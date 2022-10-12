Conference races are heating up with some huge games coming up in Week 7. The biggest one takes place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with the Dakota Marker game, which is the annual rivalry between North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Both teams are ranked in the top three of the latest FCS Power Rankings, and the top spot in the MVFC on the line.

Alcorn State and Southern also hit the field in a battle for the top spot in the SWAC West. No one talks enough about the job Braves coach Fred McNair does in Lorman, Mississippi, and first-year coach Eric Dooley has his Jaguars lighting up the scoreboard.

Elsewhere, there are games involving conference foes looking to close the gap in tightening races. Tarleton and Stephen F. Austin both look to climb back into the wide-open ASUN-WAC race. Nicholls, despite a 1-5 record, can find itself back in the thick of the Southland Conference race with a victory over Incarnate Word.

It's going to make for another exciting week, so let's get to the FCS Power Rankings.

Biggest Risers: William & Mary -- No. 11 (Last Week: 14)

Biggest Fall: Delaware -- No. 12 (LW: 5)

Dropped Out: Southeastern Louisiana, Eastern Kentucky

On the Cusp: Campbell (3-2), Princeton (4-0), Furman (4-2), Penn (4-0)