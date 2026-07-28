College football's best uniform changes for 2026 season: New helmets, alternates and throwbacks to know

College football's 2026 season will feature new faces, fresh contenders and enough uniform changes to keep traditionalists arguing through the upcoming campaign.

More than a dozen programs supplied by Nike, Adidas and Under Armour have unveiled updated looks, alternate combinations or complete redesigns ahead of kickoff. Some changes are subtle — sharper number fonts, refreshed striping and modernized details — while others represent a noticeable departure from what fans have come to expect.

That is always the balancing act with uniforms: honoring a program's identity without letting nostalgia prevent necessary evolution. The best combinations remain instantly recognizable from across the field, but a well-executed alternate can create buzz with recruits and energize a fan base.

From classic brands leaning into tradition to programs taking bigger swings with blackout sets and throwback concepts, this year's uniform cycle offers plenty to dissect. Here's a closer look at college football's most notable wardrobe changes entering the 2026 season this fall.

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Georgia Tech

One of four programs to embark on a new apparel partnership July 1, the Yellow Jackets moved from Adidas to Under Armour in a lucrative deal. From our rough calculation, no team with updated threads for 2026 will have as many combinations — 12 — as Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets incorporated white, gold, navy and a specialized dark anthracite color into their options.

These are super busy to say the least.

Team-exclusive shoulder striping was inspired by Georgia Tech's Kessler Campanile, a prominent campus landmark, according to the school. Shadow-boxed numerals on several jersey options are trimmed in metallic gold with a hint of navy as a secondary color. Georgia Tech's new uniforms are part of Under Armour's ARMR 037 line that a few other programs will be wearing this fall.

Nebraska

Nebraska's updated throwback look from Adidas did not go over well this summer after the Huskers' decision to move their traditional shoulder stripes on their uniforms to stylized striping atop the shoulders with a new template. Numerals have changed as well to a custom look, moving away from the block font that had been used since 1968 along with pants that now include slanted stripes truncated from mid-thigh to knee instead of full piping.

Nebraska's primary "N" logo remains at the hip on the pants. Per the Huskers, the updated custom jersey number font is inspired by "sharp edge of steel anvil and the agricultural crop rows of Nebraska."

The Huskers' familiar "Nebraska Football/A Winning Tradition" patch is no longer on the shoulder of jerseys and has been replaced by a "A Winning Tradition" phrase inside the collar that will only be seen by players. Nebraska has partnered with Adidas since 1995.

New Mexico State

As part of a five-year deal with Adidas, New Mexico State has dropped a black uniform with a white helmet, decorated with a cursive wordmark decal in recognizable school colors. That's the only look that's been made public by the Aggies.

Fans on social media are wondering if New Mexico State has ditched its maroon primary getup altogether after making the change from Under Armour to Adidas. The Aggies wore black jerseys twice during the 2025 season, only once with a white helmet. The school's "NM STATE" wordmark now has no outline like previous iterations.

Northwestern

The Wildcats are calling these the "Purple Gothics" and there's much to discuss. The purple hue on this alternate is perhaps the richest color in the country, closely resembling the bright purple from the Baltimore Ravens. There's gothic, stylized stripes on the shoulders and pants, along with metallic gold numerals.

The monochromatic look may look more dynamic in person than it does on television, but that's for viewers and fans to decide. The purple helmet with what appears to be silver flakes really sets this one off. A metallic gold "N" primary logo as the decal is the perfect touch. You're either going to love or hate these, but at least they're polarizing and that's the goal for a program yearning for national relevancy.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are bringing back their annual "Shamrock Series" one-offs this season in the opener against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. Going monochromatic with Under Armour in an all-navy look, the color pays homage to deep blue jerseys worn by the Acme Packers in the 1920.

According to Notre Dame, the gold stripes on the sleeves are supposed to be an ode to the Green Bay Packers while the 11 shamrocks along the jersey's neckline represent Notre Dame's 11 consensus national championships.

There's an American flag patch on the left side of the jersey front commemorating our nation's 250th anniversary. And lastly, block numerals are inspired by former Heisman winner Paul Hornung, who later became a Packers icon. Under Armour is not planning to mimic this look or template with any other sponsored school this season.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes are planning to go monochromatic with several looks this fall, bringing the 'Scarlet Rush', 'Sub Zero' and 'Tunnel Vision' iterations to their gameday ensemble. The core home set remains the scarlet and gray, but a red with silver helmet is an option now along with an all-black getup with a black helmet.

