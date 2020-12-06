The SEC announced Sunday that the Dec. 12 showdown between Ole Miss and No. 5 Texas A&M will take place in primetime on CBS at 8 p.m. ET to cap a triple-header of marquee college sports events on the network. The Rebels and Aggies were originally scheduled to play back on Nov. 21 before the meeting was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

No. 20 Kentucky and Notre Dame will square off in college basketball action on CBS beginning at noon ET, and that will be followed by the annual Army vs. Navy Game at 3 p.m. before the day is capped with the all-important Ole Miss-Texas A&M game. The Aggies are jockeying for position in the College Football Playoff Rankings and will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

First-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has developed one of the SEC's most high-powered offenses and figures to prove a challenge for Texas A&M, which beat Auburn 31-20 on Saturday to improve to 7-1. The Rebels are 4-4 but have had no trouble putting up points in losses to league heavyweights Florida and Alabama.

Both teams have a final game scheduled for Dec. 19, as Texas A&M will play Tennessee and Ole Miss will face LSU. But the stakes for Saturday's game are clear for both teams, with the Rebels trying to guarantee a .500 record for their season and the Aggies fighting to bolster their CFP case. If recent history is any indication, it should be a good one, as three of the last four in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.