College football top 25 scores, overreactions, Week 9: Notre Dame isn't close to a top-10 team

Say this for college football: it's always something. Except for Notre Dame. Against Michigan, the Irish showed a whole lot of nothing. Whether Notre Dame is constantly overrated remains a hot talking point within the college football community and the blasting this team took in Ann Arbor will only fuel it. But that's not the only storyline from Week 9. For the third straight week, a top-10 team lost to an unranked opponent. With Oklahoma being the latest favorite to be upset, what does that mean for the Sooners (and the Big 12) as the College Football Playoff picture starts to come into focus?

Weeks like these always lead to overreactions, and that's OK. We are creatures of the moment. Overreactions are just as much a part of the game as touchdowns. So with Saturday's action mostly in the books, let's look at the biggest overreactions from the action and how absurd -- or completely warranted -- they might be.

Notre Dame is nowhere near a top-10 team: Regardless of what happens the rest of the season, it's hard to disagree here. Getting slapped 45-14 by Michigan is a bad, bad look. To total 180 yards of offense at three yards per play in the driving rain would be understandable if the Wolverines didn't have one of their best offensive outputs of the season. And Michigan has struggled to find itself offensively this year. The Irish will probably still win nine or maybe 10 games, but I'm not sure how you can give them a New Year's Six bowl slot if they lost to the two best teams they faced this season. (On a related note, coach Brian Kelly falls to 4-12 in true road games against ranked opponents at Notre Dame.) There are too many other options -- Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota and Penn State among them -- that would have to fall apart. For what it's worth, colleague Jerry Palm does not have Notre Dame in his New Year's Six.

The Big 12's playoff hopes are in serious trouble: You won't normally catch me making sweeping generalizations about a conference's playoff hopes before we've hit November. And to be clear, no one is "out" yet. This is a week-to-week deal. That being said, the Big 12 is in a tough spot. Three of its top four teams -- Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State -- all lost to unranked opponents. Come Sunday, the Cyclones will be unranked and Texas will probably be on the cusp. While rankings may not mean much on face value, it's important to remember what's coming up over the next five weeks. Baylor (which still has West Virginia on Halloween night), Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas will each play two common opponents. Every conference has high stakes this time of year but what matters is separation. I'm not sure the Big 12 has much at the top. Given what transpired on Saturday, it's fair to say that the gap between No. 1 and No. 4 (or even No. 5 and No. 6) in the Big 12 isn't all that big. Cannibalization is a real possibility.

Auburn's offense is keeping it from being the SEC's best team: Not wrong. The Tigers' defense is for real. They held LSU, home of one of college football's best offenses, to a season-low 23 points in a three-point loss. Auburn's defense was good in the red zone, especially down towards the goal line. It played well enough to win. Its offense, as has been the case multiple times this year, did not. Quarterback Bo Nix has looked like a freshman against ranked opponents, and outside of a 70-yard DJ Williams run, the Tigers averaged less than two yards per carry on Saturday. If Auburn's offense could match its defense, you could argue it would be the most complete team in the SEC -- more than Alabama or LSU.

Chase Young should be the Heisman frontrunner: You know Ohio State is excellent. That's what a 38-7 statement over Wisconsin tells you. But what makes them excellent is having the best dual-threat quarterback in college football in Justin Fields and perhaps the best running back in J.K. Dobbins. It's also that they have best overall player in defensive end Chase Young. The junior had four sacks against the Badgers and has an FBS-best 13.5 on the season. No player is more dominant at his position than Young. So give the award to the most dominant player, position be damned.

Penn State-Minnesota is the big-time game we didn't know we needed: If you had said two months ago that Minnesota hosting Penn State on Nov. 9 would be one of the biggest games of the year in the Big Ten, I would have laughed heartily. But the great thing about college football is you never know what surprises you're going to get. Minnesota has been quietly dominant in October and now holds a two-game lead over Wisconsin in the West division. The schedule gets hard in a hurry, starting with the Nittany Lions, but this should be a fun matchup. Penn State has passed every test so far and this is another one ahead of its Nov. 23 game vs. Ohio State.

Scott Satterfield deserves all your Coach of the Year nominations: Louisville was a 2-10 tire fire in 2018. In one season, Satterfield has changed the Cardinals into not just a different team, but a legit bowl contender. A 28-21 win over Virginia puts the Cards at 5-3 and a quick glance at the remaining schedule -- at Miami, at NC State, vs. Syracuse and at Kentucky -- looks favorable. Three road games, one against a rival, is no picnic, but eight wins is not out of the possibilities here. Outside of your usual suspects (Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, etc.) Satterfield is a solid COY candidate.

Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins may have figured this whole thing out: UCLA had a solid case as the worst Power Five team in the country at the beginning of the season. To the point where it was fair to wonder whether Kelly's best days as a coach were behind him. Quietly, though, the Bruins have won two straight, including a 42-32 win over Arizona State, and are 3-2 in Pac-12 play. Their 76 points in the past two games is the best this offense has played all season. A bowl game still feels like a stretch, but Kelly might have finally tapped into this offense's potential. Now, if the Bruins can just get the recruiting success to follow.

The most surprisingly decent team is ... Indiana? Yes, Indiana. The Hoosiers are 6-2, if you can believe it. Their only really bad loss was to Ohio State (join the club). Moreover, a 38-31 win at Nebraska on Saturday didn't even move the needle. That probably says more about the Cornhuskers at the moment, but this is still Indiana -- a program with one whole winning season in the past 25 years. With Northwestern and Purdue still on the schedule, seven or even eight wins is definitely a possibility.