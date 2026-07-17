College football's top offensive lines: Georgia, Ohio State boast strong trench play entering 2026

While strong quarterback play, talented running backs and flashy wide receivers all make a difference in college football, a dependable line is at the foundation of every truly great offense. Last year's two College Football Playoff National Championship participants (Miami and Indiana) both relied on stellar trench play throughout their CFP runs.

It's no coincidence that most of the teams on this list are also considered early national title contenders for 2026. Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Indiana were all in the top 10 in CBS Sports' 138 rankings this summer. Tennessee, Michigan and Iowa all ranked inside the top 25. A strong offensive line may not be enough to make a team a contender on its own, but it's hard to contend without one.

With proven experience and athletic upside, these 10 offensive lines are the best in college football entering the 2026 season.

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs return a young, talented offensive line led by center Drew Bobo, who enters the season as my top center in the country. Bobo has nearly 1,000 career snaps at center and is a dependable player who is rarely beaten. Dontrell Glover returns after logging more than 750 snaps as a true freshman starter and gives Georgia a physical mauler on the interior. I expect Glover to improve his consistency in pass protection.

Zykie Helton is expected to start as a true freshman after an impressive spring and will be tested early and often by opposing defenses. Earnest Greene III returns with more than 1,900 career snaps and extensive experience at both tackle spots. Greene battled injuries early last season, but is an outstanding player who has seen it all in the SEC.

Juan Gaston is back after playing nearly 500 snaps as a freshman at right tackle. Gaston is a massive lineman with an impressive wingspan that helps neutralize edge rushers, though he needs to improve his lateral quickness and change of direction. Freshman Ekene Ogboko is expected to serve as Georgia's swing tackle. TyQuez Richardson brings tackle experience from Alabama A&M and provides valuable depth, while Malachi Toliver also adds depth after starting several games at center late last season.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State's offensive line struggled down the stretch in 2025, but the Buckeyes return a dependable group with 89 career starts and the right mentality to bounce back in 2026.

The strength of the unit is the interior, anchored by Carson Hinzman, who has logged nearly 2,200 career snaps. Hinzman is a steady, dependable player who excels in pass protection and thrives in Ohio State's zone-running schemes.

Returning starters Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld boast more than 2,500 combined career snaps. Montgomery is a tough, blue-collar player, while Siereveld slides inside from left tackle and should provide a boost to the running game. Based on last season's tape, he's one of the nation's better run blockers.

Phillip Daniels returns at right tackle with more than 1,000 career snaps. He's a physical player who can struggle against speed and quickness off the edge, but he has a high ceiling and I expect him to take a significant step forward this season. It wouldn't surprise me if Daniels eventually becomes the highest NFL Draft pick of the group.

Ian Moore is expected to earn the starting job at left tackle despite having fewer than 300 career snaps, making him the biggest wildcard on the line. Like most teams, Ohio State has very little proven depth behind its starters.

3. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky has quietly assembled a talented roster, led by an offensive line that should be one of the Wildcats' strengths this season.

Malachi Wood is a massive, yet nimble right tackle with nearly 400 career snaps. He has tremendous upside and an opportunity to emerge as one of the SEC's breakout offensive linemen this season.

Lance Heard arrives from Tennessee to protect the blind side. He brings more than 1,800 career snaps along with immense potential, but he needs to become more consistent and play with greater strain to maximize his talent.

Coleton Price transfers in from Baylor with more than 2,200 career snaps and is one of my favorite centers in the country. He provides consistency in both the run and pass game and was an outstanding addition for the Wildcats.

Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola is expected to start at left guard. He brings a massive frame and nearly 1,500 career snaps. Tshabola is a strong run blocker who can struggle with speed and quickness in pass protection, but his experience in big games should provide a steady presence on the interior.

Olaus Alinen gets his first opportunity to play a significant role after spending his career as a backup at Alabama. His versatility allows him to play tackle if needed, and I expect him to be a valuable addition up front.

