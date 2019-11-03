College football top 25 scores, overreactions, Week 10: Oregon, Utah prove Pac-12 was written off way too soon

There's never a need to look ahead in college football. That only serves to cause problems. No, Week 10 didn't look amazing on paper, but by the end of the day, we probably learned just as much about some of this season's biggest storylines as we have during any other week of the year. From the Pac-12's banner day to SMU and Memphis proving they belonged on the biggest stage.

Weeks like these always lead to overreactions, and that's OK. We are creatures of the moment. Overreactions are just as much a part of the game as touchdowns. So with Saturday's action mostly in the books, let's look at the biggest overreactions from the action and how absurd -- or completely warranted -- they might be.

People completely wrote off the Pac-12 too soon: I don't know how we keep falling into this trap every year, but it's like clockwork. Never, ever write off an entire conference from playoff discussion in September or October. (Note that this is not the same as pointing out a conference may have a tough road ahead, like the Big 12 does.) It's foolhardy and more often than not it's going to come back and bite you in the butt. Take Saturday's action, for example. Oregon and Utah got huge road wins over USC (56-24) and Washington (33-28) respectively. The Ducks' win at USC was particularly impressive, and in fairness, I myself was wrong about how good Oregon could be this year.

While there's still a whole month of season to go, the Ducks and Utes have a clear path to the Pac-12 Championship Game. What's more, neither team faces an opponent that is currently above .500. It's completely conceivable that they both could enter the first week of December at 11-1. That's well within range of immediate College Football Playoff consideration. Keep in mind that Alabama and LSU, and Ohio State and Penn State still have to play each other, meaning two of those teams won't even make it to their conference title game. There will be plenty of time to debate the merits of Oregon and Utah, but what matters now is they're in the conversation because they never actually left it.

Oh, and Oregon's Justin Herbert showed why NFL scouts love him so much: Herbert didn't have his most statistically astonishing game, but the Ducks quarterback was remarkably efficient against USC. Herbert went 21-of-26 passing, inlcluding completing 20 of his final 21 passes, for 225 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. It's been a season of ups and downs for Herbert with criticism that is both warranted and unfair. In some instances, yes, Herbert hasn't been sharp. He was hot and cold in the biggest game of the year against Auburn.

But Oregon's wideout corps has been a revolving door of injured players. With that group healthier than it's been in a while, Herbert is connecting more. He's also been a product of the intense scrutiny that comes with being a preseason Heisman candidate. Anything less than perfection is frowned upon. But this Oregon offense is coming together at the right time and Herbert is playing his best football right now.

There should be room at the playoff table for the Group of Five: I go back-and-forth on this. I like the playoff format as it is currently for two reasons. One is selfish: the drama and general discussion of finding the "four best teams" -- or, in more realistic terms, the two or three teams that should be No. 4 -- is good for our business. Less is more. The second is mathematical: in a given year, there probably aren't more than 3-4 teams capable of winning it all.

But then you watch games like No. 15 SMU and No. 24 Memphis and you get a result like 54-48 and one thing is abundantly clear: Either of these teams could play with, and perhaps beat, a lot of teams in the Power Five. If there's one thing in common among the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma, it's offense. Memphis and SMU taught a master class in play-calling and execution. Sure, there were missed tackles and assignments on defense, but there was also a lot of guys making huge individual plays. Exhibit A: Antonio Gibson with a grown-ass man touchdown run:

This was supposed to be a "down" weekend because four of the top five teams were on a bye. But this was as entertaining a game as I've watched this season. Every player on both sides played hard to, and oftentimes past, the whistle. It felt like a big-game environment and it delivered. Would the highest-ranked Group of Five team carry that to a playoff game? Maybe, though they'd unquestionably get the toughest draw every year. But if most of the playoff's semifinals have been blowouts, how would this be any different? The playoff wasn't created to give access to everyone, and that's fine with me, but sometimes I watch a great college football game with Group of Five teams and wonder "what if?"

Georgia's Jake Fromm proved his value against Florida: I don't think many people actually doubted Fromm this season, but you don't need to be ashamed if you quietly compared what he was doing to Justin Fields at Ohio State. That's natural since Fields is likely to be a Heisman finalist after backing up Fromm a year ago. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that Georgia was breaking in a mostly new group of pass-catchers -- and young players at that position are rarely reliable on a week-to-week basis. However, in a 24-17 win over Florida, Fromm was 10-of-13 passing for 119 yards on third downs. Eight of those completions moved the sticks. Overall, UGA was 12-of-18 on third down. That's experience and confidence. Not too many teams have a quarterback like that.

Arkansas should move on from Chad Morris: Ehhh, be careful with that. I get the frustration after a 54-24 loss to Mississippi State; whether you think Morris "guaranteed" a win for Arkansas this weekend is beside the point. The Razorbacks are in a world of hurt and not any better than last year. In fact, they're probably worse. But firing a coach this quickly is tricky. Arkansas was in bad shape when Morris took over. That's usually never a quick fix. While there are plenty of factors to consider in a coaching change -- attendance, donations, recruiting, culture, etc. -- the simple fact is it's easy to fire someone, but hiring up the next time is hard. If you repeat the cycle every 2-4 years, you not only get into buyout debt, you're almost guaranteed never to get any better because your pool of candidates never changes.

What were we thinking ranking Maryland and Syracuse? I've taken plenty of shots at others on here, so allow a bit of self-deprecation. Many voters -- including yours truly in the CBS 130 -- ranked Maryland and Syracuse earlier this this season. This was naive and wrong. With its 38-7 loss to Michigan, Maryland has still scored more points in its first two wins (142) than it has in every game since (131). And against Boston College, Syracuse allowed 496 yards rushing in a 58-27 loss to Boston College. That's the worst ever for the Orange.

Nebraska was the worst trendy offseason pick in a while: Speaking of bad picks, was Nebraska ever one for trendy team of the offseason. I get why some voters talked themselves into the Cornhuskers. Scott Frost had a breakout Year Two at UCF, Adrian Martinez was an exciting returning quarterback, the Big Ten West has recently been a winnable division. But after a 31-27 loss at Purdue that saw the Huskers give up a game-winning touchdown drive to a third-string quarterback, it's officially time to call that pick what it was. (Shoot, it's been time.) The defense still has problems and Martinez, on top of battling injuries, has regressed. With Wisconsin and Iowa still on the schedule, though both at home, a bowl game is far from a sure thing now.