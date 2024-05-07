The college football spring transfer portal cycle isn't quite over yet, but it's beginning to slow down with the portal officially closed and many of the top players coming off the board.

As always, there are some major winners (and a few losers) from this cycle. But given the overall muted nature of the spring transfer portal window, there are also a lot of teams we have questions about exiting April and barreling toward summer workouts.

These are the teams that got better, worse, and could go either way following the spring window. Let's get started in the Sunshine State, where a pair of teams should be feeling very happy about their portal bounties.

We still have questions about a handful of teams' transfer portal work -- Colorado, Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Michigan and Florida -- and we'll see how those programs add to their 2024 cupboard over the next few weeks. There are spots for each program to improve on.