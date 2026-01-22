Indiana had barely finished celebrating Monday night when college football's next season quietly began. The Hoosiers' first national championship -- and the Big Ten's third straight -- closed one historic chapter. But in this sport, there is no true offseason. As soon as the confetti settles, attention shifts to roster construction, retention battles and the constant churn of the transfer portal.

For many programs, that process has been underway for weeks -- in some cases, months -- as staffs pivoted from bowl prep to personnel management. The modern calendar leaves little room for reflection. Coaches are evaluating film, shoring up thin position groups and chasing experience to fix what was exposed during the fall, often before the previous season has fully ended.

Only five of the top 200 transfer prospects in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports portal rankings remain uncommitted, signaling that most rosters are nearing their offseason shape.

With the portal frenzy settling, here's a look at the top transfer addition for each team in Brandon Marcello's way-too-early top 25 for 2026.

The Buckeyes scored one of the most impactful 2-for-1 wins of the transfer cycle by pulling former Alabama defensive lineman James Smith out of the portal -- a move that also helped bring Crimson Tide edge rusher Qua Russaw to Columbus. While Russaw adds long-term upside, Smith arrives as the immediate difference-maker up front.

A steady presence in Alabama's rotation, Smith started 12 of 15 games this season and tied for second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. He totaled 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks. With one year of eligibility remaining, He gives Ohio State a battle-tested interior defender capable of anchoring the defensive line as the Buckeyes chase another College Football Playoff run.

Texas made it a priority to surround Arch Manning with elite skill talent as it looks to capitalize on its championship window, and Cam Coleman fits the bill. The former Auburn standout brings proven production and untapped upside to Austin. Coleman totaled 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite uneven quarterback play at Auburn. A 6-foot-3, 197-pound former five-star recruit, he has the size and explosiveness of a true No. 1 target. With an upgrade at quarterback in Manning, Coleman is positioned to take his game -- and Texas' offense -- to another level in 2026.

Georgia made an uncommon in-state move by bringing in Isiah Canion, who heads east to Athens after beginning his career at Georgia Tech. A Georgia native, Canion becomes the first Yellow Jackets transfer to play for Kirby Smart and arrives at a time when opportunity is plentiful in the Bulldogs' receiving room.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he offers the physical profile to compete immediately for snaps on the outside. Canion showed clear growth during the 2025 campaign, posting 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. With Georgia tasked with replacing five of its top six pass catchers from this past season, Canion provides an experienced, ready-made solution on the perimeter.

Oregon made a statement in the secondary by adding Minnesota safety transfer Koi Perich, the top-ranked player at his position in the portal. Perich steps into Ryan Hampton's defense as a ready-made playmaker with the versatility to handle multiple roles, whether patrolling the deep middle, fitting the run in the box or sliding into the nickel against spread looks. His arrival helps offset the loss of All-American Dillon Thieneman, who departs for the 2026 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Perich relies on instincts and range to consistently put himself around the football. While his 2025 season didn't match the splash of his breakout freshman year, he still logged nearly 1,000 snaps and remained a dependable presence on the Minnesota defense. With added value on special teams and situational offense, Perich gives Oregon an every-down defender capable of making an immediate impact.

Early returns from the transfer portal weren't encouraging for Notre Dame, but Marcus Freeman and his staff quickly flipped the narrative. While the Fighting Irish haul remains modest at just seven additions, it is quality over quantity in South Bend. Notre Dame currently leads the FBS in average rating per transfer (92.29), headlined by former Oregon defensive lineman Tionne Gray. A massive presence at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, Gray brings immediate size and upside to the interior. The redshirt freshman made three starts this past season, finishing with 18 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Replacing production was a clear priority for Texas A&M after losing one of its two 900-yard receivers, KC Concepcion, to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Aggies addressed that need by adding proven pass catcher Isaiah Horton, who arrives in College Station after a stop at Alabama. Horton spent one season in Tuscaloosa and finished as the Crimson Tide's third-leading receiver, hauling in 42 catches for 511 yards while leading the team with eight touchdown receptions. Prior to that, he produced across three seasons at Miami, totaling 70 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns. With his experience, Horton projects as a reliable complement to Mario Craver and an immediate contributor in Texas A&M's passing attack.

Brendan Sorsby landed at a program ready to make the most of his skill set. The Cincinnati transfer quarterback brings three years of starting experience and dual-threat ability to Texas Tech, giving the Red Raiders a proven playmaker after a season that left questions at the position. Sorsby threw for 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns across two seasons at Cincinnati, adding nearly 600 yards and nine touchdowns rushing this past year alone.

