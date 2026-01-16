College football's 2026 transfer portal cycle has been unlike any other, compressed into a 15-day window that kicked off the new year and accelerated roster movement across the sport. While the deadline for entry paperwork arrives at 11:59 p.m. local time Friday night, the ripple effects from this portal sprint may not fully settle until late January as visits, evaluations and final decisions continue to play out.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 3,200 FBS scholarship players had entered the portal, with just over 32 hours remaining before the window closes at the time. Under those constraints, programs were forced to move quickly -- not just to add talent, but to identify the right fits based on scheme, roster needs and long-term development.

Much of the movement at the top of the market has already taken place. The majority of prospects ranked in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports transfer portal rankings have committed or signed, with fewer than 20 players remaining uncommitted inside the top 200.

Here's a look at our best fits for each position group as the 2026 transfer portal cycle comes to a close.

Quarterback

Who wouldn't want to follow in the footsteps of Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza at Indiana? After back-to-back transfer quarterbacks flourished in Bloomington, the Hoosiers essentially had their pick of the portal when searching for the next successor -- and landed on TCU transfer Josh Hoover, a familiar name to the program after he was once committed to Indiana out of high school.

Hoover is another major portal addition for Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and steps into an offense built to showcase quarterback production. Over the past two seasons, Hoover ranked second among Power Four quarterbacks in touchdown passes per game (2.24) and led that group in passing yards (7,421). While he also tied for the most interceptions (24) during that span, Indiana's recent track record suggests the Hoosiers can harness his high-volume passing style and help clean up the mistakes in his final year before the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 45 overall, No. 10 quarterback

Running back

Yes, Raleek Brown is expected to split carries in the Texas backfield with fellow transfer Hollywood Smothers, but that role could work in his favor. Sharing touches can preserve wear and tear while allowing Brown to maximize efficiency -- a formula that can translate well to the NFL. Brown is a natural fit in Steve Sarkisian's offense after finishing second in the Big 12 last season at Arizona State with 1,380 yards from scrimmage. His versatility as both a runner and receiver gives Texas another matchup weapon and provides Arch Manning a reliable outlet as the Longhorns push all-in on their national championship window.

Despite being in college for four years, Brown has only played two full seasons, with his 2025 campaign at Arizona State serving as his breakout. With limited mileage and a skill set tailored for Sarkisian's offense, Brown enters 2026 positioned to build on that success while playing a central role in Texas' championship push.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 80 overall, No. 5 running back

Wide receiver

Crossing rival lines with a short move from Atlanta to Athens, Georgia native Isiah Canion arrives with the Bulldogs as the first Georgia Tech transfer for Kirby Smart. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder steps into a wide-open opportunity at the X receiver position for an offense looking to reload on the perimeter.

Canion took a noticeable step forward during his 2025 season, finishing with 33 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns. His size and reliability over the middle of the field give Gunner Stockton a dependable target and provide Georgia with a plug-and-play option as the Bulldogs replace five of their six leading pass catchers from this past season.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 30 overall, No. 7 wide receiver

Tight end

Ben Brahmer, Penn State

Penn State enters a new era under Matt Campbell, with a significant Iowa State influence now in place in Happy Valley. That transition should be seamless at tight end, where Cyclones transfer Ben Brahmer steps into a role that has been productive in recent seasons for both programs -- and reunites with quarterback Rocco Becht, giving the Nittany Lions an instant connection in the passing game.

Brahmer led Iowa State in receptions (37) and touchdown catches (6) in 2025, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors before transferring. His 977 career receiving yards rank second among Cyclones tight ends over the past decade, showcasing his reliability and fit in an offense that has consistently featured the position under Campbell.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 40 overall, No. 3 tight end

Offensive tackle

Only five teams in the FBS allowed more sacks than South Carolina (43) last season, making protection for LaNorris Sellers a top priority in this year's transfer cycle. NC State transfer Jacarrius Peak addresses that need with his 6-foot-4, 308-pound frame and versatile starting experience at both tackle spots.

Over the past three seasons, Peak made 14 starts at left tackle and 19 at right tackle, giving the Gamecocks a rare combination of size and proven reliability in the trenches. That type of experience is hard to find in the portal with teams paying up to keep production.

Peak allowed just 12 pressures and three sacks across 486 pass-blocking snaps this season, according to PFF. His 84.1 pass-blocking grade ranks 11th among 238 qualified offensive tackles.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 41 overall, No. 4 offensive tackle

Interior offensive line

Kentucky's aggressiveness in the transfer portal to open the Will Stein era is already reshaping the roster, and nowhere is that more apparent than along the interior offensive line. The Wildcats needed stability up front, and former Baylor standout Coleton Price and Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola bring exactly that -- experience, consistency and immediate answers at key positions.

