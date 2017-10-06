College Football Traditions: Enjoy game day at Fred's near Tiger Stadium at LSU

If you've never been to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a college football game, you are missing out. From the roar of the crowd at Tiger Stadium to the food cooked by the thousands of tailgaters before hand to Mike The Tiger's cage, everything about a Saturday afternoon at LSU screams "college football."

One of the top places in town to enjoy the atmosphere is Fred's, which welcomes fans with free food, great drinks and a friendly atmosphere for fans of all ages.

This isn't your ordinary food, though. This is true, cajun food in a truly cajun setting

From the cajun shrimp pasta to center cut filets to mesquite smoky flavor to live music, Fred's should be on your college football bucket list.