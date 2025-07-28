Nearly two dozen FBS college football programs have released updated uniforms and apparel partnerships ahead of the 2025 season with several more expected in the coming weeks leading up to the opener. Most have preferred to hearken back to yesteryear with options draped in tradition while others have added a new touch to already stylish looks.

If you came to see Oregon's threads for the upcoming campaign after last year's options were highlighted by a Warp Speed white alternate and Might Oregon throwback, you would be disappointed to know Nike is waiting to roll those out very soon.

The following programs will don updated threads or helmets this fall and most are documented here: Arizona State, Auburn (Under Armor to Nike), Boston College (Adidas to New Balance), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Hawaii (Adidas to Nike), Idaho, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, New Mexico State, Rutgers (Adidas to Nike), Temple, Tennessee, Tulane, UCF, Washington and West Virginia.

8-4 teams in the CFP? Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti explains vision for college football postseason Brandon Marcello

Nike brings tradition back to Hawaii

In addition to updated black uniforms to usher in a return to Nike, the Warriors officially unveiled their new white jerseys at Mountain West Media Days this month and they might be the best road iterations in 2025. Hawaii's shade of green — let's call it hyper green — gleams off the road whites as the lead accent color. Tribal accents line the numerals, striped shoulders and pants.

Tennessee adds military alternate

Tennessee is refreshing its popular "smokey greys" this season with a "Volunteer Spirit" edition of the jerseys. The uniform promotes the program's "reputation of service and sacrifice within the U.S. armed forces." The plan is for the Vols will don the new threads in November against New Mexico State.

Tennessee's current Nike deal ends in 2026 and the Vols are reportedly moving back to Adidas thereafter. The Swoosh has been Tennessee's official apparel supplier since 2014, but Adidas offered a sweeter deal this time around. The Vols previously had a partnership with the "three stripes" from 1995 through 2014.

Georgia Tech ditches navy with Adidas

White, Tech gold and dark gray are the color options for the Yellow Jackets, who have removed navy blue from their color scheme ahead of the 2025 season. No ACC program has altered its look more often than Georgia Tech over the last two decades, but this is the first new iteration since 2022.

Like other Adidas schools, the Yellow Jackets will be using the Adizero X uniform template this season and have various combinations with the "GT" logo on the right hip of three different pants. Surprisingly, Georgia Tech did not show its helmet options after this summer's reveal.

UCF surprisingly goes traditional route

The Knights' era of modernizing their uniforms has come to an end ahead of Scott Frost's return to Orlando. In an effort to "pay homage to multiple eras in UCF football history," the Knights are bringing back their traditional white and black uniforms with gold accents, along with three different helmet choices -- white, black and gold.

The gold drop shadow numerals date back to the 1990s and the "notches" on the numbers -- replicating the wordmark used in UCF's home end zones — were first introduced in 2013. More news: a source told CBS Sports the Knights will continue an annual tradition with its ninth "Space Uniform" later this season.

Swooshes are everywhere at Auburn

After 20 years with Under Armour, the Tigers are now a Nike school for the first time in program history. The only notable change for Auburn's iconic white, navy and orange wardrobe is the Tigers' "AUBURN" wordmark has increased in size across the front of their jerseys. Auburn is expected to carry its usual white helmet with white or navy facemask options once again.

Oilers look returning to Houston

The Cougars are bringing a pair of red and white monochromatic iterations to the table this season along with a powder blue, Oilers-inspired alternate that is one of the nation's best new looks. Houston has updated its white helmet with a power blue wordmark outlined in red to complete the combination. And if you look closely at the recently-released photos, Stephon "Boogie" Johnson is even sporting a Michael Myers thigh pad beneath his pants.

New Balance enters college football space

The Boston-based brand is making its gridiron debut as Boston College's official supplier, complete with an updated template for the Eagles. New Balance's design sticks to the maroon and gold primary colors, but add stripes on the shoulders in place of the interlocking "BC" logo that was worn in recent years. Boston College has only revealed two different jerseys and a gold set of pants thus far.

Tulane keeps it simple

No Group of Five program has better contrasting colors than the Green Wave, which returns its Kelly green, light blue and white jersey and pants options this season with an updated twist -- a stylized "TULANE" wordmark that's noticeably bigger than before. It's not yet known if Tulane will have a black alternate like we've seen throughout the Willie Fritz and Jon Sumrall tenures.

Iowa State welcomes red helmet

Iowa State is debuting a sweet, red lid with a scripted "Cyclones" in white text and gold trim. There's new white and gold stripes on the crown of the helmet as well along with a contrasting white facemask. The Cyclones had a red helmet last season, but used the traditional team logo on both sides without stripes.

New Mexico State's revamp needs work

This updated template from Under Armour on the crimson home option unfortunately misses the mark. These look more like a Create-A-Team uniform from the early 2000s with wide shoulder vent piping and a blemish of an updated wordmark that's almost unreadable along with small numerals. The Aggies have removed their "NM STATE" wordmark from the crimson jerseys for a cursive "STATE" with New Mexico above it. It appears the Aggies are keeping their more attractive white and black uniforms looks, too.

Cincinnati gets team-exclusive paint job

The Nike era is underway at Cincinnati with new white, black and red uniforms. These rank high on the "best new threads" list thanks to the details the Swoosh has added for the Bearcats. "CINCINNATI" is the preferred wordmark across the white and black home and away options with "CINCY" being the alternate choice on the reds.

The iconic "C paw" is back on every iteration and according to the school, the emblem channels speed, power and precision. There's a new Speed Block custom font for the numerals as well and the Bearcats have their first two-toned numbers since 2007.

Charlotte drops gold as primary color

The 49ers are moving toward an Ohio Bobcats-type look under under first-year coach Tim Albin, who led that program to its first conference title since 1968 last season. Charlotte's uniform reveal earlier this summer included a green home uniform and white road look, but the 49ers are keeping their gold alternates for special occasions. However, gold is no longer featured as a contrasting color for the team's home and road looks.

West Virginia returns to gloss

The Mountaineers are bringing back the glossy navy helmets after more than 10 years with the matte look. There's also a 1965 throwback that West Virginia will wear this season under Rich Rodriguez. The "old gold" helmet is more of a mustard hue with a stylized light blue outline of the Mountain State on the helmet.

In with the old at Rutgers

As long as Greg Schiano is leading the Scarlet Knights, you can expect Rutgers to prefer tradition in the wardrobe department. With Rutgers making the move back to Nike this season, the Scarlet Knights appear to have brought back the brighter shade of red they previously wore during Schiano's first tenure at the program while maintaining the same white pants and block "R" helmets.

Simple is better at Washington

Like other Adidas programs using the 2025 "CORE" template, Washington's familiar purple, white and gold will look a bit different this fall with contrasting shoulder stripes on its home (purple) jersey. The Huskies have shown white, gold and purple pants choice as well, but we haven't seen the recognizable black or gold alternate jerseys just yet.