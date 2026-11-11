Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is set to become the latest quarterback to re-sign with his program on Wednesday as he finalizes a deal with the Bulldogs, multiple outlets report.

With a contract expected to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the sport, Taylor's retention is a game-changing moment for the program. It's also yet another shot into the heart of the transfer portal quarterback class.

Over the past several weeks, Missouri's Austin Simmons, Oregon State's Braden Atkinson and Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea have all reportedly signed deals to return to their programs. While plenty of contracts could be tested -- similar to Darian Mensah at Duke last season -- the number of portal targets is quickly declining.

Out of the top 25 passers in college football, only 13 of them are listed as underclassmen. From that group, several are expected to either enter the NFL Draft early or return to their current schools, including Alabama's Keelon Russell and Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker.

There's another group of quarterbacks who recently transferred into a program and might not want to start all over again. That includes names like Wake Forest's Gio Lopez, Baylor's DJ Lagway and Kentucky's Kenny Minchey.

Unless something changes, the top quarterbacks on the board could be Memphis's Marcus Stokes, Texas State's Brad Jackson or NC State's CJ Bailey -- good players, but not ones ready to swing a national championship race.

Complicating matters, there's a stunning number of teams hoping to find a program savior in the transfer portal. Texas A&M and Oklahoma view themselves as a quarterback away from returning to the playoff. Indiana and Miami have ridden transfers to the top. Even Oklahoma State and Notre Dame could look to the market if they lose passers to the NFL.

Of course, there are a few wild cards in the mix. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has settled down in the second half of the year, but there were rumors he could explore his options. The same is true for Oregon's Dante Moore, who turned down being the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft to return to school. After missing the second half of the season with a concussion, he might want a fresh start.

Schools like LSU (Sam Leavitt) and Ohio State (Julian Sayin) will also have to make difficult decisions on quarterback contracts. But after looking to the market, they would be smart not to overthink things.

Ready-made transfers have become a paradigm-shifting resource in the transfer portal era. Eight of the top 10 passers in the country are transfers, including each of the top three. But as even the developmental programs start turning to upperclassmen, the pipeline is rapidly drying up.

Dozens of fanbases might soon head to the portal market in hopes of finding a program savior. There simply isn't the supply to meet the demand.