The college football transfer portal's new Jan. 2-16 window is still weeks away, but the 2025-26 cycle is already moving. Teams have built portal boards for months, players are lining up to enter, and behind the scenes, discussions are happening that make the calendar feel symbolic more than binding.

This cycle arrives with stricter rules. FBS and FCS players can't officially enter until Jan. 2, graduate transfers no longer have year-round freedom, and the spring window is gone entirely. Even head-coaching changes only trigger a 15-day clock if a hire happens after Jan. 2. The NCAA hopes the changes create predictability; early signs suggest the market will still move fast.

Money will ensure that. Despite rev-share caps and looming College Sports Commission (CSC) oversight, top programs are signaling they'll spend aggressively. LSU reportedly committed $25-30 million for roster building, and BYU lined up eight figures to retain Kalani Sitake. Coaches estimate it now takes north of $25 million to build a title-level roster -- a number many Power Four schools can't touch.

And all of it leads to the position that drives every portal cycle: quarterback. Multiple contenders, new staffs and bluebloods with unsettled depth charts are preparing to chase veteran help. These are the teams most likely to shape the top of the quarterback market.

Teams at the top of the market

Miami: The Hurricanes are likely to dip into the portal for a third straight offseason in pursuit of a quarterback with Carson Beck's impending graduation. Though, there is some internal optimism about the development of Emory Williams.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders love backup quarterback Will Hammond, but he tore his ACL in late October. Given that there's no guarantee of him being ready for next season, Texas Tech is expected to go after a starter-quality passer in the portal. Money tends to be no object in Lubbock, Texas.

Indiana: Yep, Indiana absolutely belongs in the top end of the quarterback market conversation. That's what happens when you make the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years and are about to produce a first-round pick under center. Expect Indiana to go and get a guy to replace Fernando Mendoza.

LSU: Could it just end up being Trinidad Chambliss? That's certainly possible if he can secure a waiver. Either way, the Tigers are expected to be in the portal market for a starter.

Florida State: There had been some thought tyhat Tommy Castellanos could qualify for an additional season of college football via a waiver. It could still happen, but there's a good chance Florida State hops into the high-end portal quarterback market either way.

Others that could join the mix

That top of the market could grow, too, depending on a few big quarterback decisions. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could end up going to the draft — right now, sources indicate that it's more likely he stays — which would mean Oregon jumping into the fray.

Auburn will have a decision to make about its 2026 signal-caller. Deuce Knight is a potential superstar and seems to be an ideal on-paper fit for Alex Golesh's system. Knight has also started just one game. It wouldn't be a shock to see Auburn make a move and target an experienced quarterback.

Clemson, believe it or not, is also a team to watch in the quarterback market. The Tigers have indicated to agents that quarterback is a potential need this cycle as they replace Cade Klubnik. Whether that's a high-end starter or someone to compete with Christopher Vizzina remains to be seen.

There are also a lot of other teams expected to go get a guy. Illinois, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Baylor will all likely need starting arms, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.