The SEC announced scheduling changes on Friday that included finding a spot for No. 1 Alabama at LSU on Dec. 5 after the game was initially postponed from its Nov. 14 date amid positive COVID-19 tests and tracing protocol within the Tigers program. That's a huge win for college football fans, as the game will not only be played but take place in prime time as the second part of an SEC on CBS doubleheader.

No. 6 Florida vs. Tennessee will kick off the doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Gators looking to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee after showing up in the top six of the first set of rankings. Florida beat Kentucky 34-10 on Saturday and has all but clinched the SEC East as it heads into a road context in Knoxville, Tennessee. Carter Blackburn, Aaron Murray and Jenny Dell will be on the call from Neyland Stadium.

Our attention will turn to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the evening for Alabama at LSU with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. and feature the Crimson Tide as they look to close out their SEC West title and cement themselves as the nation's top team.

Since the Tigers already had their game against the Gators moved to Dec. 12 and Alabama is likely to face Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, there was not an obvious option to get the SEC West rivals together during the 2020 regular season. But the SEC, with efforts to try and allow for all 14 teams to play 10 games, made adjustments that included moving Alabama at Arkansas and Ole Miss at LSU off their previously scheduled Dec. 5 date to allow the Crimson Tide and Tigers to play.

Both games will air live on CBS and can be streamed live on CBSSports.com, through the CBS Sports app. They are also available via authentication through CBS All-Access.