In reality, the 2025-26 college football transfer portal cycle is already in full motion even if the new, single window (Jan. 2-16) is weeks away. Teams have been building portal boards for months, players are announcing their intentions to enter by the hundreds, and, as one agent put it, "deals are being struck."

Quarterback, as always, will draw the headlines.

Industry sources expect there to be a robust quarterback market of established starters, high-profile backups, non-Power Four stars and even a few FCS quarterbacks with whom schools are enamored. The money will be tremendous; schools are still operating without any regard for a cap. These are the names that other programs are keeping their eyes on, in talking with sources across the country:

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: In some ways Sellers is one of the the swing players of this quarterback cycle. The Gamecocks have a lot of work to do to keep Sellers in Columbia; he could also go pro, but that seems unlikely after a rough 2025 season in which he entered atop many a draft board.

Nothing has been decided about his future, but Sellers could be the biggest splash of this transfer quarterback cycle if he were to leave South Carolina. The Gamecocks ponied up to keep Sellers in the fold this past offseason, but his next decision will be about charting the best course for his long-term future. Sellers' camp would need to feel confident in whoever the school hires as its offensive coordinator and the supporting cast around him.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State: A name that's already broken contain, industry sources point to Leavitt as someone who could explore the transfer portal. Nothing has been decided in that regard, however, as there are a lot of decisions to be made around Tempe that will help determine Leavitt's future.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska: As CBS Sports previously reported, there's some concern in Lincoln about Raiola's future with the program. Those in Raiola's camp strongly considered the portal last offseason, and that's the case again ahead of the winter portal window.

Aidan Chiles, Michigan State: Chiles was benched earlier this season by the old Michigan State staff. It's unclear how new coach Pat Fitzgerald's hire will impact his thinking. But Chiles has been a popular name among industry sources, in terms of potential portal players.

CJ Bailey, NC State: Bailey quietly emerged as one of the country's best passers this past season, throwing for 2,884 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 69.6% of his passes. Industry sources have speculated for months now that the Miami native could test the portal waters, though Dave Doeren's return could help keep the NC State roster together.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati: You can put Sorsby in the same bucket as Sellers as a quarterback with a pair of decisions to make. He needs to decide whether he'll test the NFL Draft waters. He also needs to decide if he comes back to college whether that will be with Cincinnati. Other schools have pointed at Sorsby as a player they're watching closely.

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas: There's a Group of Five quarterback who moves every year and ends up defining the cycle. That could be Mestermaker in 2026. Most in the industry believe that he'll just follow North Texas coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. But Mestemaker is someone who will draw considerable national interest.

Byrum Brown, QB, South Florida: Brown is a guy to keep an eye on this upcoming cycle. He's a listed senior but there's a good chance he can get another year. If he does ... Auburn would be a natural landing spot. That's where his old coach, Alex Golesh, left South Florida for.

That's only a few of the many names that are being thrown out behind the scenes. There are key backups at places like Ohio State (Lincoln Kienholz) and Notre Dame (Kenny Minchey) with decisions to make.

There are some interesting non-Power Four quarterbacks out there like Colton Joseph at Old Dominion -- he's expected to have high-level options -- and even a few in the FCS worth keeping an eye on like Harvard's Jaden Craig, who people speculate could move.

There are also a bunch of other established starters who will dip into the market, depending on offensive coordinator and rev-share negotiations.

Buckle up.