South Dakota State enjoyed a storybook season in 2022. The Jackrabbits won their first national championship -- over hated rival North Dakota State, the biggest bully in the Football Championship Subdivision over the last decade -- and longtime coach John Stiegelmeier rode off into the sunset after 25 years.

You would think after that type of season there would be some drop off for the Jackrabbits, right? Nope.

South Dakota State is undefeated with dominating wins over North Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa. This year's team is littered with NFL prospects like running back Isaiah Davis, the Janke twins (Jadon and Jaxon) at receiver, offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick, tight end Zach Hines and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird.

There has been so much turnover and chaos all season in the FCS, but the one constant has been the dominant play of South Dakota State, which looks like it's definitely planning a return trip to Frisco, Texas, under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.