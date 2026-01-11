The transfer portal has never moved this fast, or this early. Ten days into the winter window -- which opened Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16 -- 25 Power Four college football programs have already reached the 25-player mark in terms of entries as of Sunday morning. That level of turnover typically takes weeks to accumulate. For perspective, 38 Power Four teams reached that threshold across both portal windows last cycle, a process that stretched 40 total days between winter and spring.

This year's accelerated pace reflects a shifting reality in college football. Roster decisions are being made earlier, with NIL and rev-share leverage and immediate eligibility compressing timelines for both players and staff. While coaching turnover remains a major driver of mass exits, it no longer explains the full scope of the movement.

Of the 18 Power Four programs with the most departures so far this cycle, 11 experienced a head coaching change. The other seven did not -- a group navigating heavy roster churn despite overall staff continuity.

Below is a closer look at those Power Four teams without a coaching change that have seen the highest portal attrition so far during this shortened window, and what those departures actually mean beyond the raw numbers.

West Virginia -- 46

After posting the second-highest number of transfer portal departures among Power Four programs across both windows of the 2024-25 cycle last year following its coaching transition back to Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia finds itself near the top of the list again. This time, however, the Mountaineers lead all Power Four teams that did not undergo a coaching change, with 46 players exiting via the portal as of Saturday evening.

That raw number, however, needs context.

Only four of those players started at least six games, and just 10 logged 200 or more snaps during the 2025 season, limiting the overall damage to the depth chart. Still, West Virginia did lose meaningful production. Top receiver Cam Vaughn, as well as leading rushers Diore Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers all entered the portal, a notable blow for an offense searching for continuity.

That trio accounted for 11 of West Virginia's 33 offensive touchdowns this season.

Florida State -- 38

Mike Norvell faces immense pressure to get Florida State back on track in Tallahassee after back-to-back disappointing seasons. That turnaround, however, will once again require significant roster reconstruction. Florida State has the second-most transfer portal departures this cycle among Power Four programs that did not undergo a coaching change.

The most immediate impact has come on the defensive side of the ball. Safeties Edwin Joseph and Earl Little Jr. -- who initially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft before entering the portal Tuesday -- are the only two departures who started double-digit games. Still, the volume of experience leaving the roster is notable.

Six additional transfers made at least six starts, a figure that doesn't even include two of the most surprising exits of the cycle: twin defensive linemen Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir. Both were widely expected to remain in Tallahassee but now rank among the highest-rated edge rushers in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports transfer portal rankings.

In total, 10 departing Seminoles logged at least 200 snaps this season, leaving Florida State with real snaps -- not just roster spots -- to replace as Norvell reshapes the roster yet again.

Colorado -- 35

Deion Sanders' year-to-year rebuild at Colorado begins again. With 35 players entering the transfer portal already this cycle, the Buffaloes are set for another roster reset -- but in Sanders' model, that's part of the plan, not a setback.

The defensive backfield has taken the hardest hit. Cornerback DJ McKinney, as well as safeties Tawfiq Byard and Carter Soutmire -- three of the most experienced starters -- are gone, leaving significant gaps in coverage. Offensively, leading receiver Omarion Miller and several linemen depart, meaning Colorado must replace production as well as depth once again. In total, 13 portal exits logged at least 200 snaps this season with six of those being starters.

For Colorado, the 2026 season will test Sanders' philosophy again: can a continuous transfer‑first approach build enough cohesion and sustained production to compete in the Big 12?

Mississippi State -- 34

At first glance, Mississippi State's placement on this list may raise eyebrows, but the context is important. Of the Bulldogs' 34 transfer portal departures this cycle, only one was a regular starter: defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones. Just four other players logged more than 200 snaps during the season -- offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr., who split time between left and right tackle; wide receiver Jordan Mosley, who caught eight passes on 16 targets; and defensive backs Tony Mitchell and Jayven Williams, reserve players who combined for 43 tackles.

For coach Jeff Lebby and his staff, that's not particularly alarming. Much of the Bulldogs' roster turnover has come from depth players rather than key contributors. Mississippi State was in a similar situation during the previous cycle, losing 39 players across both windows -- only four of whom were starters.

In other words, while the portal activity is high in volume yet again, the impact on immediate on-field production is limited.

Baylor -- 30

Until this cycle, Dave Aranda's program had quietly been one of the more stable operations in the portal era. Baylor entered the winter having lost just 55 players across the previous four transfer cycles -- tied for the third-fewest among current Power Four teams, alongside Iowa and behind only Clemson and Northwestern with 44 each.

That context makes this cycle stand out.

Baylor now sits among the top 15 Power Four programs in total departures and ranks tied for fifth among teams that didn't undergo a coaching change, with 30 exits -- already 11 more than the Bears lost in the previous cycle alone. More notably, the attrition cuts into production. Nine departing players logged at least 200 snaps and six of those were regular starters.

The losses span every level of the roster. Interior offensive lineman Coleton Price, the top-ranked IOL transfer in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports portal rankings, is gone. Linebacker Keaton Thomas leaves after leading the team with 99 total tackles, while safety DJ Coleman and linebacker Emar'rion Winston take proven defensive snaps with them.

Offensively, Bryson Washington's exit looms largest after he rushed for 1,816 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns over the past two seasons.

For Baylor, this isn't just volume -- it's a break from recent precedent as Dave Aranda tries to steady a program that's seen uneven results six seasons into his tenure.

UCF -- 30

The portal wasn't around the last time Scott Frost was building a roster at UCF. During his first stint in Orlando in 2016 and 2017, transfers were few and far between. This time around, the rebuild is unfolding in a far more volatile environment -- and the volume reflects it. UCF has seen 30 players enter the portal this cycle, a notable number as Frost continues to reshape the roster for his second tenure.

Like some of the teams near the top of this list, the Knights have lost meaningful contributors. Four departing players were regular starters in 2025. Wide receiver DJ Black finished as the team's fourth-leading receiver with 273 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman John Walker, a 320-pound interior presence, totaled 39 tackles and was a key piece of the rotation up front. Quarterback Tayven Jackson made 10 starts, while center Carter Miller started nine games before injuries cut his season short.

Beyond those starters, the attrition extends into the rotation. Defensive lineman Rodney Lora, edge rusher Jamaal Johnson and tight end Kylan Fox each logged at least 200 snaps, further chipping away at experienced depth.

Other Power Four programs without a coaching change that have already reached the 25-departure mark include Ohio State (29), Louisville (28), North Carolina (27), Syracuse (26), Illinois (25), Kansas (25), Oklahoma (25) and Tennessee (25).