Price arrives as the top-rated interior lineman in the portal after starting 30 career games at center. He's coming off his best season yet, allowing just seven pressures and one sack across 526 pass-blocking snaps, while posting an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade -- fifth-best among qualified FBS centers. Tshabola complements him with 29 starts at right guard over the past two seasons at Ohio State, surrendering only one sack on 726 career pass-blocking snaps. Together, they give Kentucky a proven interior foundation capable of accelerating Stein's offensive transition and stabilizing a unit that needed more reliability in the middle.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: Price -- No. 43 overall, No. 1 interior offensive line; Tshabola -- No. 102 overall, No. 4 interior offensive line

Defensive line

Notre Dame added a technically sound presence to its defensive front with transfer Francis Brewu, a connection made possible by new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who originally recruited Brewu to Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound interior lineman isn't overly flashy, but he steps into a Fighting Irish front built to generate pressure and control the line of scrimmage. Brewu's ability to hold his ground, win with strength and consistently occupy blockers makes him a natural fit in South Bend.

Brewu started 12 of 13 games for Pittsburgh in 2025 and recorded 36 total tackles, including seven for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 20 quarterback pressures. His overall defensive grade on PFF ranks 24th among 173 qualified FBS interior defensive linemen, showcasing his consistency and effectiveness against both the run and pass. Brewu gives Notre Dame an immediate piece capable of anchoring the interior and allowing the Irish to generate movement elsewhere along the front.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 52 overall, No. 8 defensive line

Edge rusher

Tennessee has some questions still on the offensive side, but the defensive pieces added for Jim Knowles' new unit instantly give the Volunteers a boost, led by five-star Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher joins a front that loses each of its top five pass-rushers from 2025, stepping into an immediate opportunity to make an impact. Coleman's combination of speed, length and explosiveness off the edge makes him a natural fit in a scheme built to generate pressure without relying solely on size.

Coleman saw limited action as a true freshman at Penn State, logging 150 defensive snaps, but he made them count with eight total tackles, including three for loss with a sack, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup. His familiarity with Knowles' system gives Tennessee the rare chance to plug in a high-upside edge rusher with first-round NFL Draft potential.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 1 edge rusher

Linebacker

Robert Woodyard, Missouri

Missouri turns the page to 2026 with a largely rebuilt defense, returning just one player who started at least six games in 2025 on that side of the ball. Into that void at linebacker comes Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard Jr., a physical player who can immediately stabilize a Tigers corps that lost both of its regular starters. At 6-foot, 245 pounds, Woodyard pairs violent tackling with sideline-to-sideline range, giving Missouri a playmaker capable of anchoring the unit alongside rising junior Nicholas Rodriguez.

Woodyard's breakout 2025 season at Auburn included 67 tackles, seven for loss, two sacks, and 16 quarterback pressures. Although he has just 11 career starts in 29 games, his instincts and high-level production will be invaluable for a Missouri defense that will rely heavily on new contributors in 2026.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 158 overall, No. 10 linebacker

Cornerback

Michigan addressed one of its clearest defensive needs by adding Utah transfer cornerback Smith Snowden. The Wolverines struggled for consistency in the secondary last season, and Snowden brings both versatility and playmaking ability to a unit that often allowed big plays. His number of coverage snaps between wide corner and slot corner were nearly split even. It's a new scheme with former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill joining new coach Kyle Whittingham in Ann Arbor, but Snowden's experience lining up in multiple roles and his ability to read receivers give him a fast path to contributing at a high level.

Snowden allowed a reception on just 44.8% of targets, tied for 18th-best among 144 qualified Power Four cornerbacks this past season according to PFF.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 50 overall, No. 3 cornerback

Safety

Oregon didn't just add a safety -- it added a playmaker. Minnesota transfer Koi Perich, the nation's top-ranked safety in the portal, gives new coordinator Ryan Hampton's defense a versatile weapon who can roam the deep half, line up in the box or slide into the nickel depending on the matchup. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Perich isn't the biggest player on the field, but he has a nose for the football that makes him a natural playmaker in multiple roles -- exactly the type of talent the Ducks need with All-American safety Dillon Thieneman leaving for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Perich's 2025 season came with a bit of a sophomore slump after a standout freshman year, but he still logged nearly 1,000 total snaps. His special-teams experience and occasional offensive contributions give Oregon flexibility few other transfers offer.

Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 1 safety