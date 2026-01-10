The condensed nature of college football's 2026 transfer portal cycle has turned the midway point of the window into a full-blown sprint. With just 15 days to evaluate options, players and programs alike have been cramming visits into back-to-back-to-back days, often hopping from campus to campus with little downtime as decisions loom.

The urgency has been reflected in the sheer volume of movement: 4,760 Division I players entered the portal during the first week alone.

That early surge has already reshaped the board. More than half of the top 50 players in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports transfer portal rankings have either committed or signed, thinning the market at several positions. Still, the cupboard is far from bare. A strong group of high-level talent remains available, including impact players in the trenches and a handful of quarterbacks capable of immediately altering a program's trajectory.

Unlike previous cycles, there will be no spring transfer window to provide a second chance at roster correction. Once the clock expires, that's it. No more entries. The current window runs through Jan. 16, leaving programs only days -- not months -- to close on their top targets.

As the cycle hits its midpoint, here's a quick look at the five top available transfers.

Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. returning to Huskies days after controversial transfer portal announcement Cameron Salerno

The most wanted man in portal town with top teams in need of an experienced quarterback for the 2026 season in hot pursuit. The former Arizona State star continues to take visits a week into this transfer window with a trip to Miami expected following stops at LSU and Tennessee, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. Lane Kiffin is making Sam Leavitt a top priority, pulling out every stop to ensure the Tigers remain firmly in the race for the portal's No. 1 overall prospect.

Leavitt spent the past two seasons at Arizona State, posting a 16-4 record as a starting quarterback while leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and CFP berth in 2024. He threw for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns with nine interceptions, adding another 749 yards and 10 scores rushing in 20 games. Leavitt has two years of eligibility remaining.

This is a strong portal class when it comes to receivers, but none are more talented than five-star prospect Cam Coleman. After two seasons of inconsistent quarterback play at Auburn, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder needs a fresh start to reach his potential -- and there's no shortage of options. It started with a trip to Texas where he remained in the Lone Star State with visits to Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Coleman was also expected at Alabama on Friday, according to CBS Sports Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

Coleman's production at Auburn was solid. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated 1,306 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on 93 catches across 25 games. He ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall prospect in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports transfer portal rankings. Coleman has two years of eligibility remaining, but would be a candidate to enter the 2027 NFL Draft with a strong season.

Chaz Coleman saw limited action during his first and only season at Penn State, but the upside of the former four-star recruit remains sky-high. The No. 1 edge rusher and No. 5 overall prospect in this transfer cycle, Coleman opened his visit slate with a trip to LSU before heading to Tennessee, where his former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator and several familiar staffers are now on staff. He also made a stop at Ohio State earlier this week, according to Hummer and Zenitz.

In nine games during the 2025 season, Coleman totaled eight tackles, including three for loss, added a sack, forced a fumble and recovered two more -- production that only hints at his long-term ceiling.

After just one year at Missouri, Damon Wilson II is back in the transfer portal. He went through this process last cycle following two seasons at Georgia, which is currently suing Wilson for $390,000 in alleged damages tied to a disputed NIL buyout clause. Wilson is now searching for his third school in four years.

In 39 career games played, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher has 49 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss with 12.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. He had his most productive campaign in 2025, posting the third-highest sack total (9) in the SEC. Wilson has one year of eligibility remaining.

5. James Smith, DL, Alabama

Transfers from the defensive front account for half of Cooper Petagna's 247Sports top 10 transfer portal rankings. The top interior defensive lineman in this cycle is James Smith, who appears to be a package deal with former Alabama and high school teammate Qua Russaw. The duo took visits to Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and Tennessee with others involved as well, according to Zenitz.

Smith is the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect in the portal. In the past two seasons, he combined to make 48 total tackles, including 10 for loss with 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery for the Crimson Tide. Smith has two years of eligibility remaining.