Kentucky has very little proven depth behind its starting five.

4. Texas Longhorns

Texas reshaped its offensive line by adding Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani at right tackle and moving last year's starting right tackle, Brandon Baker, inside to right guard.

Siani remains a work in progress in pass protection because of his tendency to bend at the waist, but he flashes impressive athleticism in the run game and consistently moves defenders off the ball. Baker brings more than 900 career snaps and struggled in pass protection at both tackle spots last season, but he's an effective run blocker with the size and strength to create movement.

Connor Robertson returns for his second season as the starting center and provides a steady presence in both the run and pass game.

Jaydon Chatman and Dylan Sikorski are expected to battle for the starting job at left guard during fall camp. Sikorski enters with the edge after gaining more experience at Oregon State last season, though Chatman performed well in limited snaps at right tackle.

Trevor Goosby returns at left tackle and projects as one of the nation's top offensive tackles. He excels in pass protection with quick feet and the ability to anchor against speed-to-power rushes, allowing just one sack last season. While there's still room for refinement with his technique, Goosby has all the tools to be one of the first two or three offensive linemen selected in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Like many teams, the Longhorns have very little proven depth behind their starting five.

5. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma has been plagued by injuries along the offensive line in recent seasons, but the Sooners return a unit with nearly 100 career starts entering 2026.

Michael Fasusi enters his second season as the starting left tackle and has the talent to develop into one of the nation's premier offensive linemen if he builds on last year's success.

Eddy Pierre-Louis returns after logging more than 500 snaps at left guard. He is an outstanding player in both the run and pass game and deserves far more national recognition.

Jake Maikkula returns at center with more than 1,800 career snaps. He's a fundamentally sound player who is rarely out of position and provides a steady presence in the middle.

Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta are expected to battle for the starting right guard job during fall camp. Ozaeta brings more than 1,000 career snaps at Oklahoma, while Fodje logged more than 400 snaps last season. I wouldn't be surprised if both see significant playing time, though Fodje is more difficult to project after spending last season at offensive tackle.

E'Marion Harris arrives from Arkansas with nearly 1,700 career snaps as a starter. There's plenty to like about his film, and he still has significant room for growth.

Caleb Nitta, a former starter at Western Kentucky, brings more than 700 career snaps and provides valuable insurance behind Maikkula at center. Fred Hinton also adds experienced depth at tackle after beginning his career at Eastern Kentucky.

6. Notre Dame

Notre Dame's offensive line got off to a rocky start in 2025 but showed steady improvement as the season progressed. The Irish have a massive front with tremendous upside and surprising depth, provided they can get a few key players back from significant injuries.

Joe Otting returns to anchor the unit at center after logging 462 career snaps. He is expected to beat out Ashton Craig, who is working back from his second ACL injury. He is a steady, dependable player in both the run and pass game.

Anthonie Knapp is the most recognizable name on the line. The former two-year starter at tackle is expected to slide inside, where his physicality as a run blocker should be an even better fit.

Sullivan Absher is the favorite to start at left guard if Charles Jagusah is unable to return from the serious ATV accident he suffered last summer. Absher has more than 400 career snaps and is a dependable run blocker.

Guerby Lambert and Will Black are expected to start at tackle. Lambert brings more than 700 career snaps at guard, along with a massive frame and exceptional length. He'll be one to watch after struggling at times with speed and twitch on the interior last season. Black is another massive tackle who showed more athleticism than expected during his limited 27 snaps at right tackle and left guard.

Matty Augustine will compete for a role at tackle. Although he has limited game experience, he's a talented prospect who gives the Irish another intriguing option up front.

7. Tennessee

The Volunteers return four starters and are led by a dynamic left side that is as talented as they come. Left tackle David Sanders Jr. started more than half the games (480 snaps) as a true freshman and held his own in protection. He plays with a solid foundation of technique that will improve with development and strength gains. Sanders was more than adequate in the run game and is a finisher who plays with the right mentality.

