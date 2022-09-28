We are in store for some excellent conference races as we enter Week 5 of the college football season in the Football Championship Subdivision. Some conferences seem to be more of a two-team race as opposed to others, but there are going to be some heavyweight fights popping up on the schedule with some starting this weekend.

In the Big Sky, Colonial Athletic Association, Missouri Valley Football Conference and Southern Conference, you already see some key matchups that could alter the standings in a big way. This weekend alone, Furman vs. Samford and Richmond vs. Elon should create some separation and offer clarity in conference races.

It is also no surprise that this week's power rankings are littered with teams from the aforementioned conferences. In total, there are 18 teams coming from the Big Sky, CAA, MVFC and SoCon, which just tells you both the depth and strength of each conference as a whole.

Here's how the rest of the FCS Power Rankings look:

Biggest Riser: Austin Peay -- No. 13 (Last Week: 18)

New this Week: Southern Illinois, Southeastern Louisiana

Dropped Out: Eastern Kentucky, Rhode Island

On the Cusp: Idaho (2-2), Youngstown State (2-1), Southeast Missouri State (3-1), Harvard (2-0)