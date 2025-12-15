In a flurry of movement Monday morning, five different high-level quarterbacks announced their intention to go in the college football transfer portal.

Former five-stars Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway left Nebraska and Florida, respectively, after two seasons. Aidan Chiles, a former top 60 recruit, opted to depart Michigan State. East Carolina QB Katin Houser decided to make a run back to the Power Four following a breakout season. Meanwhile, the portal's new No. 1 player -- Brendan Sorsby -- hopped back into the portal ahead of his final season of college football.

Dizzying movement during a dizzying period of portal machinations across the sport.

The portal doesn't open for another three weeks, and there are still many high-profile moves expected to occur both within in the quarterback market and apart from it. With that in mind, let's reset the quarterback landscape, highlighting some of the big names, schools to watch and names we still have on the radar ahead of Jan. 2.

The names atop the QB market

No. 1 Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati: Sorsby finished the year ranked 10th in ESPN's QBR metric, emerging as one of the truly elite passers in the sport. The two early schools to watch with Sorsby are Indiana and Texas Tech. The Hoosiers are a bit ironic given that's where Sorsby started his career, exiting Bloomington shortly after Curt Cignetti arrived. The Red Raiders are the local school to have on the radar -- if you consider 300 miles of West Texas driving local -- and seem to be a strong on-paper fit for the junior passer. Of note with Sorsby: Sources have indicated he still plans to consider the NFL Draft. But those are two schools to know if he does opt to stay in school.

No. 2 Dylan Raiola, Nebraska: It probably is unsurprising to see Raiola's name listed here given the lead up the last few weeks. His brother decommitted from Nebraska. The school fired his uncle Donovan, the offensive line coach. CBS Sports reported the split was likely. But the end of the Raiola and Nebraska partnership is still interesting given how much the two sides had invested in each other, including a $3.5 million rev share/NIL package for Raiola. As for what's next, an early school to keep an eye on is Oregon. The Raiola camp has interest in the Ducks, per sources, and there is a growing industry thought that Oregon QB Dante Moore will end up testing the NFL Draft waters.

No. 3 DJ Lagway, Florida: Unlike the above two situations that had been trending toward a breakup for weeks, the divorce between Lagway and Florida came as somewhat of a surprise Monday. Lagway only decided in recent days he'd move on after his initial meetings with the new Florida staff went poorly, per sources. As for what's next for the former No. 1 QB prospect in the 2024 class, schools like Baylor, Florida State and Duke (depending on what happens with Darian Mensah) have been brought up per sources along with those like Clemson, LSU and Miami. Of note, Lagway's dad played at Baylor.

Others we're watching

Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State: Industry sources have pointed at Leavitt for months as someone who could enter the transfer portal. That seems like a formality at this point after he didn't attend Arizona State's year-end banquet and head coach Kenny Dillingham wished him well "in whatever his future may hold," per 247Sports' Chris Karpman.

CJ Bailey, QB, NC State: A star sophomore with the Wolfpack, Bailey is a popular rumor for other teams in terms of potential portal candidates. Dave Doeren coming back aids NC State's chances of keeping Bailey around, but he remains a very hot name in terms of other programs looking at the quarterback market.

Byrum Brown, QB, South Florida: It raised some eyebrows in the industry when Brown opted out of the Cure Bowl. Brown is a senior, but he's pursing a waiver that is expected to go through. If it does … several schools in the industry are watching Brown and his status. There would be a natural fit at Auburn, where his former South Florida head coach Alex Golseh resides.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, North Texas: A breakout star as a redshirt freshman this season, Mestemaker led the FBS with 4,129 passing yards to go along with 31 touchdowns on 70.2% passing. He's been a name other schools have eyed for months. It's natural to assume that he'll follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. But Mestemaker is expected to have robust options.

There are several other QBs worth watching over the coming month. Some notable backups like Ohio State's Lincoln Kienholz and Oregon's Austin Novasad have decisions to make. There are other very productive Group of Five QBs like Arkansas State's Jaylen Raynor or Parker Navarro from Ohio worth keeping track of. There are also a few more established starters who could shake if things become further unsettled at their current situations.

The news keeps coming with three weeks to go. Don't expect it to stop anytime soon.

North Texas' Drew Mestemaker is expected to among the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Getty Images

Teams in need

Miami: The Hurricanes are likely to dip into the portal for a third straight offseason in pursuit of a quarterback with Carson Beck's impending graduation. Though, there is some internal optimism about the development of Emory Williams.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders love backup quarterback Will Hammond, but he tore his ACL in late October. Given that there's no guarantee of him being ready for next season, Texas Tech is expected to go after a starter-quality passer in the portal. Money tends to be no object in Lubbock.

Indiana: Indiana's made the playoff in back-to-back years with a transfer quarterback, and it will try to do so a third time in 2026. Expect Indiana to go and get a guy to replace Fernando Mendoza.

LSU: Could it just end up being Trinidad Chambliss? That's certainly possible if he can secure a waiver. Either way, the Tigers are expected to be in the portal market for a high-level starter, and Lane Kiffin makes the Tigers a super attractive option.

Florida State: There had been some thought that Tommy Castellanos could qualify for an additional season of college football via a waiver. It could still happen, but there's a good chance of Florida State hopping into the high-end portal quarterback market either way.

That top of the market could grow, too, depending on a few big quarterback decisions. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could end up going to the draft which would mean Oregon jumping into the fray. The tenor around his situation has shifted in recent weeks with industry sources now considering the NFL a more likely option for Moore.

Auburn will have a decision to make about its 2026 signal-caller. Deuce Knight is a potential superstar and seems to be an ideal on-paper fit for Golesh's system. Knight has also started just one game. I would expect the Tigers to pursue an experienced option.

Clemson, believe it or not, is also a team to watch in the quarterback market. The Tigers have indicated to agents that quarterback is a potential need this cycle as they replace Cade Klubnik. Whether that's a high-end starter or someone to compete with Christopher Vizzina remains to be seen.

There are also a lot of other teams expected to go get a guy. Illinois, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Baylor will all likely need starting arms, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.