He can make throws from anywhere in the pocket and turn designed runs -- or scrambles -- into big plays, providing immediate firepower for an offense looking to build on a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. With rising sophomore Will Hammond behind him, Sorsby offers the kind of experience and versatility that makes the Red Raiders' quarterback room a legitimate strength heading into 2026.

8. Indiana -- Nick Marsh, WR

Indiana isn't a one-and-done story -- the Hoosiers are reloading in the transfer portal with an eye on sustained success. Curt Cignetti added former Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound pass-catcher who brings size, production and proven consistency to Bloomington. Marsh posted back-to-back productive seasons in East Lansing, totaling 100 catches for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. With Indiana losing top targets Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, Marsh steps in as an immediate weapon for incoming quarterback transfer Josh Hoover.

Michigan is tapping into a proven formula, as Kyle Whittingham's approach from Utah has followed him north with five transfers joining the Wolverines. Leading the group is tight end JJ Buchanan, the highest-rated at his position this transfer cycle. Buchanan turned heads as a freshman, leading all first-year tight ends nationally with 427 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 catches. At 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, he combines size, athleticism and playmaking ability, giving Michigan an immediate weapon in the passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Bryce Underwood.

E'Marion Harris brings SEC seasoning and versatility to an already strong Oklahoma offensive line. The 6-foot-7, 313-pound lineman started 24 games over the past two seasons at Arkansas, splitting time between tackle and guard while allowing just three sacks in 2025. His experience in both run and pass blocking gives the Sooners flexibility up front, and with one year of eligibility remaining, Harris is ready to compete immediately and help solidify a front five loaded with returning talent.

Terrell Anderson provides instant playmaking ability for USC's receiving corps. The 6-foot-2 former NC State pass-catcher caught 39 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, and with two years of eligibility remaining, he adds both size and experience to an offense looking to reload on the perimeter. Anderson can line up outside or in the slot, giving the Trojans flexibility alongside Tanook Hines and the returning receivers. He's ready to step in as a reliable target with only five drops on 75 targets in his career, and make an immediate impact in 2026.

Finding a linebacker with 100 tackles in a season doesn't happen often in the transfer portal, but BYU landed exactly that in California's Cade Uluave. His 8.3 tackles per game in 2025 ranked 42nd in the entire FBS, finishing with 100 total stops, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and five pass breakups, showing he can make plays all over the field. Uluave steps into a key role in the BYU linebacker corps with Jack Kelly departing and will pair alongside Isaiah Glasker to anchor the middle.

13. Miami -- Vandrevius Jacobs, WR

Miami added a deep-threat weapon in former South Carolina wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs. The 6-foot, 182-pound target turned heads in 2025 with 39 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns, all on explosive plays of 35 yards or more.

Jacobs excels on contested catches and vertical routes, posting three 100-yard games and averaging more than 50 yards per reception on deep targets. Despite a slighter frame, he has reliable hands, recording just one drop on 49 targets. That gives the Hurricanes an immediate, high-upside option to complement returners such as Malachi Toney and the incoming 2026 freshman class.

Lane Kiffin pulled out all the stops to land Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, and it paid off when the top-ranked player in the portal committed to LSU. The mobile redshirt junior brings two years of FBS starting experience, throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground in 24 games played (20 starts). Leavitt arrives in Baton Rouge ready to run Kiffin's downfield offense, stepping into a revamped receiving corps. After a 2025 season shortened by injury, he gives LSU a proven dual-threat quarterback who can immediately elevate the offense and help the Tigers return to the CFP conversation in 2026.

15. Alabama -- Terrance Green, DL

Oregon transfer Terrance Green brings size and versatility to Alabama's defensive line, arriving in Tuscaloosa with two years of eligibility. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound interior lineman logged the third-most snaps among Oregon's defensive tackles in 2025, finishing with 15 tackles and a sack across 15 games while steadily developing over three years. Green pairs power with experience, giving Alabama the flexibility inside alongside returning rotation players like Jeremiah Beaman and London Simmons.

Tre Richardson adds game-breaking speed to Louisville's receiving corps. The former Vanderbilt standout produced 46 catches for 806 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, while also making an impact on special teams as a returner. A proven playmaker at multiple levels -- from NJCAA All-American at Hutchinson Community College to a first-team all-conference season at Division II Washburn -- Richardson combines elite acceleration with sharp route-running and a knack for creating big plays. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, he may be undersized, but his explosiveness and field-stretching ability give the Cardinals a dynamic weapon capable of changing games in 2026.

