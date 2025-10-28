Only six college football teams remain unbeaten entering Week 10 ahead of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's first set of top 25 rankings next month -- five from the Power Four ranks and Navy as the unexpected leader of the American.

Eight teams were unblemished at this time last fall, but only Oregon finished perfect entering the playoff as the top seed prior to a blowout loss to eventual national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

Only two of the current half-dozen unbeatens could meet prior to the finalized 12-team playoff bracket -- Ohio State and Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game if both elites keep it up. Here's our best guess at handicapping what's left on the schedule for each team with perfect records and where that first loss may come next month:

No. 10 BYU

Toughest game left: at Texas Tech, Nov. 8

Projected first loss: at Cincinnati, Nov. 22

The Cougars' open date couldn't come at a more advantageous time following a six-week stretch of games that included one-possession wins over Colorado, Arizona and Utah. There's now more time to prepare for the Red Raiders, who are one more injury at quarterback away from being down to their third-time option in the season's final month. While everyone's been pointing to that matchup in Lubbock, there's one two weeks later at Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati that may come against a fellow unblemished team in Big 12 play. Beating Utah this weekend will not be easy for the Bearcats, who might be playing for a spot in the conference championship game -- at home -- with their backs firmly on the wall against the Cougars in a few weeks.

Navy

Toughest game left: at Notre Dame, Nov. 8

Projected first loss: at North Texas, Saturday

The meat of the regular-season schedule has arrived for the Midshipmen. No disrespect to quarterback Blake Horvath and this veteran-laden group, but there's a chance Navy could finish with three or more losses down the stretch based on what the Midshipmen will endure over the next four games before playing Army in December. Looking ahead to Notre Dame next month will be costly for Navy this weekend in Denton, Texas, where the Mean Green are averaging 54.5 points per game since being housed by USF. Navy has to battle USF and Memphis -- along with the Fighting Irish -- next month, too. No current unbeaten has a more treacherous slate left to play. If you still have stock shares in the Midshipmen, it's time to sell.

No. 2 Indiana

Toughest game left: at Penn State, Nov. 8

Projected first loss: vs. Ohio State, Dec. 6 (Big Ten Championship)

After traveling to Maryland this weekend, the Hoosiers are back on the road against Penn State, a program Indiana's only beaten twice all-time and never at Beaver Stadium. History won't likely repeat itself given the Nittany Lions' tumultuous season leading to James Franklin's firing, but it'll be an interesting watch nonetheless. Everyone anticipates a potential No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium for a league crown before the selection committee's final playoff reveal.

No. 8 Georgia Tech

Toughest game left: vs. Georgia, Nov. 28

Projected first loss: vs. Pitt, Nov. 22

Be careful, Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets aren't used to this heightened target on their backs each week and have already played with fire a couple times this season at Wake Forest and at Duke. There's also the possibility of Brent Pry being wanted by other coaching vacancies becoming a distraction for his team. The rivalry finale against Georgia in Atlanta is one we're all looking forward to, but don't overlook the Pitt trap the previous week. The Panthers will be left for dead nationally following a blowout loss to Notre Dame, and that's just when Pat Narduzzi and this high-scoring team could strike the Yellow Jackets in the worst way.

Toughest game left: at Texas, Nov. 28

Projected first loss: at Texas

This team is capable of running the table in the SEC and proved to numerous doubters over the weekend that they have what it takes to earn the league's top playoff seed as a conference champion. However, rivalry weekend could tip the scales in another direction against the Longhorns, especially if Texas is on the playoff bubble needing to impress. Marcel Reed deserves Heisman finalist buzz at quarterback, and if the dual-threat playmaker wins out from here, he might take it.

Ohio State

Toughest game left: at Michigan, Nov. 29

Projected first loss: N/A

The Buckeyes are not going to lose prior to the playoff unless they get tripped up in the Big Ten Championship. Yes, Ohio State has lost four straight to Michigan, and the Wolverines are indeed Ryan Day's kryptonite, but that ends next month as long as Justice Haynes doesn't run wild on college football's best defense. Unlike last year when the Buckeyes had to catch fire in the postseason to win it all, they're going to be the overwhelming frontrunner to be the last team standing this time around.