee is broken, and the instructions to fix it might as well be for an IKEA futon.

So, about Willie Taggart and Chip Kelly: Man, did I underestimate things. Their respective Week 1 performances could be explained, to an extent. Not this week. The Seminoles needed Louisiana-Monroe to miss an extra point in overtime to avoid utter embarrassment. (Lining up correctly and properly hydrating might help more.) The Bruins, meanwhile, lost 23-14 to San Diego State. For reference, SDSU scored a whopping six points against Weber State in Week 1. Is this rock bottom? Because it sure seems like it.

Is West Virginia the Big 12's worst team? That's still Kansas, which fell to Coastal Carolina 12-7. But, have mercy, there aren't many ways to spin West Virginia's 38-7 loss to Missouri. That game was not nearly as close as the score indicated. Mizzou had a 31-0 lead at the half, and West Virginia finished with .9 yards per rush. The 'Eers now have 64 yards rushing through two games and run blocking is a catastrophe. It wasn't some huge surprise that West Virginia would take a step back one season after losing guys like Will Grier and David Sills, but this was startling. West Virginia didn't look like it belonged on the same field as Mizzou -- who, may we remind you, lost* to Wyoming in Week 1. It's a long season, but you know what West Virginia looks like? It looks like 3-9.

(*Possible fluke)