College Football Traditions: Stop by The Swamp Restaurant in Gainesville
Florida fans gather at The Swamp Restaurant to watch Gator football
It's that time of year when Georgia and Florida fans hit the road and meet in Jacksonville for their annual rivalry party, featured prominently on Saturday afternoon as the SEC Game of the Week on CBS.
While many Florida fans will be making the pilgrimage to Jacksonville, fans watching the game in Gainesville will no doubt be crowding in the Swamp Restaurant to watch. Opened in 1994, The Swamp Restaurant was featured this week as a stop on CBS Sports' tour of the country checking out College Football Traditions.
The Swamp Restaurant took some time to show off its "Freshman 15 Burger," which of course features swamp seasoning, veggies and a fried egg on top. Gator tail tacos also made an appearance at this football-friendly spot in Gainesville.