Ohio State's primary away uniform is its recognizable white jersey and gray pants, but the 'Sub Zero' option features white pants with scarlet and black piping down the leg. The Buckeyes' gameday threads are iconic and these subtle updates bring more flavor in featured matchups in the Big Ten.

Penn State

No, the Nittany Lions did not allow Adidas to completely wreck one of the nation's most iconic uniforms. There was worry that Penn State would get the Nebraska treatment prior to the reveal, but those murmurs deteriorated once players modeled the "new" uniforms that, in fact, weren't changed much at all.

Penn State's deal after moving over from Nike to Adidas is reportedly worth around $300 million over the next decade, roughly $30 million per year.

Rice

Another FBS program this summer to go from Adidas to Nike, Rice is back with the Swoosh for the first time in more than a decade. The first glimpse at the Owls' updated uniforms included a blue helmet-blue jersey-blue pants option. Rice's new font ditches the traditional block lettering in favor of a more swift, stylized appearance. That's the largest noticeable change for a template that looks similar at first glance to last year's Adidas digs.

South Carolina

After 10 years with Under Armour, the Gamecocks are now Nike-branded with plans to expand their gameday look in football down the road with an updated uniform set and alternates. For now, South Carolina's 2026 attire will look similar to what we've seen in recent years with Under Armour. The biggest change to the naked eye is the program moving to Nike's singular version of the crimson color, a bit lighter shade of the Gamecocks' garnet.

Nike also signed several South Carolina athletes to Blue Ribbon Elite NIL deals as well, including quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

"Nike has set a standard of what world-class excellence looks like in collegiate athletics, Olympic, and professional sports, and that aligns with what we aim to achieve here at South Carolina," Gamecocks athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. "Their commitment to innovation, performance, and storytelling aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are excited about our relationship with Nike and love their vision for us."

South Carolina waited a few weeks between its alternate all-black reveal and its primary sets. The Gamecocks have altered their Block C helmet logo to a simplified version without a circle around the image.

TCU

The Horned Frogs have cycled through what seems like a half-dozen different uniforms templates during TCU's Nike era, but this 2026 iteration for the school's Dublin game to open the season might be the most far out. The all-black alternate, per TCU, "reimagines the iconic 2010 Pro Combat look, while adding modern flare." Frog Skin numbers are back, along with a new pattern woven into the collar and shoulders.

There are hints of red throughout the neckline and shoulder details, which represent a "nod to the Horned Frog's legendary defense mechanism and the crimson-stained horns left in its wake."

Tennessee

Tennessee held a week-long rollout in July across its athletic department to ring in the new Adidas era. The Vols were with Adidas from 1995-2014 before spending the last 11 years with the Swoosh.

We've included a clean look below of Tennessee's new threads via NCAA Football 27 screenshots. Not pictured here is the Vols' updated 'Dark Mode' all-black alternates from the three stripes brand. There's an updated Adidas version of the 'Smokey Grey' home option coming, too.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are embracing history this season by circling back to a traditional uniform and a primary logo that is a new and modernized "Double T" rendition. It's part of Texas Tech brand identity overhaul with updated fonts and Patrick Mahomes' personal logo stitched on jerseys and on the hip of the pants. We're expecting the Red Raiders to have the option of their usual white, red or black pants with the same monochromatic choice tops.

UTEP

Signaling their inaugural season in the Mountain West, the Miners are sporting a new look with Adidas, an updated template with a stylized wordmark, new helmet graphics and a crafty throwback alternate. UTEP's traditional navy blue, orange and white combinations will remain on gamedays, but the Texas Western-inspired alternates were a surprise for players.

The black and orange Texas Western alternates have "TEXAS WESTERN" emblazoned across the chest and dual stripes on the shoulders.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers added a new alternate glossy white lid, moving on from its matte white look worn since 2013. The new helmet option includes a "WV" navy and gold bumper with a decal featuring the state of West Virginia in navy blue and flying gold "WV" in the center. This subtle helmet decision, a source told CBS Sports, was first initiated by Rich Rodriguez.

Wisconsin

The Badgers' "Our State" red and chrome alternates set to make their debut against Notre Dame in the season opener were designed to "honor Wisconsin, the state of Wisconsin and championship trophies." Three stripes on the shoulder of the jerseys are inspired by the Green Bay Packers' modern three-stripe look since the game's being played at Lambeau Field.

Those "rose red" accents on the chrome helmet decals? They're supposed to commemorate the program's Rose Bowl appearances. There's a unique red-chrome American flag patch on the jersey shoulder celebrating the United States' 250th birthday in Titletown, USA.

This getup from the Badgers should win college football's unofficial award for best 2026 alternates.