What do college football's best teams need in the transfer portal ahead of the spring window? In the case of some schools, the answer is basically nothing, as it promises to be a slow spring portal cycle overall. But that's not the case across the board, even in the top 10 of CBS Sports' most recent Top 25 rankings, which was published immediately following the 2024 season.

Talking to sources across the country and also polling 247Sports' team site experts, these are the biggest needs for college football's best teams exiting spring practice.

No. 1 Texas: Tight end

There's a chance Texas pursues a defensive lineman or a receiver if one pops up in the portal that makes sense, like it did recently with Stanford edge David Bailey. But the position of need Texas must address is tight end. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said this of portal needs recently: "Our numbers are really down at tight end." Texas went after a tight end in the winter window with Purdue's Max Klare, who ultimately ended up at Ohio State. Don't be surprised if they're aggressive with that position in the spring window with a need for a more traditional "Y" tight end.

No. 2 Georgia: Edge

Georgia will likely take some depth pieces at quarterback and running back if they make sense, but the big position of need is edge. The Bulldogs were dealt a blow late in the winter cycle when Damon Wilson, the No. 2 overall player in the 247Sports portal rankings, transferred to Missouri. There just isn't a lot of experienced depth for Georgia at outside linebacker. The Bulldogs will be aggressive if the right player pops up to address that need.

No. 3 Miami: Wide receiver

Miami will have one of the best offensive lines and most experienced quarterbacks in college football next season. But there is a question about the wide receiver corps after Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and Isaiah Horton all moved on this offseason. What's left is a young wide receiver room and LSU transfer CJ Daniels. Thus, you can expect Miami to go hard after a high-end receiver if one pops up in the portal this spring. The Hurricanes went all in on Beck; now they want to get him weapons.

No. 4 Ohio State: Defensive line

The Buckeyes' d-line will look much different in 2025 with four starters moving on, including a trio of likely draft picks. Ohio State doesn't lack depth with likely starters at edge (Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson) and DT (Eddrick Houston, Kayden McDonald) all playing 100-plus snaps last year. But the Buckeyes did show a willingness to go after the right lineman during the winter cycle when they pursed Wilson. If another Wilson-level d-lineman pops up — or, frankly, even good depth — expect Ohio State to be in the mix.

No. 5 Penn State: Wide receiver

What else? The Nittany Lions were one of the big winners of the NFL Draft deadline this year, getting many of their best players to return for the 2025 season. But we're still not very far removed from PSU's receivers failing to record a catch in the Orange Bowl. Throw in the fact the Nittany Lions' top four pass catchers from a year ago departed, and there's some upgrading to do in that room even with two transfers from the winter cycle (Devonte Ross, Kyron Hudson) in the boat. If there's a high-level receiver out there, or even quality experienced depth, it'd benefit the Nittany Lions to add it. Though, don't be shocked if new DC Jim Knowles adds a few pieces on defense, too.

No. 6 Notre Dame: TBD star player

It's not expected that Notre Dame will pursue much in the spring portal window. Coach Marcus Freeman emphasized that after the Irish's spring game: "We're not actively seeking to add to our roster. We're really happy with what we've got." But if the right player pops up, there's a scenario in which Notre Dame could become a buyer. The Irish did have a bit of interest behind the scenes in Bailey — the price tag ended up being far too high — and if another impact player of that caliber emerges, I don't think the Irish would just hang up the phone. There's also a possibility that a departure from the roster spurs Notre Dame to go portal shopping for depth purposes.

No. 7 Oregon: Linebacker

Honestly, the Ducks don't have a lot of needs. They signed a 10-player transfer class in the winter that addressed many of the starting and depth question marks on the roster. But if there's a spot it makes sense to add a player, it's linebacker. Beyond senior Bryce Boettcher and junior Devon Jackson — who's never made a start — there isn't a ton of proven production in the room. If the right player pops up in the portal, I could see the Ducks adding a veteran to the linebacker room for some additional depth and experience.

No. 8 Clemson: Running back

Look, the answer here is probably "nothing." Clemson, even with a few signees in the winter, uses the portal more sparingly than any Power Four program. Dabo Swinney hinted the Tigers would do little with the portal after Clemson's spring game on April 5: "We've got a lot of work to do, but we're ready to go to battle with what we've got."

But if you're going to pick a spot Clemson needs to upgrade and add depth, it's running back. The Tigers lost Phil Mafah to the NFL Draft. His 2025 backup, Jay Haynes, is coming off knee surgery after the ACC title game. One of the team's other lead backs is expected to be true freshman Gideon Davidson. Thus, you get to a point where Clemson is starting converted wide receiver Adam Randall at running during spring practice. Maybe Clemson does have enough at running back, and Swinney's history indicates he'll roll with the room as is. But it could benefit the Tigers to grab a proven back in the portal.

No. 9 Tennessee: Quarterback

Last week this would have read defensive back or wide receiver. Now? The Vols have a Nico Iamaleava-sized hole at quarterback to fill. Tennessee and Iamaleava could not come to an agreement in negotiations, leading to one of the most public splits in college football history. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has already said the program will pursue a quarterback in the portal with only two scholarship passers on the roster. The question is whether the Vols spend big to make a splash or instead just add quality depth. If Tennessee goes poaching for an established starter, it could set off dominoes across the country in quarterback rooms.

No. 10 LSU: Defensive tackle

LSU upgraded at almost every position in the winter portal window. But the one spot it failed to land a top-10 player is defensive tackle, where the Tigers only signed Texas backup Sydir Mitchell. That means defensive tackle — for the second spring in a row — will be in focus for a Tigers program with national title aspirations. LSU ranked just 73rd nationally last season in yards allowed per rush. An impact DT would go a long way in helping to fix that issue.