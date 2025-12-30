Constructing a college football roster is wildly different now than it was even three years ago, as the transfer portal, NIL and revenue sharing completely reshaped the way coaches and programs must operate.

There are plenty of teams that use the ability to (legally) pay players and the portal to their advantage, but the newness of everything related paying players and the lack of regulations in college football, due to the ever-weakening NCAA, created a number of challenges.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian detailed one major problem he hopes to see addressed after a reporter asked about how he approaches building through the portal. Texas doesn't have much issue with investment or resources, but Sarkisian explained that the lack of a certification process for agents can lead to some absurd situations.

"I think it's all so strategic, right? It's one about need. It's two about money and the cost and where's the market and which agent you're dealing with," Sarkisian said. "There are some agents that are rational, and there are some agents that this is the first time ever being an agent — I don't know if they are even licensed to be agents, but all of a sudden they get to be agents because we have no certification process in college football. In the NFL, you have to be certified. In college football, it may be their college roommate their freshman year who's their agent right now, and this guy is throwing numbers at you and it's like, we can't even deal with this. Like, you just move on. It's unfortunate. And we'll get there in college football, but right now it's a tough situation."

Coaches complaining about NIL and the portal often amount to sour grapes, but Sarkisian's point about the challenge of dealing with agents which have no previous experience or understanding of the market is a legitimate one.

That said, you have to wonder if this is fresh in Sarkisian's mind due to any of Texas' opt-outs, as they have 13 players who announced intentions to enter the transfer portal and won't play in the Citrus Bowl. Among them are the Longhorns top three running backs, headlined by Tre Wisner, and their second-leading receiver, DeAndre Moore Jr.

Eventually one would think some governing body will emerge that can provide some form of regulations on that sort of thing and require certification to help everyone out -- as players would be better served being represented by more professional agents. However, it's not clear when that will happen as the fear of anti-trust litigation led the NCAA to await congressional action, which has yet to materialize in any meaningful way.

In the meantime, coaches and GMs will have to deal with the occasional green agent who asks the world, which even a program with seemingly endless resources like Texas has to laugh off.