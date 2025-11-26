The final week of the regular season arrives with just three unbeaten teams standing -- each with a wildly different identity. No. 1 Ohio State has dominated through depth, elite talent and consistent efficiency, blending a powerhouse roster with one of the most disciplined cultures in the nation. No. 2 Indiana enters the weekend building on history: after making its first-ever College Football Playoff last season under Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers are back, proving last year's breakthrough was no fluke. What was once a Cinderella run has now become a sustained, legitimate program fueled by momentum and confidence. Meanwhile, No. 3 Texas A&M has surged to perfection under Mike Elko, combining high-end recruiting, player development and strong transfer portal hauls that have placed the Aggies among the elite teams of 2025.

All three have reached 11‑0, but their paths to perfection differ, and those differences could determine who is truly prepared for the national title.

Ohio State has largely steamrolled opponents through overwhelming talent and game control, trailing for just 26 minutes and 9 seconds all season -- the fewest in FBS by a wide margin. Indiana has survived close calls and signature wins, proving the Hoosiers can thrive even when outmatched on paper. Texas A&M blends raw talent with excellent coaching, creating a balanced, versatile team that has passed every test so far -- even a 30-3 halftime deficit two weeks ago.

With all three standing undefeated, it's worth examining exactly how they got here. Records alone don't tell the full story; recruiting pedigree, roster construction and NFL-level talent reveal what makes these unbeaten squads tick.

Résumé comparison



Strength of Record Strength of Schedule Game Control Wins vs. current CFP Rankings 3 52 1 1 2 38 3 1 1 23 8 1

The numbers above are from ESPN's Football Power Index prior to Week 14 games:

Ohio State grades out as the cleanest résumé in the nation, ranking No. 1 in game control. Its schedule, however, sits outside the top 50, and its only win over a current CFP Top 25 team came against preseason No. 1 Texas -- a win that has since diminished in weight as the Longhorns slipped out of contention.

Indiana and Texas A&M occupy similar positions here, each owning just one win over a CFP-ranked team. For Indiana, the strength lies in consistency -- the Hoosiers rank No. 2 in strength of record and have delivered reliable performances across different game styles from defensive grinders to late-game escapes. Their No. 38 strength of schedule isn't overwhelming, but when paired with top-three game control, it reflects a team that has handled its slate with authority.

Texas A&M enters the final week with the No. 1 strength of record and the toughest schedule of the unbeaten teams at No. 23 -- though, in the SEC, that still ranks 13th. The Aggies' profile was built with back-to-back wins over nationally ranked SEC opponents at the time, though LSU and Missouri have since fallen out of the CFP Rankings. The nonconference win over Notre Dame remains a strong résumé pillar, as the Fighting Irish have surged back into national championship contention.

Roster comparison



Blue-Chip Ratio 5-stars 4-stars 5-year average composite recruiting rank Top 150 transfers 89% (No. 2) 11 56 3.8 7 N/a 0 7 52.4 2 82% (No. 4) 5 57 10.4 8

Ohio State's roster is built to dominate; a steady flow of five-star recruits and top-tier transfers has created one of the deepest, most talent-rich teams in the nation. Quarterback Julian Sayin, a transfer two cycles ago, has maximized the elite receiving corps around him, giving the Buckeyes a dynamic offensive attack. Ohio State ranks No. 2 in Bud Elliott's Blue-Chip Ratio for 2025, a reflection of elite high school recruiting.

Indiana is the antithesis -- zero five-star signees, just seven four-star recruits over the past five years, yet the Hoosiers have translated culture, development and coaching into sustained on-field success under Cignetti. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza leads the way, and a wave of James Madison transfers has filled immediate roster needs while elevating the program's ceiling. Indiana proves that strategic development and system fit can turn modest recruiting classes into playoff-caliber teams.

Texas A&M sits closer to Ohio State in recruiting pedigree, ranking No. 4 in Blue-Chip Ratio with five five-star recruits. Eight top-150 transfers supplement the roster, which combines inherited talent with high-end recruits and selective portal additions. Mike Elko has crafted a deep, versatile roster capable of competing at the highest level in the SEC after the program rarely reached its full potential since joining the conference in 2012.

NFL prospects

The three unbeaten teams aren't just built to win at the college level -- they also feature talent that projects to the next level. Ohio State boasts the deepest slate of elite prospects with six players ranked in CBS Sports' Top 100. Safety Caleb Downs anchors a dominant defense, while wideout Carnell Tate and tight end Max Klare give Sayin multiple weapons. Linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles add speed and playmaking, creating a roster loaded with pro-caliber talent.

Indiana leans more on star power than volume. Mendoza ranks second nationally and is a Heisman Trophy contender. Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and offensive lineman Carter Smith anchor critical supporting positions, proving that development and fit can elevate mid-tier recruits into NFL-level contributors.

Texas A&M combines game-breaking edge talent with a sturdy, technically sound foundation. Edge rusher Cashius Howell has 11.5 sacks -- third-most in FBS -- while wideout KC Concepcion opens up the field. Interior linemen Chase Bisontis and Trey Zuhn III control the trenches, enabling both run and pass. Elko's system has maximized elite recruits and selective transfers, producing a roster that is both undefeated and rich in NFL-ready talent.

Paths to contention

Together, these three unbeaten teams represent contrasting paths to success: Ohio State with depth and efficiency, Indiana with culture-driven development and Texas A&M with a blend of elite recruiting and strategic transfers. Each stands on the verge of an undefeated regular season, but their résumés and roster composition reflect different strengths and approaches -- offering unique blueprints for playoff contention.