Conference races are heating up with some huge games coming up in Week 7. The biggest one takes place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with the Dakota Marker game, which is the annual rivalry between North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Both teams are ranked in the top three of the latest FCS Power Rankings, and the top spot in the MVFC on the line.
Alcorn State and Southern also hit the field in a battle for the top spot in the SWAC West. No one talks enough about the job Braves coach Fred McNair does in Lorman, Mississippi, and first-year coach Eric Dooley has his Jaguars lighting up the scoreboard.
Elsewhere, there are games involving conference foes looking to close the gap in tightening races. Tarleton and Stephen F. Austin both look to climb back into the wide-open ASUN-WAC race. Nicholls, despite a 1-5 record, can find itself back in the thick of the Southland Conference race with a victory over Incarnate Word.
It's going to make for another exciting week, so let's get to the FCS Power Rankings.
Biggest Risers: William & Mary -- No. 11 (Last Week: 14)
Biggest Fall: Delaware -- No. 12 (LW: 5)
Dropped Out: Southeastern Louisiana, Eastern Kentucky
On the Cusp: Campbell (3-2), Princeton (4-0), Furman (4-2), Penn (4-0)
|Team
|Rank
|Record
|Breakdown
|1. Montana
|5-0
|Little by little, the Grizzlies defense has allowed more points each week. Last week, it allowed 20 to winless Idaho State. This week, it hosts red-hot Idaho, which averages 33 points per game. Montana has to buck that trend.
|2. North Dakota State
|5-1
|North Dakota State has a massive game upcoming vs. South Dakota State in the Dakota Marker Game. Last week's close win vs. Indiana State could've been a sign of vulnerability, but I believe the normally sharp Bison simply got caught looking ahead.
|3. South Dakota State
|5-1
|The Jackrabbits have consistently had one of the best defenses in the FCS. They have to feel strongly about their chances heading into the Dakota Marker Game this weekend.
|4. Sacramento State
|5-0
|The Hornets' main goal on offense hasn't changed heading into their matchup vs. Eastern Washington: Get two-time FCS All-American tight end Marshel Martin the football early and often.
|5. Holy Cross
|6-0
|Depending on how you look at it, the Crusaders' bye week came at either the best or worst time. Getting this weekend off provides the perfect opportunity to rest, recharge and continue on with the mission of running the table in the Patriot League.
|6. Weber State
|5-0
|QB Bronson Barron has been playing some of his best ball as of late. His accuracy and ball protection has made this already tough Weber State squad even tougher.
|7. Montana State
|5-1
|Just like last season, the question coming into any game vs. Montana State is whether your defense can stop the run. The Bobcats' tempo and run game puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses every week.
|8. Elon
|5-1
|QB Matthew McKay is one of the most efficient passers in the FCS and an influential transfer for the Phoenix since coming over from Montana State.
|9. Jackson State
|5-0
|Don't let the postgame fracas with Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. cause you to forget that Coach Prime's Tigers are dominant on both sides of the ball, especially at QB with Shedeur Sanders.
|10. Mercer
|5-1
|Mercer's defense, which has only given up three points per game in SoCon play, faces a big challenge this weekend vs. East Tennessee State's excellent tailback, Jacob Saylors. The Bears' schedule is about to tighten up down the stretch.
|11. William & Mary
|5-1
|The Tribe did a fantastic job last weekend against Delaware star QB Nolan Henderson, minimizing his ability to generate explosive plays. It might have been their best defensive performance all season.
|12. Delaware
|5-1
|The Blue Hens lost a tough game against conference foe William & Mary, and going 1 of 11 on third downs was a big reason why. It's hard to score when you can't stay on the field.
|13. Incarnate Word
|5-1
|Another week, another seven-touchdown day by QB Lindsey Scott Jr., with all seven scores coming via the passing game. That brings his season total to 32 touchdowns (27 passing, five rushing). His 27 touchdown passes would lead the FBS.
|14. Fordham
|5-1
|It's easy to be enamored with the number of yards and points the Rams produce, but this offensive line may be the best in the entire FCS. They are straight-up killing it on offense.
|15. Chattanooga
|4-1
|Let's see if the Mocs can start this game against VMI in the same fashion they finished their game against East Tennessee State two weeks ago. They averted danger then and can't afford a slow start this week.
|16. Southern Illinois
|4-2
|I like how the Salukis are flying around the football defensively. We saw their defense force a turnover early against Missouri State last weekend, which set the table for their dominant performance. They look to be peaking at the right time.
|17. Villanova
|3-2
|It'll be interesting to see how the Wildcats' pass defense fares in this week's game vs. Richmond. If it can't cover or minimize the run-after-catch opportunities, it could be a long day at the office.
|18. Samford
|5-1
|The Bulldogs take their four-game winning streak into a bye and get two weeks to prepare for what looks to be a highly competitive SoCon race down the stretch.
|19. Richmond
|3-2
|QB Reece Udinski has been ballin', completing 76% of his passes with 13 touchdowns to only one interception. He has no problem peppering different targets throughout the game, which makes it hard for a defense to take away one specific receiver.
|20. Southeast Missouri State
|5-1
|SEMO has won five straight games and will have this weekend off before traveling to Northwestern State. The Redhawks look to be in a two-team race with UT Martin in the Ohio Valley Conference.
|21. North Dakota
|4-2
|If you are North Dakota, you are watching the Dakota Marker Game hoping it's a physical overtime contest ... because you take on the Jackrabbits next weekend.
|22. Monmouth
|4-2
|RB Jaden Shirden leads all of Division I with 932 yards rushing. He's averaging 9.6 yards per carry with touchdown runs of 99, 75, 67 and 56 yards. At this rate, he will have a chance to crack that 2,000-yard barrier by season's end. If that happens, Monmouth will be running deep into the playoffs.
|23. UT Martin
|4-2
|Also on their bye week, the Skyhawks have a tilt with the Tennessee Volunteers next. But, hey, at least they get two weeks to prepare!
|24. Austin Peay
|4-2
|The Governors had no answers for Central Arkansas' passing game. Stewing for two weeks on such a bad loss, I fully expect them to come out on fire this weekend against Murray State.
|25. Idaho
|3-2
|Freshman QB Gevani McCoy is playing lights-out. The 6-foot, 170-pound passer has 10 touchdowns to only two interceptions, completing 72% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt. He's playing well above his age.