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🏈 Five things to know Friday

✂️ Do not miss this: NFL 53-man roster deadline looms

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It's time for the annual harsh reminder that football is a business. Teams have until 6 p.m. ET on Sunday to trim their rosters down to 53 men, which means a whole host of players will receive bad news in the next couple of days. A large handful of big-name veterans are on the chopping block, so don't be surprised if these guys end up as free agents by the end of the weekend:

Odell Beckham Jr. , WR, Giants

, WR, Darren Waller , TE, Panthers

, TE, Mecole Hardman , WR, Bills

, WR, Sterling Shepard , WR, Texans

, WR, Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE, Chiefs

There is some give and take at the roster deadline. While every team has to part ways with some players, this is also an opportunity to make last-minute additions. Our Josh Edwards identified one position of need for all 32 teams. It's hard to imagine the Rams needing any more help than they already found this offseason, but Edwards says they would benefit from bolstering their linebacker group.

Edwards: "The Rams have consistently shown that they would rather invest resources in just about every other area of the roster rather than linebacker. Special teams will factor heavily in remaining roster decisions and the opportunity to get younger in that role could incite them to make a move."

In other roster news, the Seahawks handed out another huge extension when they signed Leonard Williams to a three-year, $90 million deal. Don't hold your breath on an extension for Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, though — and keep an eye on these potential landing spots if he hits the trade block. And speaking of the Rams, we graded their trade for Tutu Atwell.

⚾ MLB September call-up and waiver candidates

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Football isn't the only sport with a roster deadline coming up in the next couple of days. When the clock strikes midnight and the calendar flips from August to September, postseason eligibility locks and rosters expand by two spots. Anyone not in a specific organization at 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 cannot play for that team in the postseason. Clubs are allowed, however, to carry two additional players on their active roster for the rest of the year.

This means two things: first, players available on waivers will become hot commodities as teams look for last-minute help ahead of the playoff push. Arguably no one carries as much upside as Eugenio Suárez, whom the Reds reportedly placed on Waivers earlier this week. Here are a few others who could become available:

Luis Robert Jr. , CF, Mets

, CF, Gleyber Torres , 2B, Tigers

, 2B, Jeff McNeil, UTIL, Athletics

The second factor at play is the arrival of top prospects. When rosters expand, teams will in many cases be inclined to call up the biggest names from their farm system. Shall we get ready to see Franklin Arias in a Red Sox uniform? Our Mike Axisa says the 20-year-old could make his debut soon.

Axisa: "Thanks mostly to Andruw Monasterio, the Red Sox have received strong play from their shortstops this season. Trevor Story is expected back from hernia surgery soon, possibly this weekend, but Monasterio's versatility means there are other ways to get him into the lineup. This really boils down to Arias vs. Story, rookie vs. veteran."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ Tour Championship: Second round, 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Reds at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Venezia at AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Commanders at Ravens, 6 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Dodgers at Tigers or Marlins at Nationals, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Red Sox at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Mariners at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Astros at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Sun at Fever or Fire at Dream, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 Bengals at Eagles, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Thorns at Gotham, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Vikings at Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Phillies at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Tempo at Aces or Mystics at Sparks, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song, 3 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Nottingham Forest at Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Everton at Bournemouth, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Aer Lingus College Football Classic: North Carolina vs. TCU, noon on ESPN

⚾ LLWS: Japan vs. Curaçao, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Sky at Liberty, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Red Sox at Yankees (Game 1) or Dodgers at Tigers, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🥊 Unified junior middleweight title: Cameron vs. Mayer, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

🥊 Itauma vs. Hrgovic, 2 p.m. on DAZN PPV

⚽ Parma at Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⛳ Tour Championship: Third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 San Jose State at No. 15 USC, 3 p.m. on NBC

🏈 NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ LLWS: Ohio vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Rockies at Braves or Royals at Guardians, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Astros at Mets, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Padres at Rays, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Fire at Sounders, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Bears at Titans, 6 p.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Courage at Current, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 Hawaii at Stanford, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 New Mexico State at Florida State, 7 p.m. on The CW

⚾ Red Sox at Yankees (Game 2) or Rangers at Brewers, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏁 NASCAR at Daytona, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Montreal at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Stars at Summit, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Real Salt Lake at Rapids, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Phillies at Angels or Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Austin at Timbers, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Brighton at Chelsea, 9 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚾ LLWS third-place game, 10 a.m. on ESPN

⚽ Málaga at Real Madrid, 11 a.m. on ESPN+

⚾ Marlins at Nationals, 12:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Como at Napoli, 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ Bay at Spirit, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⛳ Tour Championship: Final round, 1:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Red Sox at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Padres at Rays or Mariners at Blue Jays, 1:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Dodgers at Tigers, 1:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Inter Milan at Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚾ LLWS championship, 3 p.m. on ABC

🎾 U.S. Open: First round, noon on ABC, 3 p.m. on ESPN2, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Lynx at Dream, 3 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Astros at Mets, 3:10 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Sparks at Storm, 5 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Dallas at St. Louis City, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Reds at Cubs, 7:20 p.m. on NBC