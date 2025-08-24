We got a little taste of college football in Week 0, but our first full slate of games kicks off on Saturday. That means there will be 14 straight hours of college football games for the first time in nine months. What a great time to be alive.

Each Sunday during the season, I will preview some of the bigger college football games early in the week, give my initial lean, and recommend to either bet it early or wait for a better line. Just for clarification, I will always mention if I already bet the game personally so there is no confusion.

My official Week 1 plays will be out later in the week and I will also post all my picks in the SportsLine Discord as soon as I bet them. This article is more about giving advice so you can get the best number in the higher-profile games every Saturday.

Here are my thoughts on the Week 1 matchups:

Texas Longhorns (+2.5) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

It doesn't get much bigger than this in Week 1. I have the Texas Longhorns ranked No. 1 in my power rankings with the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes coming in at No. 5. If either team loses a close game, they won't slip much, especially the Longhorns playing on the road.

Texas lost 14 top players but again has one of the most talented two-deep rosters in the country. Meanwhile, Ohio State must replace a ton of leadership and experience from last year's title team. Arch Manning takes over at quarterback for the Horns and the Buckeyes field the country's most dominant player in receiver Jeremiah Smith. So much for us not getting big games early in the season with the expanded 12-team playoff, huh?

I gave out Texas +3 back in July and the number is now Texas +2.5. I would still take the Longhorns at +2 or higher. I make Texas -3 on a neutral field in this matchup, and I think the number versus Ohio State should be closer to a pick 'em. Look for the line to keep moving towards the Horns. I would bet it now before the 2.5 is gone.

Bet: Texas +2.5

Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5) vs. Florida State Seminoles

Two teams coming off disappointing seasons meet in Week 1. The difference is Alabama Crimson Tide's disappointing season was going 9-4 and just missing out on the College Football Playoff, while Florida State Seminoles is coming off one of the worst seasons in program history after finishing 2-10. The Seminoles beat just one FBS team after finishing 2023 undefeated in the regular season.

I do expect FSU to be much-improved with former Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos now under center. The problem for the Seminoles on Saturday is in the trenches. Alabama enters the season with one of my top five offensive and defensive lines. New starting quarterback Ty Simpson is a question mark, although I expect the Crimson Tide's offensive front to wear down a re-tooled Florida State defensive line throughout the game.

I gave out Alabama at -13.5 and I don't think we'll see a better number. I made the Crimson Tide -16, and the market is extremely high on Alabama. My guess is if the number dips to 12.5 it won't last long because pro bettors will hit it immediately. My advice is to get Alabama laying under two touchdowns while you still can.

Bet: Alabama -13.5

UCLA Bruins (+6.5) vs. Utah Utes

UCLA Bruins was involved in a major storyline this offseason when Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava decided to transfer to the Bruins. There is no question Iamaleava is a major upgrade at quarterback for UCLA, and his presence makes the Bruins an interesting team in the Big Ten.

I thought DeShaun Foster did an excellent job last season. The 5-7 record doesn't jump off the page, but he took over a challenging situation after Chip Kelly left, and his team was a tough out most weeks. Foster is getting more talent to UCLA through the transfer portal and they could be better than many people are projecting this season.

I'm high on Utah Utes heading into the year. I bet the Utes to win the Big 12. However, we have seen this number jump from Utah -4.5 to -6.5. I like the Bruins at home in what should be a tight game, although I need +7 to make it an official bet.

I'll play the waiting game here and see what happens. Keep an eye on UCLA in general. The Bruins could be a very profitable team against the spread this season.

Wait: UCLA +7 or better

Miami Hurricanes (+2.5) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Sunday)

I lived through the classic "Catholics vs. Convicts" game. It's probably hard for the younger generation to understand the magnitude of it. I only got sent to the principal's office once in my life, and it was because I got in a fight with a Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan the week of the game. In my defense, he kept singing the Notre Dame fight song during gym class. I still think I was in the right.

Fast forward to 2025, and while it may not be one of the biggest college football games ever played, the matchup is still pretty important. I'm higher on Miami than some people and think the Canes have a top-10 roster in terms of talent. Notre Dame lost some key pieces off last year's team that came a game away from winning it all, but Marcus Freeman's bunch is still loaded.

The reason I like Miami in this spot is Notre Dame goes from one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country to freshman CJ Carr making his first career start on the road. Say what you want about Carson Beck, but he played in a lot of big games at Georgia. In what should be a tight contest, Beck's experience could be the difference.

I believe this might be the only game Notre Dame loses all season and the Irish will be a better team later in the year. I might bet the Irish to win the National Championship if they fall on Sunday night and we get more value with their title odds.

In this matchup, I make Miami a slight favorite at home. The number has been stuck on Notre Dame -2.5 for months, so I'm going to be patient. I will be on the Hurricanes here. I'm fine settling for +2 if the line moves that way, although I'm going to be greedy and see if we can get +3 with a lot of the early money coming in on the Irish.

Wait: Miami +3 or better