Wendell Moe Jr. has almost 2,500 snaps and is a powerful run blocker who loves to get physical. Sam Pendleton anchors the line and brings more than 1,300 snaps to the table. Pendleton is always in the right place and does a nice job of setting the table, but is somewhat limited athletically.

Jesse Perry brings more than 800 snaps of experience at both right tackle and guard but is expected to kick inside. Perry is a fighter and a good run blocker. Ory Williams is a massive human with limited experience at LSU and is expected to play right tackle. Williams has limited film but looks the part, plays with good pad level and is a finisher.

Shamurad Umarov is a capable backup on the interior with more than 800 career snaps at Tennessee. Beyond Umarov, they lack experience but have some large bodies itching for reps.

8. Indiana

The Hoosiers return a really strong unit in 2026, led by All-American left tackle Carter Smith, who was rock solid all season in 2025 and more than capable in both phases. Adedamola Ajani has the least returning experience, with 400 career snaps, and is expected to be the right tackle this season.

Ajani showed the ability to move defenders as a run blocker last year at guard, but struggled with speed and twitch in limited reps at right tackle. Drew Evans will anchor the offensive line this season after starting at guard last year and is a steady presence who will be solid in both phases.

The Hoosiers brought in Joe Brunner, with his 1,500 career snaps at Wisconsin. He is a massive interior player who excels at moving defenders in zone schemes and is steady as a rock in protection. I expect Brunner to be one of the better guards in the country. Bray Lynch is back with more than 1,800 career snaps and is a steady player who is a very solid run blocker. Indiana has very little experienced depth behind the starters.

9. Iowa

The Joe Moore Award-winning group from 2025 returns two starters. Kade Pieper is back with nearly 900 career snaps and kicks inside to anchor the line this season, which will fit his skill set better. Pieper is scrappy and a fighter, but excels as a run blocker with quick feet and the ability to reach defenders on the front side and cut off defenders on the back side. Pieper is good in space and is a problem on the second level.

Trevor Lauck returns to man the blind side and does a nice job mixing up his sets. He is a force in the outside run game with quick feet and good technique. Leighton Jones is expected to be the left guard after logging 125 snaps last year. Jones looks solid as a run blocker, as you would expect. Trent Wilson is expected to man the right guard position and brings nearly 400 snaps of experience from James Madison. Wilson is a gritty player and should fit in well.

Jack Dotzler, like everyone at Iowa, is a good run blocker and has some work to do in dropback pass protection. Mike Myslinski was granted a sixth year of eligibility and will provide depth at center. He could also give the Hawkeyes the ability to kick Pieper back out to guard. There is not a ton of experienced depth behind the starters, but Iowa has some big bodies waiting in the wings.

10. Michigan

The Wolverines return a relatively young and talented unit in 2026 with 64 career starts, led by right tackle Andrew Sprague. Sprague has more than 800 career snaps and is a wall in pass protection. Sprague is advanced in his technique for a young player and is a skilled run blocker.

The other tackle spot will most likely be a camp battle between Andrew Babalola and Blake Frazier. Babalola did not play last season and was highly thought of before he was injured last August. Frazier is my pick to get the nod on the blind side after being thrown to the wolves last season as a first-year starter. I am expecting the 500 snaps he got last year, along with a year's worth of development, to pay off this year for Frazier.

Jake Guarnera returns to anchor the unit and brings 700 snaps of experience. He is a fighter and solid in both phases. Nathan Efobi got more than 350 reps last season despite missing about half the games with an injury. Efobi is a raw guard prospect who showed promise as a run blocker last season and has some improvement to make with movement and games in protection. Evan Link is likely to take over the other interior spot with more than 1,000 career snaps. Link was a mauler at tackle at times last year and looks the part of a player with big upside.

Brady Norton has extensive experience and gives the Wolverines a nice depth piece at tackle. With Norton and whoever is the backup at left tackle between Babalola and Frazier, the Wolverines have more depth than most, which is a nice thing to have after all the injuries they battled last season.