Austin Simmons arrived at Ole Miss in 2023 with plenty of buzz as a three-star recruit, and he opened the 2025 season as the Rebels' starting quarterback, generating early-season hype with his size, arm and mobility. An ankle injury in the second game handed the starting job to Trinidad Chambliss, but Simmons still showed flashes of his upside in spot duty. Now in a Missouri quarterback room with Matt Zollers and Sam Horn, Simmons offers Missouri an option ready to compete immediately. He gives the Tiger a chance to tap into the same promise that made him a focal point at Ole Miss before the injury derailed his starting run.

18. Utah -- Braden Pegan, WR

Braden Pegan gives Utah a familiar face and a proven deep-threat in the passing game. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver followed offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven from Utah State, where he had a breakout season with 926 yards (third-most in the Mountain West) and five touchdowns on 60 catches, averaging 15.4 yards per reception and earning All-Mountain West First-Team honors. A high-point specialist with reliable hands in contested situations, Pegan immediately upgrades the Utes' outside receiving corps.

For a moment it looked like Washington might enter 2026 with its quarterback situation up in the air after Demond Williams flirted with the transfer portal, but the Huskies kept their signal-caller and are now bolstering the offensive line with Sam Houston tackle transfer Kolt Dieterich. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman started all 12 games on the right side in 2025 after seeing time at left tackle in 2024. Dieterich's versatility gives Washington flexibility as younger players like Jack Shaffer and incoming freshman Dominic Harris battle for snaps, while providing a swing option behind returning starters Carver Willis and Drew Azzopardi.

20. Ole Miss -- Deuce Knight, QB

With Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss still pursuing eligibility in court after the NCAA denied his waiver, the Rebels turned to Auburn transfer Deuce Knight as a potential starter for 2026. The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback made a statement in his first career start with 239 passing yards, two touchdowns and 162 rushing yards with four more scores against FCS Mercer. Knight's dynamic skill set could be a game-changing weapon if his potential is fully realized. Whether Chambliss returns to Oxford or enters the 2026 NFL Draft, Knight gives Ole Miss a high-upside option with four years of eligibility remaining.

Makhi Hughes arrives at Houston looking for the opportunity he couldn't find in a crowded backfield at Oregon. One of the top transfer running backs in the portal a year ago, Hughes struggled for touches with the Ducks, appearing in just four games for 70 rushing yards and two catches for 24 yards. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound comes to Houston with a track record of production and durability, having rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns across three seasons at Tulane while earning back-to-back first-team All-American Conference honors and 2023 American Conference Rookie of the Year. Familiar with head coach Willie Fritz and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle from his Tulane days, Hughes gives Houston a runner ready to step in and make an impact immediately.

Matt Campbell didn't waste any time bringing familiar faces to Happy Valley. Perhaps the centerpiece of that effort is Iowa State starting quarterback transfer Rocco Becht, who steps in ready to take the reins for his final year of eligibility. The 6-foot-4 passer is one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, bringing experience, poise and a track record of putting up big numbers in the Big 12. Becht rewrote Iowa State's record books as a freshman and led the Cyclones to their first double-digit-win season in 2024. Despite a modest dip in production last year, he still threw for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns, and with 22 other former Iowa State teammates already on the roster, Becht gives Penn State an anchor for a program poised for a Big Ten surge.

23. SMU -- Yannick Smith, WR

Yannick Smith arrives in Dallas as a 6-foot-3, 207-pound threat ready to stretch the field for SMU. The transfer from East Carolina averaged 14.7 yards per catch with eight touchdowns the past two seasons, totaling 1,017 yards on 69 receptions. Smith looks to step into a featured role and become a go-to target for the Mustangs' offense.

Virginia Tech's portal run looks less like shopping and more like a reunion tour, and Luke Reynolds tops the list of those following James Franklin from Penn State. The former five-star tight end never fully broke out in Happy Valley, but he still logged 26 catches for 257 yards across 13 games last season. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Reynolds brings a size-and-athleticism combo that gives the Hokies a true mismatch in the middle of the field. With Reynolds and 11 other former Nittany Lions following their coach to Blacksburg, Virginia Tech is importing a ready-made core that already understands the standard and the culture.

25. South Carolina -- Jacarrius Peak, OT

South Carolina's offseason priorities started up front, and Jacarrius Peak checks that box in a big way. After watching LaNorris Sellers absorb far too much pressure last fall, the Gamecocks turned to the NC State transfer for stability and size along the offensive line. Peak arrives at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds with nearly three full seasons of starting experience split between left and right tackle, giving Shane Beamer's staff options as it reshapes the front five. Even better, he's been efficient doing it -- surrendering only three sacks on nearly 500 pass-blocking snaps in 2025 -- making Peak a plug-and-play answer at one of South Carolina's most pressing positions.

