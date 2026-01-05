The 2026 transfer portal cycle is moving faster than anything college football has seen before. A condensed, two-week entry window has compressed timelines, forcing staffs to operate with urgency as players move quickly from availability to commitment. While athletes are still able to sign outside that window, the accelerated entry period has created a sprint-like environment early in the cycle, reshaping how roster building unfolds in real time.

That urgency is already reflected in the numbers.

Multiple programs have already reached double-digit transfer additions since the cycle began last Friday, and 12 of 247Sports top 50 players in the portal have already found new homes as of early Monday morning. The pace has rewarded programs with clear plans, strong relationships and the resources to move decisively.

Early success in the portal doesn't guarantee results in the fall, but it often reveals which staffs are most prepared to navigate college football's evolving roster economy.

Here's a look at five teams off to the hot starts early in this transfer portal cycle.

Curt Cignetti isn't about to let Indiana's historic turnaround stall. As the No. 1 Hoosiers prepare for a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch against No. 5 Oregon on Friday night at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, the staff is assembling one of the nation's most impressive early transfer portal classes. Ahead of several key departures -- most notably Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft Fernando Mendoza -- Indiana is moving quickly to reload, adding high-profile talent that could keep the program's momentum rolling well into next season.

"Hoo-hoo-hoo Hoosiers Hoover!" is likely to be the chant in Bloomington next season thanks to the addition of TCU quarterback transfer Josh Hoover, who was once committed to Indiana in high school. Hoover's arrival as the No. 9 transfer quarterback in the cycle continues the trend of high-profile players at that position under Cignetti, joining the likes of Kurtis Rourke and, most recently, Mendoza.

But quarterback was far from the only addition Sunday. Indiana also landed another four-star transfer on offense: Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, a potential favorite target for Hoover. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore had 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons. Boston College leading rusher Turbo Richard committed as well, adding 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons and giving Indiana another proven playmaker in the backfield. Together, the trio gives the Hoosiers a formidable offensive foundation for 2026.

The Hoosiers didn't stop on offense, however.

On defense, they bolstered the edge with Kansas State four-star transfer Tobi Osunsanmi and Notre Dame transfer Joshua Burnham. Indiana also added two experienced safeties in Wisconsin transfer Preston Zachman and Cincinnati transfer Jiquan Sanks, who bring a combined 34 starts and 59 games of experience to the secondary. And the defensive line may not be done yet, as Cignetti continues to stockpile talent to complement this flourishing roster.

Someone could make a small fortune offering a moving service for all the North Texas transfers -- and new staff -- heading up I‑35 from Denton to Stillwater. New Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris wasted no time bringing in the core of his former Mean Green offense, landing quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and receiver Wyatt Young. Together, they form the nucleus of a pipeline of North Texas talent now flowing to the Cowboys.

As of Monday morning, 11 former North Texas players were committed or signed, contributing to an early haul that now tops 14 transfer newcomers. This comes as part of a complete roster infusion: Oklahoma State has already seen 60 players enter the portal, the most among the Power Four this cycle.

Mestemaker, Hawkins and Young all rank among the top 50 transfers nationally and were central to one of the most explosive offenses in the country last season. Mestemaker led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, while Hawkins paced the nation with 25 rushing scores and totaled 1,434 yards on the ground. Young, who led the American with 1,264 receiving yards, finished third nationally and added 10 touchdowns. Together, the trio played a major role in North Texas averaging 45.1 points and 512.4 yards per game, giving Morris a proven offensive blueprint to implement immediately in Stillwater.

No team has added more transfers at this stage than Penn State. Much like Oklahoma State, the Nittany Lions' surge is tied directly to a coaching transition, as new coach Matt Campbell has quickly leveraged his Iowa State connections to reshape the roster. The result has been a steady stream of former Cyclones following Campbell east -- 16 as of Monday morning -- giving Penn State the deepest early portal haul in the country.

Veteran quarterback Rocco Becht headlines the group arriving in Happy Valley as the No. 8 quarterback in the transfer portal cycle, bringing a 24-12 record as a starter at Iowa State. He is joined by All-Big 12 selection Benjamin Brahmer, the No. 2 tight end transfer, coming off a career year with 37 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Becht will also be reunited with two of his top offensive weapons in wide receiver Brett Eskildsen and running back Carson Hansen, who totaled 1,704 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Penn State has supplemented the offensive influx with key defensive additions as well, including four-star safety Marcus Neal Jr., one of five former Iowa State defenders now headed to Penn State.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin's aggressive early push in the transfer portal is closely tied to a renewed institutional commitment behind the scenes. Athletic director Chris McIntosh made that back in November, telling ESPN the Badgers are prepared to "significantly elevate investment in our program," particularly as it relates to roster retention and acquisition in the revenue-sharing and NIL era. For coach Luke Fickell, the message is unmistakable: increased resources are now being paired with an urgency to produce results on the field.

That urgency has translated into steady portal activity, even without a marquee four-star addition to this point in their double-digit haul. Wisconsin has prioritized experience and immediate contributors, headlined by Old Dominion quarterback transfer Colton Joseph, who projects as the next option under center. He had a breakout 2025 season in which he threw for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,007 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

The Badgers have also upgraded the offensive line with Oklahoma State center transfer Austin Kawecki, a reliable interior presence who allowed just two sacks across 482 pass-blocking snaps in his career, according to PFF. While the star power may be limited for now, Wisconsin's early portal haul is heavy on Power Four experience across the roster -- an intentional approach as Fickell looks to turn increased investment into immediate, tangible improvement.

Texas Tech continued its aggressive approach in the transfer portal Sunday night with the addition of Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the No. 2 overall transfer prospect in this cycle. Sorsby, who also visited LSU before making his decision, gives the Red Raiders a proven option at quarterback and reinforces a portal strategy that isn't concerned with big spending.

The move keeps Sorsby in the Big 12 and provides Texas Tech with immediate stability at a position that remained unsettled late in the season. Despite winning the Big 12 championship, the Red Raiders struggled offensively in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Oregon, leaving lingering questions under center. Sorsby arrives with three years of starting experience and a productive résumé, having passed for 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns at Cincinnati while earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. He adds a dual-threat dimension as well, leading the conference in yards per completion while limiting turnovers.

Don't anticipate this to be the only big move Texas Tech makes.