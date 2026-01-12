We've hit crunch time in the 2025-26 transfer portal cycle with the window for entries closing later this week as college football programs make final decisions on how their quarterback rooms are going to look next season. From instant starters to depth options, there are still several quarterbacks available including Sam Leavitt, the top-rated prospect this cycle at the position, along with programs in need.

There are several signal callers who are committed, but not yet signed, including former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (Baylor), but most of this cycle's top players at the position have finalized their decisions. Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby signed with Texas Tech, former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover landed at Indiana and ex-North Texas standout Drew Mestermaker followed his former coach, Eric Morris, to Oklahoma State.

Auburn's Deuce Knight to Ole Miss is the latest transaction after the Rebels secured the four-star transfer on Sunday afternoon. In need of an immediate impact player after the NCAA's decision to deny the waiver request for Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels moved quickly to find their likely dual-threat replacement to run the show for 2026.

Chambliss could still go through the appeals process and potentially be awarded an injunction to play a sixth season. However, the Rebels needed a plan in place since it's unlikely the former Division II transfer quarterback will return. Knight preserved his redshirt at Auburn this season playing behind Jackson Arnold (now at UNLV) and Ashton Daniels (Florida State). Knight accounted for six total touchdowns in his only start under Hugh Freeze, a win over Mercer during which he tallied 239 yards passing and 162 yards on the ground.

Here's a look at a few of the biggest names still left on the board at quarterback with the portal set to close on Jan. 16.

1. Sam Leavitt

Former school: Arizona State

247Sports portal ranking: No. 1 QB; No. 1 overall

Latest intel: LSU's Lane Kiffin is doing everything he can to land this cycle's top-ranked player, but others are in pursuit including Tennessee and Miami. The Hurricanes are looking for Carson Beck's replacement after successfully landing two elite-level portal quarterbacks each of the last two recruiting cycles. Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards with 10 touchdowns, three interceptions and five scores on the ground before a season-ending injury in October. Leavitt has also visited Kentucky and Texas Tech early in the process, but both of those programs appear to have landed their respective quarterbacks for 2026.

Former school: USC

247Sports portal ranking: No. 6 QB; No. 17 overall

Latest intel: A late arrival to the portal, Longstreet was able to save his redshirt this season as USC's backup quarterback behind Jayden Maiva after playing in four games. Longstreet, who visited LSU over the weekend, completed 13-of-15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman with a couple scores on the ground. Longstreet's a former five-star prospect who Lincoln Riley was able to flip from Texas A&M in the final hours of the recruiting process. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining. Longstreet appears to be the possible backup plan for Kiffin if the Tigers failed to get Leavitt.

Former school: Penn State

247Sports portal ranking: No. 12 QB; No. 43 overall

Latest intel: Grunkemeyer is expected to land at Virginia Tech after following former Penn State coach James Franklin to Blacksburg, but that's not final yet. The redshirt freshman was 4-3 as Penn State's starting quarterback after he took over for injured Drew Allar this season. Grunkemeyer completed 123-of-178 passes (69.1%) for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions in 11 games.

Former school: Missouri

247Sports portal ranking: No. 15 QB; No. 123 overall

Latest intel: Pribula's been a weary traveler since entering the portal for the second time in his career. Originally a Penn State signee who backed up Drew Allar during the 2024 season, Pribula signed with Missouri on a lucrative deal for 2025 and started 10 games for the Tigers before missing time late with an ankle injury. Pribula threw for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and scored six rushing touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining and has already taken visits to Virginia Tech, Washington, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.