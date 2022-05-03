Sunday marked the deadline for college football players to enter the transfer portal and be eligible immediately for the 2022 season at their new schools. That means the sport's de facto free agency period is coming to a close as the academic semester winds down and spring practice fades into the rearview mirror.

While most coaches have a pretty solid idea at this point of what their rosters are going to look like in the season ahead, there are still some uncommitted stragglers in the portal weighing their options. Sunday may have been the deadline to enter the portal, but there is no formal deadline for transferring players to commit to a new program.

There are a variety of reasons why players may be in the portal at this stage in the calendar. Some may have learned during spring practice that the path to playing time could be easier elsewhere. Others may have realized that they don't jell with new head coaches, position coaches or coordinators. Some have off-field issues to work through and others could just be meticulously weighing their options.

So while most of the sport's high-profile transfers have already committed, here is a look at the top 10 uncommitted transfers following Sunday's portal deadline.

1. Bru McCoy, WR

Old school: USC

McCoy is a 6-foot-3 target who caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns at USC in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He missed the 2021 season after he was arrested on domestic violence charges that were later dropped. McCoy should be plenty motivated to reach the five-star billing he enjoyed as a top player in the 2019 recruiting class.

2. Quavaris Crouch, LB

Old school: Michigan State

Crouch could face hurdles in the fight for immediate eligibility after transferring from Tennessee to Michigan State for the 2021 season. But the former top-100 prospect can play. He recorded 75 tackles for the Spartans, including two sacks, in 10 games last season. He's not necessarily going to be an all-conference performer, but he could help a good team.

3. Cam Johnson, WR

Old school: Vanderbilt

Johnson caught 124 passes for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns in 36 appearances over four seasons at Vanderbilt. The 6-footer lined up mostly in the slot over the past two seasons but got plenty of reps out wide earlier in his career. The Commodores didn't have much of a passing attack during his career, and Johnson was actually the team's leading receiver in 2020.

4. Lorenzo McCaskill, LB

Old school: Louisiana

McCaskill earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021 and third-team honors in 2020 as a leader in the middle of the defense for a Louisiana program that posted a 23-2 record over that span. Assuming he lands somewhere, this will be the sixth season of college football for the Detroit native and former junior college product.

5. Gerry Bohanon, QB

Old school: Baylor

With Blake Shapen in line to take over as Baylor's starting quarterback, Bohannon is on the move after helping guide the Bears to a Big 12 title and Sugar Bowl victory as the starter for most of the 2021 season. He completed 62.9% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his redshirt junior campaign and could be a steady veteran hand for a program in need of a quarterback.

6. Cody Jackson, WR

Old school: Oklahoma

Jackson caught only five passes for 45 yards in two appearances as a true freshman last season. But the former four-star prospect was in a logjam of talent at the position at OU and should be able to spread his wings in a new spot. He was the No. 17 ranked receiver in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Florida QB Emory Jones threw for 19 TDs last season. USATSI

7. Emory Jones, QB

Old school: Florida

Jones waited in the wings for his chance at Florida, but things didn't go as hoped when he stepped into the starting role last season. Now entering his fifth season of college football, Jones will try again in a new system. With a strong arm and good mobility, he could be an upgrade for a team in need.

8. Zion Childress, FS

Old school: Texas State

Childress played a key role in the secondary for Texas State the past two seasons, racking up 135 tackles and nine pass deflections in 24 games. Don't be surprised to look up this fall and see him starting for a Power Five program.

Old school: Florida

Del Rio-Wilson was a four-star prospect and considered the No. 17 quarterback in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. He faced an uphill battle for playing time at Florida after the Gators' coaching change from Dan Mullen to Billy Napier. He could easily slip through the cracks and face just as much of a struggle for playing time wherever he ends up. But he's got some upside and plenty of time to find the field before his eligibility expires.

10. Demond Demas, WR

Old school: Texas A&M

Demas was dismissed from the Texas A&M program this offseason after he was reportedly charged with assault. If he is afforded a second chance at college football after the incident, the former five-star prospect could develop into an impact player. He caught 15 passes for 235 yards as a redshirt freshman in the 2021 season.